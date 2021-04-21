Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

Susan Oehme's "All Our Lost Souls" is made up of over 300 pieces of recycled materials coated in various colors, printed on paper, dried and hung for the 20-x-25-foot installation at Space Gallery.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

It’s a calm but mighty week for new shows, with all kinds of anniversaries being celebrated by Space Gallery (don’t miss Susan Oehme’s wall and hanging-glass installations at the main gallery). And on the co-op front, all sorts of art and happenings will converge this weekend at Next Gallery in Lakewood. Any time is a good time to view art.

Rochelle Johnson's artwork inhabits the LMP PDA vitrine window at Lane Meyer Projects Rochelle Johnson

Rochelle Johnson, Release

LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

Through May 2, 24 hours a day

Painter Rochelle Johnson is the current artist displaying work in the Lane Meyer Projects outdoor window box, just another in a long line of exhibitions over the past year for the member of RedLine’s newest crop of residents. Johnson is so happy to be there that she’s donating 5 percent of sales from the display to the nonprofit arts center. Go have a look, any old time.

A print comes to life at Oehme Graphics. Courtesy of Susan Hover Oehme

Oehme Graphics Ten-Year Anniversary

Space Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street

April 22 through June 5

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 22, 6 to 9 p.m.

It’s master printmaker Susan Oehme’s time to shine as she celebrates the tenth anniversary of her studio in Steamboat Springs with two separate shows mounted under the wing of Space Gallery. This one is a retrospective at the Space Annex of print works by Oehme and 45 artists who’ve utilized her skills and studio over the past decade.

EXPAND Abstract painter Kelton Osborn shows his frenetic side during a pop-up at Michael Warren Contemporary. Kelton Osborn, Michael Warren Contemporary

Kelton Osborn pop-up, Frenetic

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through April 24

Artist Reception: Thursday, April 22, 5 to 8 p.m.

RSVP online in advance for timed-entry slot to the reception

Michael Warren Gallery artist Kelton Osborn is showing off abstract work created during the pandemic for this six-day pop-up that ends Saturday; sign up for a slot and meet Osborn amid walls plastered with fresh work at the April 22 reception.

Nathan Abels, “Landscape From a Dream,” 2021, acrylic on canvas. Nathan Abels

REVEL First Anniversary Fine Art Auction

Thursday, April 22, 6 to 7 p.m., online

Tickets: $50

Art collectors, take note: You can find a new treasure for your walls and support REVEL, a nonprofit offering mentoring and social experiences to teens and adults on the autism spectrum, by bidding on artworks by a star-studded group of Colorado-based artists during the organization’s first annual art auction. Your $50 ticket to the virtual event includes the opportunity to preview works online, a virtual tour of the gallery, a prize giveaway, live music and that do-good feeling.

EXPAND Pat Aaron, “Nothing but Blue Skies,” 2021, encaustic and mixed media on panel. Pat Aaron, Space Gallery

Twentieth Anniversary Exhibition:

Patricia Aaron, Mile Markers

Sue Oehme, Future Nostalgia

Jeff Glode Wise, Evidence of Unlikely Events

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

April 23 through June 5

Opening Reception: Friday, April 23, 6 to 9 p.m.

RSVP online in advance for timed-entry slots at the reception

Susan Oehme isn’t the only one celebrating an anniversary with Space Gallery this spring. The gallery itself, guided by curator Michael Burnett, is toasting twenty years in the art biz with shows by sought-after abstract painter Patricia Aaron, kinetic sculptor Jeff Glode Wise and Oehme, who contributes incredible color-splashed arrangements of individual elements in wall and window installations.

Center for the Arts Evergreen

Gail Folwell and Will Day, It’s Personal

Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen

April 23 through May 22

Opening Reception: Friday, April 23, 4 to 7 p.m. (RSVP online for a limited-space live Q&A with the artists at 6 p.m., or watch it on Zoom.)

In Evergreen, large-scale abstractionist Will Day and sculptor Gail Folwell, friends and studio neighbors at Boulder’s Black Lab Sports collaborative, find common ground in a show that artfully juxtaposes their respective media and common themes.

EXPAND Cranes swing from a branch in Terra's Marks's show Daydreams at Next Gallery. Terra Marks

Terra Marks, Daydreams

Betsy $B Rudolph, Glued

Wanderlust, in the Community Gallery

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

April 23 through May 9 (Wanderlust continues through May 30)

Plantstravaganza pop-up: Saturday, April 24, noon to 5 p.m.; RSVP at Eventbrite

Spring is popping at Next Gallery with member shows by Terra Marks and Betsy Rudolph, a group show called Wanderlust — the very thing we’re all feeling after a year of being locked up — and this Saturday, a collaborative Plantstravaganza pop-up hosted by Marks and Rudolph. Marks’s show, a sweet contemplation filled with origami cranes, is her first gallery exhibition, while Rudolph gets weird with her collage work; for the pop-up, Marks shares special seed mixes packaged in reclaimed book pages, and newly propagated house plants in repurposed containers, while Rudolph’s contribution is a spread of plant prints: so easy to care for!

EXPAND Luis Tamani, “Olivia.” Luis Tamani

Meeting With the Goddess

Artemesia Gallery, 836 Santa Fe Drive

April 23 through July 18

Opening Reception: Friday, April 23, 4 to 10 p.m.

Artemesia continues with its inclination for nudes and fantasy in Meeting With the Goddess, a big group show that focuses on female archetypes and beautiful bodies.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.