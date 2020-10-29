Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

Halloween falls on Saturday this year, which means spooky activities abound...and for some, you don't even have to leave your home (see our Halloween list here). That's followed by Day of the Dead, which brings even more virtual celebrations (see those here).

But before those holidays, you have the chance to honor a true Denver institution, one this city couldn't live without: the Mercury Cafe. Marilyn Megenity's club is a true cultural landmark; although you never need a reason to stop by the venue at 2199 California Street, there are several special events there this weekend in honor of its thirtieth anniversary in that location.

Keep reading for more on those, as well as ten other things to do in Denver this weekend.

ArtHyve’s Record to Record Book Club for Music

Thursday, October 29, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

What if, instead of a book club, you could join a record club and learn more about music you love or maybe haven’t heard but would like to? The folks at ArtHyve, the local nonprofit that helps Colorado artists archive their work and has a jones for good music, too, are launching Record to Record, a virtual series of panel talks focusing on a single album during every event. The first Zoom session, taking on David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, with moderator Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo of Colorado Public Radio’s Indie 102.3, debuts this week; learn more and register online for a $5 donation to the organization (ArtHyve members free) at arthyve.org.

S?t?o?p?RESIST(ing): Eight Minutes and Forty-Six Seconds of JuJu

Thursday, October 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The performing arts haven’t exactly fallen into a deep sleep during these pandemic times, thanks to the virtual platform, which is sharing political voices with locked-down audiences. Two of those voices — professor Michael Sawyer, founder of the Africana Intellectual Project at Colorado College, and Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpet prodigy Nicholas Payton — collaborated on S?t?o?p?RESIST(ing): Eight Minutes and Forty-Six Seconds of JuJu, a sound installation juxtaposing actual recorded interactions between police officers and Black citizens with Payton’s live score. Through the magic of the Internet, you can experience the work online and then listen to a panel discussion; register for the free Zoom program here.

#WomxnCrush Music at Mercury Cafe

Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m.

Mercury Cafe Poetry Seance

Friday, October 30, 8 p.m. to midnight

Mercury Cafe's 30th Birthday Celebration

Saturday, October 31, 8 p.m. to midnight

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

There’s a good reason that Mercury Cafe founder Marilyn Megenity’s favorite holiday is Halloween. Aside from its witchy profile, it also marks the anniversary of the Merc’s California Street digs, which opened on October 31 thirty years ago. So it’s a busy weekend despite social distancing. But first, #WCM, a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to creating opportunities for rising womxn songwriters, will offer the “WomxnCrush Music on Tour: Spotlight on Denver” showcase to support the venue, with Denver artists Jenny LaJoye, Teresa Suydam & Bianca Mikahn. Tickets are a suggested $10 donation for the Merc; find out more here. On Friday, a poetry seance will bring favorite works by dead poets back to life. And on Halloween, both floors will be busy with special Halloween dishes in the dining room, incantations and rituals, and live music all evening upstairs. As the folks at the Merc suggest, “It’s a masquerade by legal mandate.” Find a complete schedule and make reservations here.

Drawing Parallels: Community Art & Artifacts From 2020

Friday, October 30, through March 1, 2021

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

This fall, the Museum of Boulder put out a call to regional artists, first responders and the community for artwork, objects and minutiae reflecting how history repeats itself, even in years like 2020, when it seems like everything bad converged around the globe — the pandemic, politics, world issues, civil rights at home. The goal? To provide a frame of reference, and maybe to work out some solutions. Find information here.

Untitled: Creative Fusions at Home

Friday, October 30, 7 p.m.

The Denver Art Museum’s Untitled: Creative Fusions at Home starts with a point of inspiration: The new exhibition Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism. Denver artists Tya Alisa Anthony and Lares Feliciano took the reins this month with that in mind, making certain it would be a night to remember, especially after you take a sip of the evening’s cocktail: the "Altiplano" Cocktail. Then you’ll be ready to go on an art tour with mural artists Jolt and Emanuel Martinez, explore and discuss murals by Anthony and Feliciano, have your cards read, celebrate the moon, and other Frida fare. You’ll find it all free and online here.

Live From Miners Alley Playhouse: A Virtual Variety Fundraiser

Friday, October 30, 7 to 9 p.m.

Help Len Matheo and Miners Alley weather the COVID storm and keep the Golden theater’s doors open by tuning in to this fully packed evening of live and recorded scenes from Miners Alley classics, guest appearances, comedy by SCRIPTprov and a juicy online auction. If you’re in the vicinity of Golden, you can even pick up and take home special curated meals from local eateries Bella Colibri and Mannie and Bo’s. Want to make an evening of it? Tickets are $25 here, and register to bid on auction items here.

An Introduction to Thanatology: The Study of Death

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. (noon for Spanish)

Thanatology has a long history, over time it's evolved according to belief, culture and need. It's also a medical speciality for Dr. Gaal Cohen, exhibiting artist and practicing thanatologist in Guadalajara, Mexico. Cohen will be at the Museo de Las Americas, which is opening Testigos (Witnesses) on October 29 (watch the live-stream reception here); he'll talk about his death work during this online program. Register here for the $5 talk.

Dia de Los Muertos Tribute to La Llorona

Saturday, October 31, 2 to 3 p.m.

The Chicano Humanities Arts Council will cap its month-long virtual Dia de Los Muertos series with a tribute to Colorado master Mexican folklorist Rita Wallace as well as the legend of La Llorona. Wallace was dance director for more than fifteen years with Teatro Latina de Colorado; she is best known for her haunting piece “La Llorona,” created for choreographer Jeanette Trujillo and the Fiesta Colorado Dance Company. The virtual celebration will include footage of Wallace’s original La Llorona dance; Jeanette Trujillo of Fiesta Colorado will interview Wallace. Nadia Redone and Renee Fajardo will also share stories of La Lorona. It's free on Zoom; find out more here.



Circo de Nada, Psychosomatic

Saturday, October 31, through November 21, 7 to 8:15 p.m. nightly

Originally scheduled to stream virtually, with a limited in-person seating available at the People’s Building in Aurora, Circo de Nada’s world premiere of Psychosomatic will now stream nightly for three weeks, sharing highbrow clown comedy, puppetry and other nonsense by commedia dell’arte performer Nick Trotter. Denver artist Sammy Lee is a collaborator, and Trotter’s own musical group Bonejesters provides the music. Tickets are $20; get yours and learn more here.

Boulder's Story Slam Grand Slam Championship

Sunday, November 1, 6 p.m.

Boulder’s Story Slam presents its annual grand-slam championship in a contest focusing on the theme "free." And you're free to watch these five-minute stories while sitting on your sofa. All the Story Slam winners from the last year will face off for the Grand Slam Title. The suggested donation is $10 to $20; find out more here.

And a bonus:

LGBTQ Victims of Violence

Sunday, November 1, and Monday, November 2

The Center on Colfax, 1301 East Colfax Avenue

The Center on Colfax will remember the lives of LGBTQ community members and others who died in the past year with a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar illuminated in the Center’s windows and a video series. Find out more about the Center here.

See more Day of the Dead events in and around Denver here.

Know of other great events? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.