Six Free Things to Do in Denver When It's (Almost) Dead

Some traditions can't be stopped by a pandemic...but they can certainly be transformed. This weekend, organizations young and old will be marking anniversaries both physically and virtually. You can party along with them at home...or out on the streets of Denver, or even up in the hills.

Here are seven reasons to celebrate this weekend...and six of them are free!



Carbondale Mountain Fair

Through Sunday, July 26

The Carbondale Mountain Fair began in the early ’70s with twenty booths showcasing local artists and artisans. Although over the past 49 years the fair has grown considerably, this year's physical version will be smaller than most recent editions, with an eye to social distancing. But after the traditional blessing at 4 p.m. July 24 on the streets of Carbondale, there will still be plenty of family-friendly activities, as well as a virtual concert from 8 to 11 p.m. on July 25, a fundraiser for the fiftieth Carbondale Mountain Fair, live-streamed from Steve’s Guitars. Even if you can't head for the hills this weekend, you can enjoy the down-home action....particularly if you can tune into KDNK, which will be broadcasting the fair from 4 to 7 p.m. all weekend. See the full schedule here.



Curious New Voices Festival

Through Sunday, July 26

In its first online New Voices Festival, Curious Theatre is debuting nine new plays by young authors, starring Curious company members Karen Slack, Josh Robinson, Jim Hunt and Michael McNeill. The shows will premiere live at 7 p.m. for three days this weekend, then remain on the Curious YouTube Channel for one week only! Find out more here.

EXPAND Dos Luces is celebrating its second anniversary. Fermentable Sugar

Second Anniversary Celebration at Do Luces

Saturday, July 25, noon to 10 p.m.

1236 South Broadway

Dos Luces, Denver's only brewery specializing in beer inspired by pre-Columbian traditions, is celebrating its second anniversary in physical-distance style this year, with a full yet staggered schedule of events and beer releases throughout the day and night, including live-streamed entertainment. Among the highlights: a barrel tapping at 4 p.m. and special small plates from Four Directions Cuisine starting at 5:30 p.m. Find the complete schedule here.

B.A.E day (Beats, Art and Eats) Voter Registration Pop-Up

Saturday, July 25, 1 to 6 p.m.

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

ILA Gallery goes pop-up with a monthly one-day art show and voter registration drive, beginning this Saturday and continuing on the last Saturday of the month through October. It’s a party with food trucks, DJ spins, a registration table and sweet limited-edition art by the Secret Squad, a pack of street artists including @chrishaven, @nicebeats, @rube.zilla, @matadorfeet and others. Bring a voter registration card (or register while you’re there), plus a mask and your mannerly ability to social-distance. Be the change, y’all.

Broomfield Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m.

Four Crows Farm, Longmont

The Broomfield Symphony will offer its second “Come as You Are, Stay in Your Car” Summer Drive-In Concert on July 25, featuring small ensembles from the Broomfield Symphony, including the BSO Fiddle Club with guest vocalist Denise Beaber; the BSO Cello Trio with dancers from Broomfield’s Dance Arts Studio; the BSO Wind Dectet; and Tim Hughes and the BSO Clarinet Quartet. Admission is free, donations accepted. Find out more at broomfieldsymphony.org.

Clyfford Still Museum Free Day: 30th Anniversary Celebration of the ADA

Sunday, July 26

1250 Bannock Street

The Clyfford Still Museum will host its first free day since reopening after a temporary closure due to COVID-19. The CSM will also celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), with a collection of free, virtual, accessible art-making workshops, and adventures for all ages on July 26. For starters, there will be a Music and Movement Workshop with Feel the Beat on Zoom at 10:30 a.m.; the Phamaly Theatre Company's Alice in Wonderland virtual teaser will be available between 3 and 5 p.m. To visit the museum in person, you must reserve free tickets in advance online or over the phone at 720-354-4880; see the full schedule here.

and a bargain:

Women + Film

Ongoing

Followers of quality film are already hip to the Sie FilmCenter’s virtual-cinema platform, which continues to bring new and exciting titles to viewers while the physical theater remains closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But what about the Women + Film Festival, which was quietly put on hold last spring? Now you can catch up with Women + Film virtually, too, via the Sie’s website, where a full roster of past Women + Film picks are ready (or will be soon, with a new movie released every Friday) for paid viewing at home. New this week: Radical Monarchs, which comes complete with a free, post-film conversation with Radical Monarch co-founders Marilyn Hollinquest and Anayvette Martinez, moderated by Denver slam poet Suzi Q. Smith. Find a complete listing of the films here.



