The Ten Best Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

This week boasts an embarrassment of educational and entertainment riches — and they're free! You can join artist Adri Norris at the History Colorado Center to help honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or stay home and learn lessons about COVID-19, the role of creativity in fighting for social justice, and ancient apples.

Keep reading for the ten best free events in and around Denver (and watch for updates):

Bold Women. Change History. Remembering RBG

Through Tuesday, September 29

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

As part of the year-long Bold Women. Change History series, History Colorado has added a special celebration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. On September 27, Denver artist Adri Norris (whose work is part of Women Behaving Badly) started a community-centered mural project on East 12th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln streets; volunteer shifts are available Monday and Tuesday morning (sign up here). The mural will be finished by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, in time for a public ceremony honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who clerked for Judge Ginsburg, among the speakers; there will also be poetry and a tolling of the bell at the Denver City and County Building. Learn more about the three-day event here, where you can also watch the Tuesday ceremony live.

COVID-19: Six Months In

Monday, September 28, 8:30 a.m.

By mid-March, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 had begun to affect American life in a big way. The NBA suspended its season. Flights, concerts and conferences were abruptly canceled. States began to implement full or partial closures of non-essential businesses. Scientists and public-health officials raced to issue guidance, even as much about the disease remained unknown. Now, six months later, the collective knowledge of the novel coronavirus has evolved dramatically, both from an epidemiological perspective and a societal one. Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, will highlight big-picture lessons from the pandemic so far in this free webinar, and will also answer questions. The program is presented by the Colorado School of Public Health, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and the Institute for Science & Policy; sign up here.

Virtual Happy Hour at Gold Medal Orchard

Tuesday, September 29, 4 to 5 p.m.

Join Colorado Preservation Inc. for a conversation about the Gold Medal Orchard, which dates back to 1890 and earned its name at the St. Louis World's Fair in 1904 before almost disappearing. Reps of the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project in Cortez will discuss the historical and economic context of this unique cultural landscape, recent preservation work and upcoming plans, and offer an exclusive look at the diversity of heritage trees planted in Montezuma County. Sign up here.

Amber T. Thomas and Tara Jae. PlattForum

PlatteForum Podcast Recording

Tuesday, September 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

Fall 2020 resident artist Autumn T. Thomas, a sculptor and woodworker, will be joined by therapist Tara Jae, founder and executive director of YouthSeen, for this podcast recording in the PlatteForum studio; they'll discuss everything from Black mental health to the tension between coping and surviving, the current global awakening around racial justice, the psychology of creativity both within and beyond the art studio, and art's capacity to reveal new ways of healing trauma. Attendance is free, but registration is limited to ten (sign up here); the podcast will be available online after the event.



Storytelling Amplifies Us: For the Love of Money

Wednesday, September 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Exdo Event Center parking lot, 3535 Larimer Street

Emancipation Theater Company and the Narrators continue their monthly collaborative storytelling show, this time focusing on the theme "For the Love of Money." Six local BIPOC community members will mine their true experiences on the topic live, under the stars. Find out more on Facebook, and RSVP (single, double or quad seating arrangements) at Eventbrite. The free program will be enhanced by table service, and you can also add an optional donation for the Justice for Raverro Campaign to your reservation.

Poetry, Resistance and Social Justice

Wednesday, September 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Who's telling the story? The hunters or the lions? In the sixth installment of its virtual series with highlighting Colorado writers discussing structural racism and social justice, Jaipur Literature Festival Colorado will host a live webinar with leading local poets Franklin Cruz, Brice Maiurro, Bianca Mikahn and Suzi Q. Smith. Register for the free event here.

Babi Yar Remembrance Ceremony

Wednesday, September 30, 7 p.m.

The Mizel Museum will host the 79th Anniversary Babi Yar Remembrance Ceremony, dedicated to those lost during the massacre at the Babi Yar ravine in Ukraine, as well as all victims of the Holocaust. This year's event is virtual and features a keynote speech by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, followed by a virtual concert with Sandra Wong. Sign up here.

Music, Race & Social Justice Virtual Visiting Artist Services

Thursday, October 1, 5 p.m.

The MSU Denver Department of Music, with support from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, is hosting a year-long virtual visiting artist series on Music, Race & Social Justice. On October 1, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Orchestras Brandon Matthews will moderate a program on The Dream Unfinished, an activist orchestra in New York City. Watch it live here.

ACLU of Colorado's Bill of Rights Event

Thursday, October 1, 6 p.m.

The ACLU of Colorado usually holds an annual Bill of Rights Dinner. This time, it's hosting a virtual event to celebrate victories and honor leaders, including Reverend Dr. Timothy Tyler and Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler, who'll receive the Carle Whitehead Memorial Award for their steadfast fight against racism, misogyny, homophobia and economic injustice; Casa de Paz will receive the Ralph L. Carr Award for its outstanding work supporting detained immigrants and their families. The keynote will be a conversation between CeCe McDonald, a transgender prison-reform activist, and Elisabeth Epps, a prison abolitionist who is one of the founders of the Colorado Freedom Fund and ACLU of Colorado's Smart Justice Organizer. Musician Nathaniel Rateliff will also be on hand. Sign up here for the event, which is free (but donations are encouraged).

Date Night: Sense Science

Thursday, October 1, 8 to 9 p.m.

Date Night returns to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (at least virtually), and the first installment in the revived series is ahead by a nose. "Take an olfactory trip with scent artists and scientists to inhale the facts and fictions of your sense of smell," the museum suggests. "Take a trip to space and sniff around, delve into the fascinating world of the politics of scent, and learn some interesting hacks that might just sweeten up your surroundings." Register for the free program here.



Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.