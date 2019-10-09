Art Attack: Twelve Things for Gallery Lovers to Do This Week

Engage in word and art games, explore cultures, appreciate murals, and visit artist studios and Lakewood co-ops: These are just a few of the ways you can celebrate culture around town. Here’s our selection of twelve ways to support your local artists and art venues this weekend:

EXPAND Ouida Touchon delineates the difference between Nude vs. Naked at the Art Gym. Ouida Touchon, Art Gym

Nude vs. Naked

Figuratively Speaking

Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street

October 10 through November 1

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 10, 5 to 8 p.m.

Synonyms aren’t always foolproof: They can share subtle variations on a theme. Curators Lori Hellstrom and Elke McGuire found they diverged on the exactitudes of the terms “nude” and “naked,” thereby setting in motion the five-person exhibition Nude vs. Naked, opening on October 10 in the main gallery at the Art Gym. Michael Dowling, Brenda LaBier, Wendi Schneider, Noah Sodano and Ouida Touchon all created art illustrating their own definitions. And in the Common Space members’ gallery, Peter Stevinson and Louis Trujillo explore gender politics from an empathetic perspective.

Play games with the Secret Love Collective at the CVA. Center for Visual Art

Collect This! Secret Love Collective Game Show

Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive

Thursday, October 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

The members of Denver’s Secret Love Collective find the loveliest ways of expressing their queer values of love and acceptance while making everyone feel at home, regardless of gender. In conjunction with the CVA’s ongoing Collectivism show, which closes on October 19, the group will host a public game show that involves costumes, puppets and a lot of artful imagination. Be who you are for a night, free of social restraints. RSVP in advance for the free event.

Sofía Córdova, "Untitled Vase," from the Green Gra$$ installation at Lane Meyer Projects. Sofía Córdova

Dionne Lee and Sofía Córdova, Green Gra$$

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

October 11 through November 12

Opening reception: Friday, October 11, 6 p.m. until late

More linguistic distinctions come into play at Lane Meyer Projects, where artists Sofía Córdova and Dionne Lee contrast green dollars and green growing things in an installation that showcases the encroachment of capitalism on the natural world. Green Gra$$, curated by Tatiana Mateus, blends Lee’s found images and Córdova’s dreams of a dystopian future to make its point.

Korean artivist Lim Ok-sang goes solo at the Art Students League. Courtesy of Lim Ok-sang

Lim Ok-sang

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

October 11 through November 29

Opening Reception: Friday, October 11, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Workshop: Painting with Soil — Self Portrait, Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workshop fee: $300

Dynamic Korean artist Lim Ok-sang conflates art and politics in his hands-on works, using diverse and natural materials, from steel sheets and ink to site-specific dirt, to powerfully express his views. Already included in the current exhibition, counterART: Aesthetics of South Korean Activism, the artist gets a show of his own at ASLD, curated by Denver sculptor Sammy Lee. Are you free for the weekend? Get your hands dirty when Lim Ok-sang facilitates a self-portrait workshop using the aforementioned soil as a medium.

EXPAND A pair of drums handcrafted by Osage artisan Rock Pipestem. Rock Pipestem

Selections from: Voices From the Drum: An Osage Collection

Museum of Anthropology, Sturm Hall, University of Denver, 2000 East Asbury Avenue

October 11 through October 25

Opening Reception: Friday, October 11, 5 to 7 p.m.

Free, $5 suggested donation

In conjunction with the sixteenth annual Indigenous Film & Arts Festival, DU’s Museum of Anthropology will offer a preview of a major exhibition of handcrafted native drums by master drum-maker Rock Pipestem that opens in 2020 at the Osage Nation Museum in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The imagery on each drum is drenched in Osage tradition and lore; Pipestem and fellow artisans Addie Roanhorse and Yatika Fields will elaborate in a talk at the reception.

Griselda San Martin, “Untitled,” from the Friendship Park series. Griselda San Martin

La Frontera de Cristal

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

October 11 through November 23

Opening Reception: Friday, October 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

CPAC takes on the current border situation for La Frontera de Cristal, inspired by the 1995 novel of the same name by author Carlos Fuentes, who weaves together complicated stories from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Three photographers — Griselda San Martin, Tom Kiefer and Elliot Ross — offer varying points of view: San Martin documents Friendship Park, where families meet to communicate from both sides of the barrier that separates them; Kiefer photographs collections of personal items confiscated by the Border Patrol at an Arizona customs facility; and Ross captures the fleeting lives of border dwellers with writer Genevieve Allison, resulting in the book American Backyard. It’s a documentarians' free-for-all that goes straight to the heart.

Mary Elizabeth Cianciolo depicts endangered species. Mary Elizabeth Cianciolo

Blake Chamness and Mary Elizabeth Cianciolo, There Is Only Now

The Portrait Show

Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Unit B, Lakewood

October 11 through November 17

Opening Reception: Friday, October 11, 6 to 10 p.m.

Multidisciplinary artist Blake Chamness and painter Mary Elizabeth Cianciolo, both gallery members, collaborate on a show about disappearing nature and wildlife. Also debuting: a member group show of portraits. Pasternack’s will be hopping on Friday, with incoming co-op Edge Gallery hosting a reception and lights-out evening for member Stephen Shugart’s show of glowy light sculptures.

Kathy Olivas, "Sad Clown Tears." Kathy Olivas, Sally Centigrade

Kathie Olivas and Brandt Peters, Snake Oil

Sally Centigrade Art Gallery, Belmar, 445 South Saulsbury Street

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 12, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The folks at Sally Centrigrade are beside themselves at the prospect of unveiling Snake Oil, featuring art couple Kathie Olivas and Brandt Peters and their pop-surreal portfolio, some of it collaborative under the moniker of Circus Posterus. The show, a collector's paradise, features a continuing series of mixed-media paintings and collectible vinyl toys inspired by the sideshow world of curative elixirs and faith healers.

EXPAND Visit with the artists of Lakewood's Glen Creighton neighborhood. Courtesy of the Glens Art Walk

Fifth Annual Glens Art Walk

Glen Creighton Neighborhood, Lakewood

Saturday, October 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The artists of Lakewood’s quaint Glen Creighton neighborhood open their studios to the public for the fifth year in a row for art-viewing and pre-holiday shopping from a selection of jewelry, metal sculpture, painting, photography, encaustic, pottery, silk painting, fine violins, local honey and beeswax, and other surprises. Find a map and complete studio rundown at the website.

EXPAND Laura Gilpin, "Untitled," c. 1936-38, platinum print, 1979. ©Amon Carter Museum of American Art

The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy, 1919-1970

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs

October 12 through January 12

Opening and BAA 100th Anniversary Celebration: Saturday, October 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Broadmoor Art Academy opened exactly 100 years ago on the spot where CSFAC now stands, beginning a chapter in regional art history that produced dozens of early-twentieth-century masters of genres ranging from impressionism to social realism — and everything in between. The extensive collection of more than 100 works were loaned by collections across the nation for a complete overview of the academy’s artist milieu. A centennial celebration opens the show on Saturday.

EXPAND Muralist LMNOPI pays tribute to missing and murdered indigenous women with a new mural at the Dairy in Boulder. LMNOPI

Indigenous People’s Day Mural Dedication

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

Saturday, October 12, 10 to 11 a.m.

Through an effort by Street Wise and the City of Boulder, muralist and activist LMNOPI was allowed to honor missing and murdered indigenous women with a wall image at the Dairy Arts Center of local artist, dancer and actress Sarah Ortegon, superimposed over a topographical map of the Wind River Indian Reservation. In addition to coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day, the mural serves as a preview for upcoming collaborational events hosted by the Dairy with various indigenous communities and artists.

Wear a costume to the To the Moon mural dedication at 1600 Broadway. Lares Feliciano, Between Us Alleyways Project

Between Us Alleyways Project: Lares Feliciano, To the Moon

Colorado State Bank Building, 1600 Broadway

Mural Dedication: Sunday, October 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The 2019 Between Us Alleyways Project, a mural-making collaboration between the Downtown Denver Partnership and the Downtown Denver BID, continues rolling along with the unveiling of a new wall painting by Denver artist Lares Feliciano. The digital collage To the Moon, which marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, pays homage with a dreamy sense of wonder. To go along with the theme, floral and/or galaxy-inspired attire is encouraged.

