Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

Feeling a little more carefree now that the election is over? (Or close enough...) Take the day off on Veterans Day and celebrate this country by visiting a National Park Service site in Colorado; there are no admission fees on November 11. And there are many more free educational and/or entertaining opportunities over the next several days whether you want to head out on the town or just stay home.

Here are the ten best free events in and around Denver this week:



Founding Our Future: An Arts Declaration of What’s Possible

Extended through 5 p.m. Monday, November 9

Through the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Arts Across America series, Youth on Record and other members of Colorado’s creative community created the presentation Founding Our Future: An Arts Declaration of What’s Possible. This collaborative performance shares the voices of the nation’s youth while amplifying the untold and unseen histories of Colorado through poetry, dance, music, video, sound art and storytelling. By popular demand, the free program has been extended; sign up here to see it anytime through 5 p.m. November 9.

COVID-19 Webinar: COVID-19 vs. Influenza

Monday, November 9, 8:30 a.m.

COVID-19 and influenza are both highly contagious respiratory illnesses that can manifest with similar symptoms. With flu season returning to the U.S., scientists and public-health officials are closely monitoring the overlap and bracing for additional strain on health-care resources. Dr. Jon Andrus, adjunct professor and director of the division of vaccines and immunization at the Colorado School of Public Health, and Dr. Suchitra Rao, associate professor of pediatrics at the Colorado School of Medicine, will provide updates on vaccines and share insights on the two viruses, then take your questions. The free public webinar is presented by the Colorado School of Public Health, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Institute for Science & Policy; register here.

2020 Sustainable Americas

Monday, November 9, 9 a.m. kickoff, through November 11

Join the Biennial of the Americas for the kick-off of the 2020 Sustainable Americas Summit, with keynote addresses from international guests, artists and musicians leading environmental action across the Americas. Speakers range from Santiago Gowland, the executive vice president for Latin America and Global Innovation at the Nature Conservancy, to Colombian illustrator Natalia Cardona, eco-hip-hop artist DJ Cavem and Federica Donato, the founder of Art4Humanity, Federica Donato. The program continues through November 11; find out more and sign up here.

The Sacrifice of Darkness: A Virtual Conversation with Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne-Oliver and Rebecca Kirby

Tuesday, November 10, 7 p.m.

Assisted by her friend and fellow author Tracy Lynne-Oliver and comic artist Rebecca Kirby, Roxane Gay, a writer in perfect sync with contemporary times, adapted her short story “The Sacrifice of Darkness” into a graphic novel with a near-mythic premise: A civilization suddenly blanketed in darkness after a man crashes a spaceship into the sun must find its way back to the things that matter: family, love and life. In the wake of its late-October release by Archaia books, BookBar is hosting a free virtual roundtable with the trio via Crowdcast. Sign up to join in advance and learn more here.

National Parks Free Entrance Day

Wednesday, November 11

On Veterans Day, all entrance fees are waived at National Park Service sites. Get all the details here.

Thanksgiving: The Holiday at the Heart of the American Experience

Wednesday, November 11, 6 p.m.

In this virtual program, award-winning author Melanie Kirkpatrick journeys through four centuries of history, offering a vivid portrait of this nation’s best-loved holiday. Drawing on newspaper accounts, private correspondence, historical documents and cookbooks, “Thanksgiving” brings to life the full history of the holiday and what it has meant to generations of Americans. The Vail Symposium is hosting this free presentation; sign up here.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Women’s Rights: The Inimitable Theodosia Ammons

Wednesday, November 11, 7 p.m.

Long before Ruth Bader Ginsburg blazed a legal path for women’s rights, Theodosia Ammons broke through barriers as president of the Colorado Equal Suffrage Association and the first female dean at Colorado Agricultural College (now Colorado State University). In 1899, she designed and built Gwenthean Cottage, a model Chautauqua home that preserves her innovations for making women’s domestic work easier. As part of the program, the audience will be treated to the first-ever showing of a virtual tour of Gwenthean Cottage led by Ammons’s great-niece, Catherine Long Gates, Boulder native and owner of Long’s Gardens. Afterward, she and host/historian Sara Bell will answer questions. Find out more here.

Junior League Virtual Mile High Holiday Mart

Saturday, November 13, through December 31

There’s no way the Junior League of Denver is going to let COVID spoil its 41st annual holiday market, which was originally meant to go partly virtual with a limited in-person component. Instead, as fall pandemic numbers looked bleak, the JLD took a tight turn to expand and go completely virtual, with 24/7 shopping available through the end of the year. That means you can still grab all your favorite handmades and foodstuffs from the safety of your home base. Get all the details here.

Preston Porter Marker Dedication Ceremony

Saturday, November 14, 2 p.m.

On November 16, 1900, a fifteen-year-old Black youth was dragged into a field outside Limon by a jeering mob and burned to death. The lynching came days after Preston Porter Jr. was tortured in the Denver jail into making a coerced confession of murdering a white girl, and the event attracted spectators from across Colorado. A hundred and twenty years later, a memorial to Porter has been erected a few steps from Larimer Square; it will be dedicated in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, November 14, with speakers streaming live on Facebook @CLMProject and the web page coloradolynchingmemorial.org.

New American Diwali

Saturday, November 14, 3 to 4 p.m.

Diwali, India’s five-day festival of lights, makes an appearance more poignant than usual this year as a celebration focused on freedom from ignorance and negative forces. No wonder Denver-based organization Roshni chose the theme of “Let There Be Light” for its virtual sharing of spoken word, dance and music. Learn how to join in for the beautiful holiday and its tradition of lighting hundreds of candles (and sometimes setting them afloat) here.



Know of any other great free events around Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.