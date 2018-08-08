Five Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

First Friday celebrations all around town hit a pinnacle last week, and the art scene appears to be catching its breath. This weekend, then, it’s time to kick back and do what art lovers do in the summertime: Hit some outdoor arts festivals, go looking for a scattering of new shows in Denver’s nooks and crannies, or take the weekend seriously and attend a two-day meeting of the minds at RedLine. Here’s where to turn over a rock and find something new.

RedLine resident Ramón Bonilla covers the angles at Space Gallery. Ramón Bonilla, Space Gallery

Hard Lines: An Exploration of Geometry

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

August 9 through September 22

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 9, 5 to 8 p.m.

Lines and angles take on new meanings in color and black-and-white for Hard Lines, an exhibit of geometric abstractions from five artists — Ramón Bonilla, Jodie Roth Cooper, Anthony Falcetta, Howard Hersh and Frank Martinez — who work the genre from an aesthetic point of view. Architectural themes overlap, as do dimensional visual tricks. Have fun with it!

RedLine Denver

Socially Engaged Art Projects at the 48 Hours Summit

RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street

Friday, August 10, and Saturday, August 11

Register in advance online

Free, donations welcomed

RedLine’s 48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation Summit, inspired by the City of Denver’s Imagine 2020 Cultural Plan and touching on such topics as social responsibility and giving back to the creative community, does so in a myriad of ways while showcasing local artists and arts-related nonprofits. The public is invited to participate in the full two-day summit or any part therein; within a framework of performances, workshops, ten-minute talks, demonstrations and panels, its Socially Engaged Art Projects segments promote art-directed participatory experiences. They vary from interactive musical and spoken-word activities with Denver poet and musician Bianca Mikahn Shaw to an ongoing art-patch sewing party with Colorado Springs shadow puppeteer Patti Smithsonian. Contribute a layer of paint to Alejandro Perez's BUFFED//GRITO: Cycles of Erasure or earn a newfound appreciation for the work of caregivers with Barbara Loisch. Find the complete schedule of Socially Engaged Art Projects during the summit at RedLine’s website.