Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

There’s plenty of art on the table this weekend, from Denver’s co-op community to Sommer Browning’s garage in the Lincoln/La Alma Park neighborhood, which is opening up for its fourth season of art shows in the alley. The pandemic's not over, so assume you’ll need a mask wherever you go and be ready to wait at the door if there’s a crowd. And off we go…

EXPAND Michael Roy Birdcap and Casey Kawaguchi of the SDS Crew debut their Nightmares print series at ILA Gallery. ILA Gallery

Michael Roy Birdcap and Casey Kawaguchi, Nightmares

Miguel Aguilar, Raised Wrong

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Unit 12

Through September 7

ILA Gallery offers a two-fer with Nightmares, a new three-print collection inspired by the work of Japanese

ukiyo-e artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi from Michael Roy Birdcap and Casey Kawaguchi of the SDS crew, and Raised Wrong, a series of painter Miguel Aguilar’s visual memories of growing up on the street in Santa Ana, California. Drop in Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m., or by appointment.

Ulla Meyer, “The Deep of Africa—The Dawn,” acrylic. Ulla Meyer

New Work by Tiana Graves

Sandy Marvin, Peace Like a River

Ulla Meyer, Live and Celebrate Life

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

August 20 through September 12

Sync Gallery cycles through another trio of member solos: a series of photographs taken at estate sales by Tiana Graves, abstracted plein-air views of nature from painter Sandy Marvin, and Ulla Meyer’s joyful earth-toned acrylic abstracts. The gallery is forgoing receptions for the time being; visit Fridays through Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Rebecca Rutstein, “Fire & Ice II,” acrylic on canvas. Rebecca Rutstein

Rebecca Rutstein, Site Unseen

Ramon Bonilla, Vernacular Architecture

Frank T. Martinez, Order [Random]

Joshua Enck, Refractions

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

August 21 through September 26

Opening Reception: Friday, August 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

Angles, geometrics and architectural shapes take over Space Gallery in new work by painters Ramon Bonilla, Frank T. Martinez and Rebecca Rutstein, and sculptor Joshua Enck. To attend the opening, RSVP online in advance for a timed-entry slot. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays for more relaxed viewing.

Alto Gallery hosts a show of new work from painter Daniel Granitto. Daniel Granitto

Daniel M. Granitto, Vision-Re-Vision

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

August 20 through August 30

Opening Reception: Friday, August 21, 6 to 10 p.m.

Daniel Granitto works from photographs, but the result is far from purely photographic. Instead, the imagery turns inward in subjective views, capturing the feeling of standing out in the natural world, absorbing the textures and changes of light that one experiences while walking through life. Find respite from politics and pandemic without leaving the city; expect limited entry and plenty of hand sanitizer if you visit.

Earl Chuvarsky, “The Pallbearers,” acrylic on canvas. Earl Chuvarsky

Earl Chuvarsky, When Things Fall Apart

Julie Vaught, Collective Humanity

Shawn Garvin, Nobody Special

Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

August 21 through September 6

Artist Reception: August, Friday 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

Core New Art Space members Earl Chuvarsky and Julie Vaught offer, respectively, a continuing series roiled up by disquietude in the age of the Trump presidency, and portraits, including several of the early African-American settlers of Deerfield, Colorado. Sales of the latter will benefit Denver’s Black American West Museum and Heritage Center, which has been closed this summer due to the pandemic. Guest artist Shawn Garvin chimes in with black and white art in the Annex, with half of the proceeds going to purewaterfortheworld.org.

Christine Rose Curry, “Petrochemical Tsunami” (detail), acrylic paint and plastic crap on canvas. Christine Rose Curry

Phil Rader, Recent Works

Katherine Johnson, What Has Come to Be?

Christine Rose Curry, Plastic Vortex

Sarah Tenney, Finding Our Way

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

August 21 through September 6

Edge joins Core by also opening a new show this weekend at the Art Hub, this one a foursome of associate members who juxtapose abstracts (Johnson and Rader), plastic junk assemblages (Christine Rose Curry) and, in response to the lost feeling that’s taken hold of society in 2020, a series inspired by the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur battling in a labyrinth (Sarah Tenney). There won’t be a formal reception; the gallery is open on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Mathias Svalina, sketches from 1000 Sam Elliott Dreams. Mathias Svalina

Mathias Svalina, 1000 Sam Elliott Dreams

Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street (access from the alley)

Open Saturdays and Sundays, August 22 through 30, 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.

Sommer Browning’s garage gallery, Georgia Art Space, rolls up the door for a new season with 1000 Sam Elliott Dreams, a collection from poet Mathias Svalina, best known for distributing typed-up personalized dreams to doorsteps for a fee as the Dream Delivery Service. Svalina’s show is dedicated to surreal ink sketches of the actor Elliott.

Park Hill Art Festival 2020

Park Hill Masonic Temple, 4819 Montview Boulevard

Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Outdoor art fests have been far and few between this summer, but Park Hill’s fifty-booth spectacular is going on with the show, presented on the grounds of the Park Hill Masonic lodge. Explore a selection of fine art, jewelry, ceramics, metalwork and woodwork, just like old times.

