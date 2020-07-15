Art Attack: Nine Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

It’s a rich weekend for art in the Denver metro, beginning with new exhibitions at Robischon Gallery and Michael Warren Contemporary and rolling out through the city at co-ops, community centers, storefronts, art districts and indie galleries. Mask up and hit the road; treasures will appear wherever you look.

Amy Ellingson, “Apparent Reflectional Symmetry, Parts I & II,” detail. Amy Ellingson, Robischon Gallery

Amy Ellingson, Firmament

ADAPT (Iteration 2)

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

July 16 through August 29

Opening reception: Thursday, July 16, 6 to 8 p.m.

RSVP for timed entry to the reception at 6 or 7 p.m.

Robischon Gallery changes things up with a new solo from master mark maker Amy Ellingson that orders chaos in oil and encaustic paintings and graphite drawings, as well as bronze sculpture resembling meteorites or volcanic rocks, as well as ADAPT (Iteration 2), the second half of the gallery’s summer group offering, showcasing a swell mixed bag of abstract work by Omar Chacón,Wendi Harford, Ted Larsen, Terry Maker and Betty Merken.

EXPAND D'Art Gallery

Susan M. Gibbons, Susan Hazaleus, Emily Oldak, Vicky Smith and Faith Williams Drysten, For This Moment: Reflections From Five Artists

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

July 7 through August 8

Five D’art member artists ponder what it means to be in the moment in five distinctive ways — ceramics, painting, drawing, printmaking and photography — this month for a mixed-media free-for-all. Capture that fleeting feeling as D’art expands its COVID-shortened hours to Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are part of the package.

Creating-In-Place: See What Kirkland’s Colorado Artists Have Been Up To!

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock Street

Online Launch: Friday, July 17

The still-shut Kirkland adds another element to its online programming beginning July 17 with a personal look at how a group of Colorado artists with work on view at the museum are handling months of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are mostly getting a lot of work done while dealing with the interruption of normal life, it seems, as you’ll learn by reading each artist capsule.

Teresa Booth Brown, Fluid Dynamics

Margaret Kasahara, The View From Here

Nancy Lovendahl, Small Glimpses, Many Times

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through August 15

Opening Reception: Friday, July 17, 4 to 8 p.m.

Gallery Tour: Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RSVP online in advance for timed-entry ticket to either or both events

Three accomplished women artists share space at Michael Warren Contemporary for a summer show: Teresa Booth Brown brings her richly textured and composed architectural abstracts, Margaret Kasahara contributes lovely mixed media drawings in grids and orderly shapes and Nancy Lovendahl wows with sculptural and mixed-media works. Be sure to RSVP for a viewing time if you go to the reception or the gallery tour, as only eight people will be allowed in at a time.

EXPAND Natalie Marie Smith makes art with eggs for Relics Revealed at Next Gallery. Natalie Marie Smith

G. Cody Day, OfMaya, July 17 through August 9

Natalie Marie Smith, Relics Revealed, July 17 through August 2

Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Next Gallery’s latest member showcase fetes G. Cody Day’s paintings inspired by the spiritual concept of Maya and Natalie Marie Smith’s series examining the elusive nature of memory using egg imagery as a metaphor. Next isn’t hosting formal receptions yet, but the gallery’s doors are open on Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. to folks wearing masks and following COVID-19 protocols.

Kathy Beekman, “Magic Happening,” pastel. Kathy Beekman

Open Spaces

Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive

July 17 through September 10

Bitfactory reopens with a group landscape show perfect for a time when we all dream of wide open spaces. Through mixed-media, paintings, photography and drawings, artists Kathy Beekman, Bruno D’Anna, Mara Manning, Jeremy Patlen and Topher Straus will take you places, right in the middle of the city. For now, Bitfactory is open Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the usual safety guidelines apply for all visitors. Plans for a September reception might or might not see the light of day.

Art Walk

The Co-op at 1st, 5045 West First Avenue

Friday, July 17, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Co-op, a community-minded center with a health clinic and farmers’ market in the Barnum neighborhood, is throwing a small street party with artist and food booths. Meet your neighbors, browse the art, have a snack and check out the produce indoors.

Jasmine Abena Colgan, “Sankofa Experience.” Jasmine Abena Colgan

Jasmine Abena Colgan, Human Currency

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

July 18 through August 29

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 18, 7 to 10 p.m.

RSVP for timed-entry slot online in advance

Leon Gallery continues its mission to promote the work of black artists with Human Currency, a beautiful themed show by photographic-print artist Jasmine Abena Colgan about fighting institutional racism, as experienced through the life-giving metaphor of the cowry shell. Masks are required to enter the gallery; ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to a non-governmental organization in Ghana through Tough Skin.

EXPAND Find artist/seamstress Jill Mustoffa's extraordinary face masks for sale at Balefire's One at a Time Art Fair. Jill Mustoffa

One at a Time Art Fair: Jill Mustoffa

Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Saturday, July 18, 3 to 8 p.m.

Balefire’s weekly market showcasing a single artist every Saturday through September 5 will promote crafty artist Jill Mustoffa’s well-tailored handmade face masks, along with sewn art, glitter neon signs and photography. Find the complete schedule of participating artists on Facebook or at Balefire’s website.

