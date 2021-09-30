Art Attack: Eighteen Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, hunting for an affordable new space, is raising awareness throughout the area with new shows and seasonal pop-ups, Indigenous artist Gregg Deal will be whooping it up during a protest performance in Trinidad, and that place in RiNo called No Vacancy is about to become vacant, so don’t miss the last showing by resident artists.
Floyd D. Tunson
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Through November 20
Opening Reception: Friday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m.
Michael Warren cedes a large part of the gallery space to Colorado Springs art legend Floyd D. Tunson through late November, giving art viewers an opportunity to see the best of his many sides as an artist. A master of abstraction with a powerful representational side informed by Black rights and history (including some works that operate as a combination of both styles), Tunson is a living example of what happens when art meets activism.
Movable Medley
Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street
September 30 through November 7
Opening Reception: Friday, October 1, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
ASLD, Abecedarian Gallery and the Movable Book Society's 2021 conference in Denver have collaborated to mount a national juried book-art show, Movable Medley, with a spread of handmade books that stretch the imagination. In addition, ASLD is hosting a trio of book-art workshops with Visiting Artists Shawn Sheehy, Andrew Hout and Kyle Olmon on October 3; the fee is $60 per workshop, with an additional $10 to $20 materials fee.
Clark Richert, Z-SPACE Preview
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 30, 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2, noon to 6 p.m.
Clark Richert famously helped found the Drop City artist commune in southeast Colorado in 1965 and began to formulate a style of painting influenced by the mathematical geodesic aesthetic championed by R. Buckminster Fuller. As they become more and more complex, his geometric pattern paintings continue to confound, awe and captivate viewers in the 21st century. Although Richert’s next show opens October 8 at Rule Gallery’s Marfa outpost, we get to have a pop-up preview before the artwork is packed up and sent to Texas.
Ronny Quevedo: at the line
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs
October 1 through December 5
Opening Reception and Artist Talk: Friday, October 1, 5 to 8 p.m. (members preview, noon to 5 p.m.)
In Conversation: at the line: Thursday, November 4, 6 p.m.
Reservations required online or call 719-634-5583
When the Denver Art Museum’s newly refurbished and transformed Martin Building reopens later this month, a work by Ecuadorian artist Ronny Quevedo will be on display in the opening exhibition ReVisión: Art in the Americas, a bold juxtaposition of ancient and modern works interrelated through historical ties. But if you want to zero in on Quevedo and his particular artistic revisions, head down to CSFAC for at the line, a fascinating show of new and recent drawings incorporating delicate pattern paper, carbon paper, cloth and contact paper overlaid with metal leaf, wax and enamel, as well as sculptures evoking elements of basketball courts and correlating Mesoamerican games.
Estevan Ruiz, Tissues
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
October 1 through October 31
Opening Reception: Friday October 1, 6 to 11 p.m.
Graphic designer and photographer Estevan Ruiz plays with found photos for Tissues, the first in a series called Lift (as in "lifted") that uses imagery from a previous time, without context. The random images raise questions about appropriation and the limits of the public domain, but they are also somehow riveting.
Johanna Mueller
Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
October 1 through October 31
Printmaking Demo: Friday, October 15, 4 to 7 p.m.
Greeley-based printmaker Johanna Mueller’s animal subjects transmogrify human mythologies into non-judgmental storytelling from nature, but mainly they are beautiful to look at. Mueller’s work will be on view at Balefire throughout October, and the artist will appear in person on October 15 to give demonstrations of her printmaking process.
CHAC First Friday Northside
Hour Glass Hair Studio, 2555 46th Avenue
Opening Reception: Friday, October 1, 6 to 9 p.m.
The homeless Chicano Humanities and Arts Council hasn’t let the lack of a dedicated space get in the way of sharing art with the community, by popping up in sheltering spaces both large and small. But CHAC is pushing that presence throughout October with various showcases leading up to early-November Día de los Muertos events. On First Friday, CHAC returns to the Northside, the neighborhood where it started in 1978, for a small show at a hair salon highlighting a sampling by artists Tony Ankele, Angela Ramirez, Georgia Mucilli and Fred Jurado.
No Vacancy First Friday, October
No Vacancy, 3722 Chestnut Place
Friday, October 1, 7 to 10 p.m.
Last call for No Vacancy: After the last group of artists at this Chestnut Place warehouse shows off what they’ve accomplished during their resident studio time, the No Vacancy residency program will leave the building, which is slated for demolition soon after. See what Forge, Chris Haven, Andi Todaro, Mr. Hanimal and OddKnock Productions have been working on in September, have a free brew from Ratio Beerworks and enjoy the space while you can.
Leo Franco, Small Scenes and Reliefs
Louis Recchia, paintings
Pirate: Contemporary Art
7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
October 1 through October 17
Leo Franco unveils his latest batch of mixed-media geometric wall sculptures and carved wood forms, while Louis Recchia shares another round of his familiar pop-themed paintings at Pirate, for a tried-and-true show that will make you nostalgic for the heyday of Denver co-ops.
Alane Holsteen: Reminiscences 2008-2021
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
October 1 through October 17
Opening reception: Friday, October 1, 6 to 9 p.m.
Katie Hoffman shows new paintings alongside her daughter, Clara Harbour, who dabbles in found-object assemblage, for an all-in-the-family exhibition at Edge, while Alane Holsteen presents a kind of retrospective showing how her art-making has changed since she moved into her own studio in 2008.
Tracey Russell, Always Underfoot
Barbara Veatch, DRIFT: Abstractions From Nature
Carol Bivins, Ten: Works on Paper, in the Annex
Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
First Friday Reception: Friday, October 1, 5 to 10 p.m.
Artist Reception: Friday, October 15, 5 to 10 p.m.
A full house at Core New Art Space focuses on abstraction in diverse variations: To create his process-heavy, layered mixed-media compositions, Chuck McCoy uses a toolbox that pairs the most basic materials with the introduction of technology in the form of inkjet prints; Tracey Russell follows her hunches to make expressionist paintings pairing shapes, blocks of color and mark-making; and Barbara Veatch follows the patterns in sheets of plywood using paint in wavy, knotty repeating forms. In the Annex, Carol Bivins works with hazy color fields.
Rielly Marquez, Painting Face
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue
Opening Night: Friday, October 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Artist Rielly Marquez’s niche as a portrait painter reveals the world of drag queens in all their lurid magnificence. The work will debut during First Friday festivities at the People’s Building in Aurora: Hey, let it all hang out.
Vintage ’71: New Ceramics by Josh Teplitzky
Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Boulevard
October 1 through October 30
Opening reception: Friday, October 1, 6 to 9 p.m.
Josh Teplitzky’s pop-inspired mugs are collector’s items among aficionados charmed by their retro references expressed in racing stripes, letter-jacket script and other veiled sports symbols from another era. But he doesn’t stop there: Teplitzky is also known for making album-cover tiles, Matchbox car mosaics, big clay fish, and bunnies emblazoned with Colorado symbols. Stop by Plinth on First Friday and start your gift shopping early.
First Friday in Westwood
Arturo Garcia Fine Art, 4040 Morrison Road
Opening reception: Friday, October 1, 5 to 8 p.m.
Arturo Garcia’s Morrison Road studio is bringing good times to Westwood for another First Friday. This month, Lisa DiAmor Sanchez, Elisa Garcia, Breonah Gutierrez and Kevin McMahon join Arturo Garcia to show artworks, while MÖX, the duet of Dominique Fuster and Randall Paredes, provides the tunes. And down the street at 4200 Morrison Road, BuCu West will host an art show, One With Earth, with a food truck parked outside.
CHAC Día de los Muertos Exhibit
Arvada Library, 7525 West 57th Avenue, Arvada
October 1 through November 4
Community Celebration: Friday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m.
RSVP online
CHAC makes yet another Friday appearance, partnering with the Arvada Library on a Día de los Muertos altar display and art show. The exhibition remains on view through early November, with a big traditional family Day of the Dead celebration scheduled on October 29.
Gregg Deal, The Whites Are Coming/Spectator Sport
Bloom Mansion Garden, Trinidad History Museum, 312 East Main Street, Trinidad
Saturday, October 2, 11 a.m.
Gregg Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe whose politically fired one-two-punch combo of visual art and performance pinpoints the grievances of Indigenous people in the Americas, has been commissioned by Black Cube to conduct his dual protest performance The Whites Are Coming/Spectator Sport. That it will happen at the Trinidad History Museum, at the boundary of the mountains and the plains on the old Santa Fe Trail, is all-important, as the trade route, the subject of a 200-year anniversary this year, brought white colonialism to a part of the West long roamed only by Indigenous tribes. The satire imagines an audience of Natives cat-calling incoming travelers from the East.
Boulder Open Studios Tours
Saturdays and Sundays, October 2 to 3, 9 to 10 and 16 to 17, noon to 5 p.m. daily
Build your own tour here
Find a studio map here
The huge, self-guided Boulder Open Studios Tours, a tradition since 1995, brings together more than 200 Boulder-area artists — some official tour members and others available for visits by appointment — for three weekends of meeting, perusing and buying art right from the source. Find an artist catalogue and studio map online to help you build your own tour, and if you can, visit the preview exhibit of participating artist works at the Museum of Boulder, currently on view through October 18, to see whose art you fancy most.
Denver Visual Artists and Their Legacy (Part III of Generations)
CHAC at Converge Denver, 3327 Brighton Boulevard
Opening Reception: Sunday October 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
CHAC reappears at Converge Denver Sunday for the opening of part three of Generations: Denver Visual Artists and Their Legacy, a series showcasing the intergenerational connections between old and young artists in the Chicana/o community. CHAC veterans Stevon Lucero, known for his meta-realism and Neo-Pre-Columbian painting styles, and Judy Miranda, whose work has an international reach, show alongside Alicia Cardenas, who owns the tattoo and piercing studio Sol Tribe in addition to being a fine artist.
