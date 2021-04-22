Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

What a weekend! From all the activities connected to the 51st annual Earth Day (see our list here), we move directly into the opening weekend for Elitch Gardens, a sure sign that some things will be returning to normal this summer — or what passes as the new normal. Lotus will open the Red Rocks concert season, and if you missed out on tickets to that run, you can celebrate the venue's eightieth anniversary in-person for just eighty cents!

Here are the ten best ticketed things to do this weekend and beyond (and don't miss our list of free activities here):

REVEL First Anniversary Fine Art Auction

Thursday, April 22, 6 to 7 p.m., online

Art collectors, take note: You can find a new treasure for your walls and support REVEL, a nonprofit offering mentoring and social experiences to teens and adults on the autism spectrum, by bidding on artworks by a star-studded group of Colorado-based artists during the organization’s first annual art auction. Your $50 ticket to the virtual event includes the opportunity to preview works online, a virtual tour of the gallery, a prize giveaway, live music and that do-good feeling. Find out more here.

American Classical Realism

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m., online

Denver-based Visionbox Studio invites you to an open rehearsal based on American classical realism and the Actor's 5 Questions. Actors create character through the study and articulation of objective and action work, as revealed through text analysis; they move away from indicating and mood acting as they become more focused on the given circumstances and behaviors defined by playwrights such as Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller — and you can watch. Tickets are $15; get yours here.



Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella Lawson in Conversation With Yotam Ottolenghi

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m., online

Because cooking at home became a major pastime for many over the last year, popular cookbook authors and television chefs have become a part of the family. And when Nigella Lawson, who is both writer and TV star, drops a new kitchen primer — in this case, Cook, Eat, Repeat — heads turn and appetites sharpen. Thanks to the Tattered Cover, you can now sit in on a virtual conversation between Lawson and London restaurateur and recipe machine Yotam Ottolenghi via Crowdcast, all for $35, the price of your own copy of Cook, Eat, Repeat, plus handling and shipping charges. Reserve your ticket online at Eventbrite.

Scream Screen Presents: Welcome to Amityville!

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m., through Sunday, April 25, 11:45 p.m., online

Scream queen Theresa Mercado is changing the routine for a new Scream Screen horror-film screening —actually a “streaming” — by doing a four-film series marathon style, broadcasting "live" from the dark and spooky haunted Black Monarch Hotel in Victor. The twist? You have to guess which films will be showing, and Welcome to Amityville! is a not very useful clue, considering that the Amityville franchise has passed the twenty-film mark. You have from Thursday evening until late Sunday to watch all four, and that guessing part? If you’re right, there will be prizes. Learn more and get tickets, $20 ($15 Denver Film members) here.

Denver Fringe Comedy Night

Thursday, April 22, 7:30 to 9 p.m., live and online

Blake Street Tavern Tailgate Room, 2301 Blake Street

The inaugural Denver Fringe Festival was stopped in its tracks by the pandemic last summer, but organizers moved quickly to take that first event online. And it was successful enough to bring it back in 2021: The second fest is a go for the end of June, with a schedule that includes live and virtual performances. Think of this comedy night as a test run: An audience of thirty can see the show live at Blake Street, while everyone else will need to tune in online. Either way, it’s $10 to join, a fine price to see a dozen comics. Find info and reserve a space online in advance here.

Elitch Gardens Opening Days

Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25

Yes, after a year on hold, Elitch Gardens is finally reopening — with some new safety guidelines, of course — and if you're a season-ticket holder, you can get in on the fun...if you can snag a reservation. Season passes start at under $70; get yours here.

Pop-Up Hat Shop With the Mavens of Millinery

Saturday, April 24, noon to 4 p.m.

Garbarini, 239 Detroit Street

The Kentucky Derby is back to its traditional date on the first Saturday of May: May 1 in 2021. The Mavens of Millinery — local hat-makers Victoria Regina and Vivian Blooms Millinery — are ready, stocked with hats galore for derby viewing parties and outdoor summer weddings. The milliners will be in the house on April 24 to chat up their chapeaus and demonstrate how to wear one. And you’re off! Find details here.

Colorado Democrats Obama Dinner

Saturday, April 24, 5 p.m., online

The main fundraiser for the Colorado Democratic Party is online this year, with a virtual star-studded lineup including Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Senator Alex Padilla of California. Tickets start at $100; find out more here.

We the People: True Stories About Race

Saturday, April 24, 6:30 p.m., online

Boulder’s Story Slam returns to the virtual stage but departs from its standard monthly format for an evening of true, personal-narrative stories about how race has played a part in the lives of eight storytellers who participated in an eight-week workshop. Now they will tell their seven-minute stories from the heart, and from living rooms across the country. "We know the power that stories have to heal, to help us make sense of how we fit into the bigger story of being human, and to learn more about what it's like to be in someone else's shoes," says Boulder's Story Slam founder and co-host Johanna Walker, "which is essential in the work of dismantling racism." Admission is a suggested donation of $5 to $25; proceeds will go to the Chinook Fund; get tickets here.

Denver Botanic Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Monday, April 26, through Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online

The Denver Botanic Gardens is again offering its spring plant sale online, with a broad selection of plants for gardeners of every skill level, with an inventory that includes annuals, aquatics, Container Garden in a Bag, Grown at the Gardens, herbs, houseplants, roses, vegetables and Water-Smart options. The $25 early-access tickets for April 26 are sold out (you can try the waitlist); the online store is open to all starting April 27. Find out more here.



And plan ahead:



Red Rocks 8 O'Clock Howl

Wednesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The community event that was supposed to open the iconic venue's eightieth-anniversary season was postponed because of snow, but it will still be a special event, honoring those who have kept the music playing during the COVID-19 pandemic from their front porches, churches, yards and hospitals. Performers include the police and firefighters of the Emerald Society Bagpipers who played nightly in communities across Colorado;

Intensive Care Unit nurse Emily Worthem, who sang for patients at UC Health; and Dove Award-winning vocalist JoFoKe, trumpeter Shane Endsley and pianist Adam Waite, who performed gospel and jazz online. Mayor Michael Hancock will welcome the crowd — 2,500 capacity! — and at 8 p.m., Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Mauirro, who created the howling heard ’round the world, will lead a special howl. Tickets are just eighty cents; get them here.



Know of a great event? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.