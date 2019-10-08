Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Some days in Denver boast a little too much of a good literary thing, forcing readers to choose between one great event over another. Not so this week, where the highlights are spread out nicely, one a day from Wednesday through the following Monday, with Sunday off for reading time. Here are Denver’s five completely doable best bookish bets for the next seven days:

EXPAND Sarah Crichton Books

Terry Tempest Williams, Erosion

Wednesday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church

1128 Pine Street, Boulder

$10

The naturalist, activist and writer Terry Tempest Williams visits Boulder to talk about her new book, Erosion: Essays of Undoing. The collection of essays explores the concept of erosion writ large — of the land, of the self, of belief, of fear. It wrangles with the paradox of desert lands: What is weathered away through wind, water and time is as powerful as what remains. This event is sponsored by the Boulder Book Store; tickets are only available online, and books will be available at the reading for 20 percent off.

Central Avenue Publishing

Noah Milligan, Into Captivity They Will Go

Thursday, October 10, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Author Noah Milligan (An Elegant Theory, Five Hundred Poor) brings his newest novel, Into Captivity They Will Go, to the Tattered Cover for a discussion and signing. The book tells the story of a boy whose mother has convinced him that he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ; the story that spins from that foundation reveals the fragility of childhood identity, guilt and redemption, and how shattered trust can lay the groundwork for an entire life. The event is free; books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

EXPAND Torrey House Press

C. Joseph Greaves, Church of the Graveyard Saints

Friday, October 11, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Award-winning author C. Joseph Greaves returns to territory he first explored in his 2012 book Hard Twisted: the red-rock canyon country of southwestern Colorado. Greaves brings this new book, Church of the Graveyard Saints, to BookBar for a reading and signing, where he’ll share the spotlight with fellow author Scott Graham and his new mystery novel, Arches Enemy. Join these two local authors in some enthralling storytelling set right here in the landscape of colorful Colorado.

Scholastic

Raina Telgemeier, Guts

Saturday, October 12, noon

Denver Marriott South

10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

$23 plus taxes and fees

The Tattered Cover brings the number-one New York Times best-selling and multiple Eisner Award-winning author Raina Telgemeier (Smile, Sisters, Drama and Ghosts) for a discussion of her newest book, Guts. The new book focuses on an upset stomach that isn’t going away…and also coincides with worries about food, school and changing friendships. The $23-plus ticket fee is good for a pre-signed copy of the book and a place in the photo line.

EXPAND Balzer & Bray

Maulik Pancholy, The Best at It

Monday, October 14, 6 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Award-winning actor Maulik Pancholy brings his debut middle-grade book, The Best at It, to BookBar for a reading and signing. Pancholy, whose work has appeared on shows like 30 Rock and Phineas and Ferb, writes this charming and heartfelt look at a gay Indian-American boy coming into his own, growing up in the Midwest. Pancholy served on President Barack Obama’s Advisory Commission on Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, and is the co-founder of the anti-bullying campaign Act to Change. This book — his first — is being hailed as "heartbreakingly authentic" by Kirkus.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.