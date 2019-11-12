Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Power of different types fuels the literary scene this week. There’s power of the literal sort from popular YA fiction, and the week only gets more subtle as it progresses: the poetic line, the potential for personal reinvention, the strength of artistic collaboration. And then there’s the inimitable Lindy West, a significant voice in today’s cultural-commentary landscape. Here are five events to book on your cultural calendar through November 18:
Shannon Messenger, The Legacy
Wednesday, November 13, 7 p.m.
Trinity Methodist Church
1820 Broadway
$24-$28
New York Times best-selling author of the award-winning middle-grade Keeper of the Lost Cities series brings the newest installment, The Legacy (Book 8) to Denver for a reading and signing, courtesy of the Tattered Cover and hosted by Trinity Methodist Church. Tickets for the event are available online only; options include a single ticket with one book or two tickets with one book — the latter designed for parents accompanying younger children.
Alex Lemon, Another Last Day & Wayne Miller, POST-
Thursday, November 14, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
BookBar welcomes two accomplished writers teaming up to present an evening of poetry. Alex Lemon is both a poet and a non-fiction writer whose memoir, Happy, was named by Kirkus as one of the best of 2010. Lemon will be reading from his new collection of poetry, Another Last Day. He’s joined by the University of Colorado’s own Wayne Miller, managing editor of CU literary journal Copper Nickel, who comes to read from his acclaimed recent collection POST-.
Lora Cheadle, Flaunt!
Thursday, November 14, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5
Local author, speaker and podcaster Lora Cheadle brings her message of female empowerment to the Boulder Book Store for a presentation of her new book, Flaunt!: Drop Your Cover and Reveal Your Smart, Sexy, and Spiritual Self. The book focuses on how women everywhere can express their truest self with self-love, joy and no small amount of sass. Tickets to this event are $5, and are good for $5 off the purchase of this or any book the day of the event.
Anne-Joelle Galley and Ryan Dunne, Animal Jam
Friday, November 15, 5 to 8 p.m.
Access Gallery
909 Santa Fe Drive
Free
Internationally celebrated artist Anne-Joelle Galley brings a new and unique collaboration, a children’s book called Animal Jam, to Access Gallery for a meet-and-greet and signing. Galley partnered with Denver artist Ryan Dunne, a fifteen-year-old who has muscular dystrophy and finds joy in all forms of art, to illustrate the children’s book. Proceeds from the event will go to the gallery and to the Animal Welfare Institute.
Lindy West, The Witches Are Coming
Friday, November 15, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
$27
Lindy West is a widely published writer, and the author of the memoir Shrill, which is currently in adaptation for Netflix. She brings her new cultural critique, The Witches Are Coming, to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing; tickets are available now. The book is both laugh-out-loud funny and intensely thought-provoking — exactly the kindling America needs to burn our restrictive and outdated social norms to the ground. Denver, here’s your match, courtesy of Lindy West.
