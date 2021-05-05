Art Attack: New Shows for First Friday Weekend in Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Galleries are back in big way for First Friday weekend in May. Just like the rest of Denver’s small businesses, they are ready for spring weather and people strolling the streets looking for something to do. Here’s a helping of new shows you won’t want to miss.

Joel Swanson, “I Know What You Are But What Am I.” Joel Swanson, Museum of Outdoor Arts

The Anniversary Exhibition: Selections from the MOA Collection

Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood

Through August 20

MOA celebrates forty years in 2021 of a life that began as a purely open-air nomad. Later, for what seems like forever, the museum complemented its outdoor collection with a spacious indoor gallery space, where the long-running blockbuster Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations, which opened in February of 2020, went through a COVID closure and reopened last summer for an extended run, has finally moved on (you can still view it virtually at MOA’s website), replaced by a look back at the museum’s collection over the decades in celebration of the anniversary. MOA is currently open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. (303-806-0444 or info@moaonline.org).

EXPAND "No. No Es Normal, No Es Parte De Mi Cultura/ No. It Is Not Normal or Part of My Culture." Painting by Sammiotzi

SOMOS: On Domestic Violence, Resilience and Healing

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

May 5 through August 21

General Admission: $8, register in advance for timed-entry slot

Opening Reception: Wednesday, May 5, 6 to 9 p.m.; free, RSVP online in advance for timed-entry slot

Community Cultural Conversations: Motherhood, Domestic Violence and Healing: Friday, May 7, 5 p.m.; free, RSVP online in advance to attend

The Museo’s brand-new exhibition, SOMOS: On Domestic Violence, Resilience and Healing, takes a hard look at the social reverberations of domestic abuse through the eyes and hearts of thirteen Denver artists. Visit the opening for a Ballet Folklorico performance from Las Adelitas Living the Arts, followed by remarks from curator Carina Bañuelos-Harrison, Latina Safehouse director Angela Ceseña and Museo director Claudia Moran. Curated by Bañuelos-Harrison, the show is meant to inspire discussion, and to that end, it is accompanied by a strong lineup of public programming.

“Projective Ornament/Cubist Oculus,” 2021, acrylic on unprimed canvas. Michael Childress

Michael Childress

LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

Viewable 24 hours a day, through May 16

Brooklyn-based queer artist Michael Childress takes over the outdoor vitrine gallery at Lane Meyer Projects to display the work “Projective Ornament / Cubist Oculus;” Childress will donate 40 percent of sales to the Trans Justice Funding Project.

EXPAND "Impervious Calm,” oil on wood. Colleen Tully

Colleen Tully, Lacuna

Guest Artist: David Hobbs

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

May 5 through May 30

Opening Reception: Friday, May 7, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Valkarie member Colleen Tully explores inner angst and the loneliness of going solo in a new series of oil paintings, while guest artist David Hobbs contributes acrylic and ink cutouts with whimsical animal themes. A new round of works by gallery artists will also shake things up in the southern gallery. All shows will also be available online.

EXPAND "Mystical Detachment," 2021, archival pigmented ink print. Jason DeMarte, Rule Gallery

Jason DeMarte, Trappings of Arcadia

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

May 6 through June 19

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 6, 5 to 9 p.m.

RSVP online in advance for a timed-entry slot

Photographer Jason DeMarte continues his trademark romantic magic with a new sequence of photomontaged imagery of flowers, birds and jungle landscape — all captured in Costa Rica — sometimes interrupted by the inclusion of manmade objects — for this series. As always, the work is stunning.

“Substratum,” 2021. Regan Rosburg

Regan Rosburg, Recollection

RedLine at S*Park pop-up, 2570 Lawrence Street

May 7 through June 5

Opening Reception: Friday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Open thereafter by appointment only on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; RSVP in advance and check in at RedLine first

RedLine is ready for spring with a series of new shows that all open this weekend, both in-house and at satellite locations. First up is ecologically minded artist Regan Rosburg’s Recollection, an installation-based climate-crisis warning consisting of intermingled elements of modern plastics and ancient moss.

EXPAND “Sail,” 2020. Zachary Barnes

Megan Scheffer, In “Safe” Settings

Loafer: Photographs by Zachary Barnes

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

May 7 through 22

Opening Receptions: Friday, May 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Two solo shows open Friday at RedLine proper: Megan Scheffer’s In “Safe” Settings, an analysis of definitions regarding mental health issues as listed by the Diagnostic Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, including photos of the Austin State Hospital (previously known as the State Lunatic Asylum), drawing and masking-tape sculptures. Photographer Zachary Barnes explores the suburban aesthetic.

“Tablet I (If these Walls Could Talk),” 2021, epoxy, sand, papier-mache, acrylic on canvas. María Staffeld

Maria Staffeld: Somewhere Nowhere

Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street

May 7 through May 31

Opening Reception: Friday, May 7, 6 to 11 p.m.

Dominican artist María Staffeld favors semiotic shapes, curvy creature sculptures, patterns and whimsy in works incorporating pastel colors, moldable epoxy and papier-mache, sand, acrylic paint, markers and what-have-you. She’s perfect for Dateline’s first new in-house show in 2021.

On Edge 2021

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

May 7 through May 23

Opens Friday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Online interview with Brandy Coons: Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m., via Zoom (passcode: Edge)

Edge Gallery outsourced for On Edge 2021, a big thirty-artist group show of adventurous works juried by Firehouse Art Center curator Brandy Coons. Edge is still not hosting big openings, but a virtual event on Saturday includes a gallery tour and remarks from Ms. Coons. See what’s next-level on the co-op scene.

Julie Vaught explores the symbolism of the doe in a new series of paintings. Julie Vaught

Julie Vaught, Deer : Eilid

Kathy Mitchell-Garton, Personal Landscapes

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

May 7 through May 23

Opening Reception: Friday, May 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Core member Julie Vaught seemingly takes a cue from Harry Potter’s patronus with a new body of work exploring the ancient spiritual and symbolic view of deer, specifically the doe, as seen through modern eyes. This one will touch you right in the nature-loving sector of your heart. Fellow member Kathy Mitchell-Garton also goes deep into the natural world with mixed-media works incorporating beads, photos, maps and hand-dyed cloth.

Lisa Calzavara and Tara Kelly-Cruz, Storylines

Colorado Women's Caucus for Art, See You. See Me: Diversity of Mind in Gallery East

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

Through May 30

Opening Reception: Friday, May 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

D’art has a full house of art in May, including a collaboratively themed exchange of storytelling works by members and abstract painters Lisa Calzavara and Tara Kelly-Cruz, as well as a new group show from the Women's Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter, juried by artist Adri Norris and addressing the challenges of working alone while staying connected during the pandemic.

Daniel Luna mines the lore of Chicano culture. Daniel Luna

Daniel Luna, Finding Clarity

BuCu West, 4200 Morrison Road, Suite 3

Opening Reception: Friday, May 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

Shows by artist Daniel Luna, best-known for his bountifully happy and surreal depictions of Southwestern and Chicano cultural motifs — from corn and beans to musical calaveras — are always sunny and uplifting. He’s also the artist behind some of Bonacquisti Wine Company’s colorful labels. Here’s a good chance to catch Luna’s glow.

EXPAND Risa Friedman's collage for Wish You Were Here. Risa Friedman

Wish You Were Here

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

Opening Reception: Friday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Sally Centigrade is back in the saddle with a huge show of small, postcard-sized art, contributed by a slew of artists from here and everywhere. There’s not enough room to list them all here — seriously — but it’s a swell opportunity to pick up lots of affordable art to brighten your walls. After the opening, the show is open by appointment (email sallycentigrade@gmail.com).

