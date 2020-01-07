Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Sandra Dallas is hitting Denver hard this early January, with not one, not two, not three, but four Denver events in the coming week. And if that’s not enough, she has nine total, in various parts of the state, through mid-February. So if you like Sandra Dallas — I mean if you really like Sandra Dallas — then you have a busy month ahead. If you’re good seeing Dallas just once or maybe twice, here are four other literary things that will brighten up your gray January week.

Sandra Dallas, Westering Women

Tuesday, January 7, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Best-selling Denver author Sandra Dallas launches her series of Colorado appearances with a discussion and signing of her new novel, Westering Women, at the Tattered Cover. The historical novel is an inspirational celebration of sisterhood on the perilous Overland Trail in 1852. In the story, several women answer an ad soliciting “eligible women” to populate the gold mines in the territories to the west. All of them are leaving something behind; none of them are ready for the road ahead. For a full list of her readings, go to Dallas's website.

Melissa Hartwig Urban, The Whole30

Wednesday, January 8, 7 p.m.

Oriental Theater

4335 West 44th Avenue

$6/$33/$43

BookBar presents an evening with certified sports nutritionist Melissa Hartwig Urban, co-creator and CEO of the Whole30 program. Urban brings her skills helping people change their relationship with food and create lifelong healthy habits to the Oriental Theater for a discussion, Q&A and book signing. Tickets are $6 for admission-only, $33 for admission, a copy of the book and a spot in the signing line, and $43 for a copy of the book and priority seating and placement in the signing line.

Bryan Hall, An Ethical Guidebook to the Zombie Apocalypse

Saturday, January 11, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Bryan Hall is Dean of the College of Contemporary Liberal Studies and Professor of Liberal Arts at Denver’s own Regis University; he brings his new book, An Ethical Guidebook to the Zombie Apocalypse: How to Keep Your Brain Without Losing Your Heart to the Tattered Cover LoDo for a reading and signing. It’s both entertaining and ethically challenging, a one-of-a-kind primer on introductory ethics with a charmingly undead approach.

Stories on Stage, Crushes

Saturday, January 11, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Su Teatro

721 Santa Fe Drive

$15-$28

Do you ever really forget your first crush? Or your second? Or third? That first flush of emotion, and the sometimes joyful but also sometimes excruciating results that are certain to follow? Buntport Theater brings these stories on stage, focusing on the magic, the pain and the hilarity of romantic crushes. Maybe not the best place to, you know, bring your crush. But, eh, maybe it would be. You do you.

Winter of Reading: Short Story Happy Hour

Friday, January 10 (and every Friday through February), 4 p.m.

Narrative

222 Milwaukee Street

Free

Denver Public Library celebrates its annual Winter of Reading with a new presentation of short fiction every Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. through February at Narrative: Storied Food and Drink. No preparation needed; just show up ready to enjoy a short story, order some food and drink from Narrative, and enter into a discussion of the story everyone has just read. It’s quite possibly the best way to start a weekend, and the perfect addition to DPL’s Winter of Reading.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.