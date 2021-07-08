Unroll the Red Carpet: Denver Film Festival Returning in Person

- Local
The Denver Film Festival made it through the pandemic, and will be back November 3 through November 14 with in-person screenings and events to celebrate its 44th season.
While the nonprofit Denver Film pulled off an online 2020 fest with more success than anyone could have imagined, the team is eager to welcome movie fans back in person. And so this fall's festival will include many of the usual signature events, from red carpet shindigs to filmmaker conversations, screenings and panels, both at the Sie FilmCenter and other sites.
For those not ready to leave the house — or who just prefer watching cinema from their couches — much of the event will also be available to stream on Denver Film's homegrown virtual cinema platform.
On the edge of your seat about what you'll be able to see? You'll have to wait; the full fest lineup won't be announced until October. In the meantime, though, tickets are on sale now, with various packages and steep discounts for members.
Denver Film is also looking for sponsors and volunteers to keep the in-person events running smoothly. Find out more here.
