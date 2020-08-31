Eight Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

First Friday is coming right up, followed by Labor Day weekend — but you won't have to work hard to find free diversions around Denver this week. The days ahead are filled with free art, free comics and free conversation.

Keep reading for eight of the best things you can do for free over the next few days.

State Fair Day Camp

Monday, August 31, through Thursday, September 3, 3:30 p.m.

The Colorado State Fair is under way, but this year's version is very different from the usual blowout. While there are still some activities in Pueblo, many have gone virtual. The 2020 State Fair Day Camp is a way to let kids experience the fun of the fair. It's designed for those in third through fifth grades, but the whole family can participate; it will be live-streamed on the Colorado State Fair website each afternoon. The fair itself continues through September 7; find out more at the Colorado State Fair website.

World Art Drop Day

Tuesday, September 1

Once again, Denver will join in the festivities celebrating World Art Drop Day. While around the globe, artists will again be hiding work that would-be collectors can have for free (if they find it), Denver Arts & Venues is adding a virtual marketplace where local artists can show and, ideally, sell their work. Get the goods here.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Election Central: Pre-Labor Day Update

Tuesday, September 1, 11 a.m.

The Friends of the Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Denver have organized a session led by legendary political pollster and pundit Floyd Ciruli to discuss where the presidential and major Colorado races stand. Are the polls accurate? Will the race tighten? Who is going to vote — and how? Tune into the free Zoom program here.

Virtual Yoga at the Museum With Tyrone Beverly

Tuesday, September 1, 6 p.m.

Take a free virtual yoga class with Im'Unique founder and executive director Tyrone Beverly, Colorado's leading advocate for inclusivity in yoga. She'll be leading the session from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science while you follow on Facebook.

Open Source: Multicultural Alliance Open Mic

Thursday, September 3, 1 p.m.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is introducing Open Source, a series of programs by the creative community, for the community. First in the three-week series is Multicultural Alliance Open Mic: Ending Racism in America and Envisioning an Ideal Future, with host Christie Jones. The program is free on Zoom; find out more here.

Canal History: Guided Walk Along the High Line Canal

Friday, September 4, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

DeLaney Farm, 170 South Chambers Road, Aurora

The High Line Canal Conservancy is hosting the 71-day Walk for the Canal to raise awareness and funds. While most of that program is DIY, you can join a Conservancy representative for a guided four-mile walk along the canal, which will include discussion of canal projects, plant and animal life, environmental stewardship and more. The six-week series starts on September 4 with a walk centered on DeLaney Farm. To register for a free community walk, email michelle@highlinecanal.org.

Yard Bazaar

Friday, September 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

700 Kalamath Street

KGNU, the Open Media Foundation and the Art District on Santa Fe are hosting a Yard Bazaar as the media organizations prepare to move. Shop in the open air for records, CDs and books, electronics, TV equipment, and work by local artists. KGNU DJs will provide entertainment, and food trucks will be on site. Find out more here.

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 Broadway

The comic book industry's biggest annual event is Free Comic Book Day, generally held during the first weekend in May. This year, of course, it didn't happen....but now Mutiny Information Cafe is hosting its postponed Free Comic Book Day on September 5. There will be plenty of free merch, as well as a costume contest. Get the details here.

And a bonus...

One Night Stand's Summer Fling

Now available

One Night Stand Theater, a Denver company that has presented one-night-only staged readings for a decade, took the concept virtual during the pandemic. Now it's just finished its second online “mini-show”: a fifty-minute audio production called One Night Stand’s Summer Fling that includes plays, stories and poems about summer and romance. Listen to it anytime on the One Night Stand website, onenightstandtheater.org. The show is free, but donations are encouraged.



Know of a great free event in town? Send information to editorial@westword.com. And watch for a list of Labor Day weekend activities later this week.