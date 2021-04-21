Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

- Local
It’s a calm but mighty week for new shows, with all kinds of anniversaries being celebrated by Space Gallery (don’t miss Susan Oehme’s wall and hanging-glass installations at the main gallery). And on the co-op front, all sorts of art and happenings will converge this weekend at Next Gallery in Lakewood. Any time is a good time to view art.
Rochelle Johnson, Release
LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
Through May 2, 24 hours a day
Painter Rochelle Johnson is the current artist displaying work in the Lane Meyer Projects outdoor window box, just another in a long line of exhibitions over the past year for the member of RedLine’s newest crop of residents. Johnson is so happy to be there that she’s donating 5 percent of sales from the display to the nonprofit arts center. Go have a look, any old time.
Oehme Graphics Ten-Year Anniversary
Space Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street
April 22 through June 5
Opening Reception: Thursday, April 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
It’s master printmaker Susan Oehme’s time to shine as she celebrates the tenth anniversary of her studio in Steamboat Springs with two separate shows mounted under the wing of Space Gallery. This one is a retrospective at the Space Annex of print works by Oehme and 45 artists who’ve utilized her skills and studio over the past decade.
Kelton Osborn pop-up, Frenetic
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Through April 24
Artist Reception: Thursday, April 22, 5 to 8 p.m.
RSVP online in advance for timed-entry slot to the reception
Michael Warren Gallery artist Kelton Osborn is showing off abstract work created during the pandemic for this six-day pop-up that ends Saturday; sign up for a slot and meet Osborn amid walls plastered with fresh work at the April 22 reception.
REVEL First Anniversary Fine Art Auction
Thursday, April 22, 6 to 7 p.m., online
Tickets: $50
Art collectors, take note: You can find a new treasure for your walls and support REVEL, a nonprofit offering mentoring and social experiences to teens and adults on the autism spectrum, by bidding on artworks by a star-studded group of Colorado-based artists during the organization’s first annual art auction. Your $50 ticket to the virtual event includes the opportunity to preview works online, a virtual tour of the gallery, a prize giveaway, live music and that do-good feeling.
Twentieth Anniversary Exhibition:
Patricia Aaron, Mile Markers
Sue Oehme, Future Nostalgia
Jeff Glode Wise, Evidence of Unlikely Events
Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive
April 23 through June 5
Opening Reception: Friday, April 23, 6 to 9 p.m.
RSVP online in advance for timed-entry slots at the reception
Susan Oehme isn’t the only one celebrating an anniversary with Space Gallery this spring. The gallery itself, guided by curator Michael Burnett, is toasting twenty years in the art biz with shows by sought-after abstract painter Patricia Aaron, kinetic sculptor Jeff Glode Wise and Oehme, who contributes incredible color-splashed arrangements of individual elements in wall and window installations.
Gail Folwell and Will Day, It’s Personal
Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen
April 23 through May 22
Opening Reception: Friday, April 23, 4 to 7 p.m. (RSVP online for a limited-space live Q&A with the artists at 6 p.m., or watch it on Zoom.)
In Evergreen, large-scale abstractionist Will Day and sculptor Gail Folwell, friends and studio neighbors at Boulder’s Black Lab Sports collaborative, find common ground in a show that artfully juxtaposes their respective media and common themes.
Terra Marks, Daydreams
Betsy $B Rudolph, Glued
Wanderlust, in the Community Gallery
Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
April 23 through May 9 (Wanderlust continues through May 30)
Plantstravaganza pop-up: Saturday, April 24, noon to 5 p.m.; RSVP at Eventbrite
Spring is popping at Next Gallery with member shows by Terra Marks and Betsy Rudolph, a group show called Wanderlust — the very thing we’re all feeling after a year of being locked up — and this Saturday, a collaborative Plantstravaganza pop-up hosted by Marks and Rudolph. Marks’s show, a sweet contemplation filled with origami cranes, is her first gallery exhibition, while Rudolph gets weird with her collage work; for the pop-up, Marks shares special seed mixes packaged in reclaimed book pages, and newly propagated house plants in repurposed containers, while Rudolph’s contribution is a spread of plant prints: so easy to care for!
Meeting With the Goddess
Artemesia Gallery, 836 Santa Fe Drive
April 23 through July 18
Opening Reception: Friday, April 23, 4 to 10 p.m.
Artemesia continues with its inclination for nudes and fantasy in Meeting With the Goddess, a big group show that focuses on female archetypes and beautiful bodies.
