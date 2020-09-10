A Dozen Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, Starting Today!

It's a great weekend to get out and about in metro Denver. The snow (such as it was) is gone, and art is busting out all over, with Street Wise Boulder just wrapping up as Crush Walls breaks out. Saturday, September 12, is also Colorado Restaurant Day; if you're staying at home, sign up for a virtual experience and order some delivery.

And if you're ready to hit the town, there are plenty of things to see over the next few days. Just be sure to stop by a local restaurant on your way to or from one of the in-person events on this list.

Invisible: Virtual Table Reading

Thursday, September 10, pre-party at 5:45, show at 6 p.m.

Free, donations suggested

A script that got its start with a Best Screenplay win from Women in Film and Media Colorado — Invisible, by Laura Carson and Krista Gano — will debut tonight with performers Will Forte, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero and Jim Rash, among others, more than half from Colorado. The comedy tells the story of Pam Perdue, a researcher for PharmaTek, who awakes on her fortieth birthday to find she is invisible, and soon discovers that the COO has an evil plot to rule the world. The virtual table reading will raise funds to benefit entertainment workers impacted by COVID-19, and it's free to listen (though a donation of $25 is suggested). Find out more here.

Rock the River

Thursday, September 10, 7 p.m.

Free, donations suggested

The annual Greenway Foundation celebration on the 19th Street Bridge over the South Platte was always one of the highlights of the summer. But with the pandemic, this event has gone online, and anyone can enjoy it. Join the foundation for a virtual concert with performances by some of Denver's best musicians using that bridge as a stage. Find out how to watch for free here.



RidgeFest Deconstructed

Friday, September 11, through Sunday, September 13

Multiple locations around Wheat Ridge

Free (with some ticketed events)

The 38th annual RidgeFest in Wheat Ridge has been "deconstructed," spread out over space and time to allow the community to celebrate local heritage safely. Among the highlights: a classic car show, live bluegrass, kids' activities and the Colorado Celebrates Honey event at the Four Seasons parking lot on Saturday. Businesses around town will be offering deals, too, through LocalWorks. Find the complete schedule and learn more here, and watch some of the fun virtually on Facebook.

Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver

Friday, September 11, through October 11

Hudson Gardens & Event Center, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive

$45 at townhallartscenter.org

The Town Hall Arts Center plans to go on with the show, but not inside the building. Instead, the songs of John Denver will echo through the rose garden at Hudson Gardens, where the audience will be seated in socially distant “pods” or groupings on the lawn. It’s different, and given our recent early snowstorm, subject to cancellation when it’s stormy, but we’d all like to think that John Denver would appreciate hearing his canon shared in the great outdoors. Learn more and get tickets (currently sold out, but you can dream) online.

Hype Man

Friday, September 11, through Sunday, September 12

People's Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

This is your last chance to catch the Black Actors Guild's production of Idris Goodwin's play live and in person — or you can watch from home. The story, an exploration of race, fame and friendship, is powerfully presented by a talented trio of actors and musicians; a talkback follows each performance. Get tickets here.

American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith

Saturday, September 12, through January 3, 2021

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Free with museum admission

Much of the History Colorado Center’s big summer lead-up in anticipation of this Smithsonian traveling exhibit’s arrival in Denver got the kibosh because of COVID-19. But the museum has reopened and rearranged its live events connected with American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith in time to meet the planned September 12 opening date. The exhibit is included in regular museum admission; learn more and reserve your timed ticket in advance online.

Art on the Green

Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Curtis Park, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

Free

In this curated display, fifty Colorado artists will show their work in photography, ceramics, printmaking and jewelry right by the Curtis Arts Center (which will also be open). The booths will be socially spaced, and admission to the event is free, but timed (though you can take your chances the last two hours). Find out more here.



Chalk Across Centennial

Saturday, September 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

four locations in Centennial

Free

Celebrate the City of Centennial's twentieth anniversary when artists paint the town red — and many other colors — as they create chalk art at four locations around the town, three of which will also offer live music. Locations range from the Streets at SouthGlenn to the IKEA parking lot. Party on, Centennial (but with safe social distancing, please). Find out more at centennialco.gov.

Cruisin’ Tennyson “Back to the Streets”

Saturday, September 12, 2 to 4 p.m.

Historic Elitch Theatre up Tennyson Street

Free

Celebrate the 130th anniversary of the original Elitch Gardens in northwest Denver with a free family funfest complete with car parade and scavenger hunt. The car cruise begins at 46th and Tennyson and travels south to the Historic Elitch Theatre, passing by characters dressed in time frames dating from American Graffiti back to the steampunk/Victorian era; there will be rollerblading bears and mermaids along the way. Find maps for the cruise and scavenger hunt at local businesses or the event starting line; learn more here.

Flock Party

Saturday, September 12, entry times starting at 6 p.m.

Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street

$175 to $350

And now for something completely different: The Denver Zoo has replaced its usual September fundraising festivities with the Flock Party, a colorful, casual and socially responsible event to benefit the zoo’s animal care and continued recovery efforts from the impact of COVID-19. The on-premises event will include live entertainment, festive food and drink, exclusive animal experiences and more — all within the extensive health and safety protocols the zoo has adhered to since it reopened in June. Tickets start at $175 for general admission and $350 for VIP, which includes early-bird entry, access to the VIP Flock Star Lounge and exclusive bars throughout the grounds; buy them here.

Movie & a Show!

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Berkeley Chapel Drive-In, 4245 West 46th Avenue

$50 for a carload

A pop-up drive-in screening of Spaceballs will follow a confusion of live intergalactic circus fun with the Handsome Little Devils, Big Nazo alien creatures, comedians and other surprise guests for the Berkeley Chapel Summer Series — all on a late summer’s night in the chapel parking lot. Food truck concessions and Little Man ice cream will both be available; admission is $50 for a carload of up to six people. Get your hot tix online while you can.

Virtual Artist Talk with Dwayne Glapion

Saturday, September 12, 7 p.m.

Free

Dwayne Glapion, the artist behind the RedLine solo exhibition Faces in the Crowd - 100 Portraits of a Community, will talk with Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler, founder of The Equity Project, and Brother Jeff about his artistic process, his inspiration and the importance of recognizing community members and leaders during such challenging times. Faces in the Crowd will be on view at RedLine through September 27; selected portraits are presented online, where this conversation will be held. Register here.



