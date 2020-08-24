Six Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Move Forward Into Light this week as Denver joins in the national celebration of Women's Equality Day on August 26 (even though Colorado beat the rest of the nation to women's suffrage by 27 years). But first, head to Longmont to enter a contest (deadline 5 p.m. August 24) that could let you end the week at a private concert that everyone else can see for free, virtually, as a consolation prize.

Keep reading for the six best free events this week:

Celebrate Women's Equality Day

Wednesday, August 26, starting at 10 a.m.

Honor the hundredth anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment during a day filled with suffrage activities. The action starts at 10 a.m. with a Women’s Equality Day Car-Caravan Parade through downtown Denver, which will be followed by a socially distanced Women’s Suffrage Walking Tour at noon (you can also take this tour virtually at 7 p.m.). The Molly Brown House Museum will open at noon and stay open until 8 p.m., when it will join in the special national suffrage centennial event, Forward Into Light, named in honor of the historic suffrage slogan “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.” Go to historicdenver.org to learn more.

100 Womxn Talking Money

Wednesday, August 26, 6 p.m.

To celebrate Women’s Equality Day and the first anniversary of The Pledgettes, a Denver-based community working to abolish the gender wealth gap by facilitating money conversations with womxn, the group is hosting a free virtual event, 100 Womxn Talking Money, breaking participants into groups of four to tackle tricky financial issues. Learn more and register for free here.

EXPAND Jolt

Marijuana Deals Near You

Voces en Arte: With Artists Juan Fuentes and Jolt

Wednesday, August 26, 6 to 7 p.m.

History Colorado is hosting a series of weekly artist talks, Voces en Arte: Stories Behind the Arte, coinciding with its latest exhibit, Hecho en Colorado. Adrianna Abarca, exhibit curator and founder of the Latino Cultural Arts Center, will lead a discussion with muralist Jolt and photographer Juan Fuentes on August 26. Free, but registration is required here.

Emancipation Theater/Narrators, Resistance — Storytelling Amplifies Us

Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Exdo Event Center parking lot, 3535 Larimer Street

Some of Denver’s best live storytellers — Ru Johnson, Jovan Mays, Bianca Mikahn, Shelsea Ochoa and Lisa Young — will tell true tales about the power of resistance at Storytelling Amplifies Us, a live collaboration from Emancipation Theater and the Narrators. This is perfect fodder for a time when keeping your focus on standing up to injustice is critical, and the free program will be enhanced by table service, with food available for purchase from Hop Alley, Fish N Beer or Cabana X at Bar Helix. Find out more at Facebook, and make reservations (single, double or quad seating arrangements) at eventbrite.

Bold Women. Change History. The Summit

Thursday, August 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 reduced the grand plans for celebrating women's suffrage from a big, one-day gathering at History Colorado to a ninety-minute virtual program during which a series of women will offer short talks on how they show up, create, disrupt and transform our communities. The evening culminates with a conversation between Dr. Rachel Harding, associate professor of Indigenous Spiritual Traditions in the Department of Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado Denver, and Dr. Corrine Sanchez and Elder Kathy Sanchez of Tewa Women United, a New Mexico multicultural organization founded and led by Native women to promote peace and end all forms of violence against Native women, girls and Mother Earth. Registration for this interactive online gathering is free and open to the public via h-co.org/BoldWomen (a donation of $20 is suggested).

Downtown Longmont Summer Concert

Friday, August 28, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Face Vocal Band will be performing during Downtown Longmont’s free summer concert that this year will be live-streamed from the Stewart Auditorium at the Longmont Museum — but you can win the chance to see the concert in person, all by yourself. You can enter the contest (there are plenty of other prizes) through 5 p.m. on August 24; get all the details here. Just in case you don't win, find out how to watch the concert for free on Facebook.



Know of a great free event? Send information to editorial@westword.com.