Book It: The Six Best Literary Events This Week

Denver’s literary scene is replete with resolution-type events for mid-January. From healing the world to healing the self. From childlike kindness to a frank understanding of the sexual politics of the 21st century. And as a palate cleanser of sorts, a night of bookish criminal deeds worthy of the dark of a January night downtown. Here are your six best literary bets for the coming week.

Rabbi Micheal Lerner, Revolutionary Love

7:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 14

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Social theorist and psychotherapist Rabbi Michael Lerner brings his book Revolutionary Love: A Political Manifesto to Heal and Transform the World to the Boulder Book Store for a discussion and signing. The book proposes a method to replace what Lerner calls the “capital globalization of selfishness” with widespread generosity, prophetic empathy and environmental sanity. Tickets to the event are $5, and are good for a $5 discount off the purchase of this book or any other on the day of the event.

Michael Patrick MacDonald, All Souls

6 p.m., Thursday, January 16

Casa Mayan

1020 Ninth Street, Auraria Campus

Free

Best-selling Irish-American author Michael Patrick MacDonald joins the Romero Theater Troupe to talk about his work in trauma-informed storytelling in books like All Souls: A Family Story and Easter Rising: An Irish American Coming Up From Under. The event will also include discussion of upcoming spring events for the Irish Roots Collective. For questions and more information, check the Romero Troupe website.

Jessica Hische, Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind

7 p.m., Thursday, January 16

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

BookBar partners with the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) Colorado chapter to bring Jessica Hische to Denver for a presentation and signing of her new book, Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind. It’s a followup to her award-winning Tomorrow I’ll Be Brave, bringing to life another set of inspirational words and scenes with Hische’s signature hand-lettering and original illustrations. The event is free, but ticketed reservations are required.

LS Hawker is one of several crime writers highlighted at Noir at the Bar. Vanishing Point Press

Noir at the Bar

7 p.m., Thursday, January 16

Mario’s Double Daughters Salotto

1632 Market Street

Free

Denver’s own iteration of Noir at the Bar comes to Mario’s Double Daughters Salotto for a night of crime fiction in the heart of LoDo. Spotlighted local crime writers for this event include LS Hawker (whom we interviewed last year on the publication of her new book, The Throwaways), Todd Morr, Michael Pool, Barbara Nickless, J.L. Abramo and Mario Acevedo. It's an irreverent, dark and highly entertaining set of readings before a "well-imbibed audience" — which everyone knows are the best kind.

Peggy Orenstein, Boys & Sex

7 p.m., Friday, January 17

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax

Free

Peggy Orenstein, author of the New York Times bestseller Girls & Sex, brings her follow-up book to the Tattered Cover for a discussion and signing. Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity dives into the lives of young people to once again give voice to the unspoken, revealing how young men understand and negotiate the new rules of physical and emotional intimacy.

The Other Slavery: Andrés Reséndez

Monday, January 20, 7 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

$7 to $11

Andrés Reséndez, the author of The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America, will talk about his book, which discusses how between the year Christopher Columbus arrived in the New World and 1900, there were as many as five million Native people enslaved in America. He'll also sign copies and do a Q&A with Ernest House Jr., former head of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. Tickets are $7 to $11; find out more at historycolorado.org.

