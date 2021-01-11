A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

This week in January usually sees the kickoffs of two annual traditions: the National Western Stock Show and Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. And even during a pandemic, they're still on the calendar — but they've moved online. Don't expect to see cattle parading along 17th Street, for example, and the annual Marade on MLK Day is morphing, too.

Keep reading for updates, as well as other free events around town:



Rise Up: Achieve the American Dream

City of Aurora 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration

Starting Monday, January 11, 10:30 a.m.

The Aurora Community Relations Division hosts the opening ceremony in a week-long series of events remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with musical and spoken-word performances; it will be followed by a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. and a proclamation reading at the Aurora City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. You can watch most of the action on the Aurora Facebook page; find out more about Aurora's MLK events here.

Celebrating the Spirit: Special Roundup From Pete Coors

Monday, January 11, through January 24

While there will be no National Western Stock Show in 2021 — just the second time the show has been canceled in more than a century — Honoring the Legacy is hosting two weeks of virtual events, building to a big concert on January 22. Pete Coors, who's heading the group raising $100 million in funds for projects at the complex, will offer a "special roundup" on Monday; on Tuesday, he'll interview Colleen Orr, the "Hat Lady," who uses 100-year-old equipment for all her Western creations. Links for each day's programs are sent out at 7:30 a.m. after you register here.

Books & Beyond: Adrian Miller

Monday, January 11, 5:30 p.m.

Donna Bryson, who just moved from Denverite to a job as U.S. national affairs editor for Reuters, will lead a conversation with Adrian Miller on his journey from attorney to author exploring soul-food traditions and the power of food for the soul. It's a conversation about the power of language, food and how Denver Public Library was essential to his research; participants will receive a list of Miller's favorite restaurants and recipes. The free online program is hosted by the Friends Foundation of the Denver Public Library; sign up here.

Honor the Earth: Winona LaDuke

Wednesday, January 13, 11:30 a.m.

Winona LaDuke, hemp ambassador and water-rights protector, will join a Compass Coffee Talk to discuss the possibility of a green economy, water rights and her nonprofit Honor the Earth, in addition to sharing her experience of protecting the land in her home state of Minnesota against the threat of corporate expansion. The half-hour Zoom is free; sign up here.

Paul Ramirez Jonas in Conversation With Kendal Henry

Wednesday, January 13, 5 to 6 p.m.

Paul Ramirez Jonas, an artist in MCA Denver’s current exhibition Citizenship: A Practice of Society, and artist/curator Kendal Henry talk about what defines public art, what makes it good, and why it’s important to have it — all to inspire you to go out and look at Denver's public art and then answer those hard questions for yourself. Livestream the virtual discussion for free on MCA’s YouTube channel; RSVP in advance at Eventbrite.

Together Colorado 2021 Legislative Kickoff

Wednesday, January 13, 6 p.m.

Together Colorado will host a legislative kickoff to discuss legislative priorities and ways that congregations, organizing committees and leaders can become involved in the 2021 session, which will convene on January 13, then retire until mid-February because of the pandemic. Register for the free event here.

Virtual at the Table With Dr. King

Thursday, January 14, 6 p.m.

More Than Music's musical performance is designed to immerse you in the sights and sounds of the civil rights movement and inspire civic action and leadership. Presented by the Mizel Museum, the program is free; register here.

EXPAND Capturing the culture of Denver's' Art District on Santa Fe. Flags of Hope

Flags of Hope (Banderas de Esperanza)

January 15 through February 15

Art District on Santa Fe, 500 to 1200 blocks on Santa Fe Drive

What does hope look like? Flags of Hope (Banderas de Esperanza), a project jump-started in Boulder by University of Colorado Boulder MFA candidates Alejandra Abad and Román Anaya, will show you starting January 15 in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe, where fluttering flags bearing hopeful, community-sourced slogans will fly up and down the street for a month. To cap the bilingual display’s run, the district is planning a COVID-safe motorcade event on February 13, before the flags return to Boulder for a second display at Boulder One Plaza; learn more and watch for updated information here and here.

Colorado Women's Alliance Lunch and Connect

Friday, January 15, noon

Frustrated with politics and public discord but don't know what to do? Opportunities do exist for positive civic engagement; at this online event, the Colorado Women's Alliance Foundation will talk about what boards, commissions, committees and elected offices exist, and how to get involved. It's free; sign up here.

Wes Colton, The Introvert Men's Dating Guide

Friday, January 15, 7 p.m.

Wes Colton, Denver-based dating coach, has just published The Introvert Men’s Dating Guide, available through Amazon for Kindle for $4.99. He's hosting a virtual book launch with a short talk, selected readings from his book and a Q&A; sign up here.

Battle of the Books

Saturday, January 16, 5 p.m.

As part of its Winter of Reading, Denver Public Library presents Battle of the Books with James Mustich, author of 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die, during which five local luminaries will battle to advocate for their favorite books and attendees will vote to name a champion, and have the chance to win book-themed door prizes. Joining Mustich: Governor Jared Polis; city librarian Michelle Jeske; Soul Food Scholar and author Adrian Miller; MSU Denver Chicana/o Studies JTOH Director and author Dr. Elizabeth Renee Fajardo; and Manuel Ramos, author of Chicano noir crime fiction. Their books will be announced during the event. The event is free on Zoom, but you must register here.

Of the Spirit: Conversation About Faith, Race and Ethnicity

Sunday, January 17, 7 p.m.

Adrian Miller, executive director of Colorado Council of Churches (and a busy man this week) will moderate the third online Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity panel conversation hosted by Colorado Humanities, with Reverend Diana Thompson, a Kaikyoshi minister at the Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple; Reverend Joan Bell-Haynes, executive regional minister of the Central Rocky Mountain Region Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); Carlos Zarur, who's taught in the University of Colorado anthropology department and the Jewish Studies Program and is currently finishing his doctoral dissertation on Sephardic Jews in Syria and Lebanon; and Kamel Elwazeir, president of the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs. Sign up for the free program at coloradohumanities.org.



and two bonus free light shows:



EXPAND The holidays are over, but this light show continues. Lumonics Mind Spa: Light Intersection

Night Lights Denver

Through January, 5:15 to 10 p.m. nightly (except for Mondays)

16th and Arapahoe streets

Night Lights Denver has a new lineup of lighting up the Clocktower in January, including artists/creatives Andi Todaro, Eliza Struthers-Jobin, the Denver Collage Club (with artwork by dozens of artists) and the Royal Essence Elite Dance Academy. Find out more here.

Lumonics Mind Spa: Light Intersection

Through January 30

UnderStudy, 700 14th Street

One of the big losses of 2020 was artist Dorothy Tanner who, along with her late husband, Mel Tanner, made light sculptures designed to create a state of comfort, relaxation and creativity. Many of them are currently presented in a “fishbowl”-style installation at UnderStudy, located at the Colorado Convention Center — which is closed, but you can see the Lumonics exhibit through the window. Find out more here.



Know of a great free Denver event (in-person or online)? Send information to editorial@westword.com.