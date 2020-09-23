Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

This week’s art happenings include high-profile solos, pop-ups, virtual talks with international artists, and the debut of four fabulous new exhibition spaces at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

EXPAND Colorado Muralist Gregg Deal at work on a wall. Courtesy of Denver Biennial

Biennial of the Americas/Denver_portal: Murals or Social Activism

Virtual program on Facebook Live and YouTube

Thursday, September 24, 2 p.m.

The Biennial of the Americas makes up for a skipped year with its series of virtual programs between artists working across the Americas produced by Denver_portal. For its fifth foray, Murals and Social Activism, BotA brings together the trio of Colorado Springs-based artist Gregg Deal, Mexico City muralist Andre MX and Bolivian muralist Knorke Leaf for a free conversation moderated by Gary Steuer, president and CEO of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation.

Muralist Anthony Garcia Sr., wraps up his RedLine residency with a pop-up show. Anthony Garcia, Sr., courtesy of RedLine

Anthony Garcia Sr., Frequency

S*Park Pop Up, 2570 Lawrence Street

Through October 18

Make an appointment to view at redlineart.org

Anthony Garcia Sr., culminates his two-year artist residency at RedLine with Frequency, a visual story of artistic process and progress now on view in the S*Park pop-up Space. The muralist and community-builder explored the connections and differences between outdoor and indoor work while widening his practice; the results are on view through mid-October by appointment.

Daisy Patton, “Untitled (A Walking Woman's Collective),” 2020, oil on archival print on panel. Daisy Patton, K Contemporary

Daisy Patton: Burnt Hair Spun Gold

K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street

Through October 24

Reserve timed-entry slot to visit, Tuesdays through Saturdays between 3 and 5 p.m., at kcontemporaryart.com

Former local Daisy Patton explores nostalgia and memorialization in large-scale interventions painted over found archival prints that have been blown up to life-size and applied to panels. The latest batch focuses on female relationships, which Patton brightens with metaphorical silver linings of bright colors, twisting vines and a bit of joy. Painter Nina Tichava pitches in with new work in You Color the Sky.

EXPAND Mel Strawn abstracts the geography for Land Lines at Walker Fine Art. Mel Strawn, Walker Fine Art

Land Lines

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

September 25 through November 7

Opening Reception: Friday, September 25, 5 to 8 p.m.

Reserve a limited timed-entry slot for the opening at walkerfineart.com

Walker Fine Art goes geographical for the fall, with a group show guided by an appreciation for the bumps and curves that make up earth’s landscapes. As usual, it’s a mixed batch of world views, ranging from intricate mapping to broad abstract panoramas that will all tickle your imagination. Note that the opening is by timed reservation, though walk-ups might get lucky if there’s enough space in the gallery.

EXPAND Matthew Larson, “Dirty Gold,” 2020, acrylic fiber on velcro, linen on panel. Matthew Larson, Rule Gallery

Matthew Larson, Lo-Fi

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

September 26 through November 7

Opening Reception: Friday, September 25, 5 to 9 p.m.

Reserve a limited timed-entry slot for the opening at signupgenius.com.

Matthew Larson, known for his gorgeous, densely woven, flat fiber works that form subtle patterns to tease the eye, is back at Rule for a solo exhibition. Believe it: This show will give your brain a workout. Wear your mask, and don’t forget to register for a time slot in advance.

EXPAND Melanie Walker, installation view of Ghost Forest, 2020. Photo by Scott Dressel-Martin, © Denver Botanic Gardens

Garden & Haven: Botanical Art and Illustration, through November 8

Pink Lemonade Hope: Works by Koko Bayer, through December 6

Ghost Forest: Works by Melanie Walker, through December 6

From the Vault: Wonders and Oddities Drom the Gardens’ Collections, through November 8

Freyer-Newman Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

Free with gate admission, free to $15, reserve timed tickets in advance online.

Exhibition opportunities for artists just got a big boost at the Denver Botanic Gardens with the opening of the Freyer-Newman Center, which boasts four beautiful gallery spaces. When the building’s doors open to the public on September 26, you’ll get an eyeful of works by local artists including wheat-paste muralist Koko Bayer and photographic assemblage artist Melanie Walker, a collection of detailed botanical art and a natural-history-based grouping focused on objects, botanical specimens and images from the DBG archives.

Take home cash-and-carry art from the KiKi in Telluride. Courtesy of 2nd annual KiKi

Second Annual KiKi

Telluride Transfer Warehouse, 201 South Fir Street, Telluride

Saturday, September 26, 3 to 10 p.m.

Admission by sliding-scale donation at the door

Planning an autumn adventure to Telluride this weekend? You’re in luck. Along with fall colors and (we can only hope) gorgeous fall weather, you can pick up a cash-and-carry beautiful piece of artwork by a group of Colorado artists at the KiKi, a quick-change event with a cash bar, spins by DJ Japadapta and a sense of adventure. Kids are welcome to the event, which takes place under the stars in a venue with no roof, but take into consideration that the crowd inside will be monitored at the door. Take a chance!

Get a last look at The Pleasures of Surfaces In Unsettled Times at Urban Mud. Martha Daniels

Martha Daniels, The Pleasures of Surfaces In Unsettled Times, closing party

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

Sunday, September 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Limited space, RSVP in advance, 720-271-9601

Get a last look at Urban Mud’s luscious show by clay artist Martha Daniels over brunch bites, mimosas and a Skype artist talk with Daniels. An RSVP in advance is required, as space will be limited, so remember to call ahead.

