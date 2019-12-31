Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The literary new year opens with something for everyone: the young, the hungry, the history buffs, the aspiring writer, and those of us who’d just rather stay home and be left alone with our books…but also know that outside is good for us sometimes. Whatever categories you might fall into, there’s something for you this week in Denver.

Start 2020 the right way, Denver: with some books.

The 2019 Party was one for the...(ahem)...books. BookBar

Introverts New Year’s Eve Party

Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

$30

Who wants to paint the town when you can instead snuggle down? BookBar’s traditional Introverts New Year’s Eve party returns to ring in 2020 with a boozy and bookish night of board games, silent reading, coloring and more. Wear your cozy socks and come celebrate with those who are always there for you year-round…you know: books. Tickets are $30 and sold out fast last year, because we introverts are legion. Quiet, but legion.

EXPAND Random House Books for Young Readers

Suzanne Lang, Grumpy Monkey

Saturday, January 4, 11 a.m.

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

960 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

Free

It’s early January, and school isn’t yet back in session…so chances are good that you might have some grumpy monkeys bouncing around the house. Corral them and take them over to the Barnes & Noble on Colorado Boulevard on Saturday morning for this storytime spotlighting Suzanne Lang’s best-selling 2018 book Grumpy Monkey , about Jim the chimpanzee and his terrible mood. This isn’t an author event, just a timely reading for kids (and tired parents), with activities to follow.

EXPAND West Margin Press

Ian Neligh, Spurred West

Saturday, January 4, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Idaho Springs writer and journalist Ian Neligh brings his newest book, Spurred West: Rogues, Treasure Seekers, Bounty Hunters, and Colorful Characters Past and Present, to the Tattered Cover for a discussion and signing. The collection of true stories reveals the spellbinding world of the Old West’s most infamous characters, from bullfighters to rustlers to Buffalo Bill Cody himself. It’s a fantastic look at Colorado state heritage — and it’s all true.

Denver Writes: Writing Meet-Up for Grownups

Sunday, January 5, 10:30 a.m. to noon

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

By popular demand, Denver Writes expands its writing meet-ups for the adult set. If you’re among the many locals who included a promise to write more on your list of resolutions, then this is the way to start your year off “write.” The event is ongoing at BookBar on the first and third Sundays of each month. Find your people, get some writing done in a creative and supportive atmosphere, enjoy a bottomless cup of coffee or mimosa, and finally keep that agreement with yourself to churn out some pages. Every journey starts with a first step — this is a wonderful place to take it.

EXPAND Kensington

Debra Goldstein, Two Bites Too Many

Sunday, January 5, 1 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Mystery author Debra Goldstein brings the followup to her first Sarah Blair novel, One Taste Too Many, to BookBar for a reading and signing. This new title, Two Bites Too Many, is both a mystery novel and cookbook of sorts, complete with quick and easy recipes. If you like a little skullduggery and sleuthing with your mouthwatering dinner plans, then this series is exactly what you want from your literary menu.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.