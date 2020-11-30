Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

Denver is aglow with free light shows this week, both informal displays in neighborhoods and holiday extravaganzas in spots ranging from Cherry Creek to downtown, all designed to get you up, out of the house, and entertained in a safe way. But you don't have to leave home to have an illuminating, free adventure.

Here are the ten best free things to do in and around town (and inside your abode) this week:

FirstBank Colorado Gives Trivia Contest

Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4

Yes, Colorado Gives Day is coming on December 8 (all those emails are a giveway), and Colorado Humanities has come up with a fun way to observe it. Trivia questions will be posted twice a day; winners will be drawn randomly from the correct answers, and FirstBank will give $1,000 to the nonprofit of their choice. Questions will be posted here.

Night Lights Denver

Monday, November 30, through December, 5 to 10 p.m. daily

1601 Arapahoe Street

Night Lights Denver has been brightening spirits on the 16th Street Mall for over a year, but the new holiday display that debuts on November 30 is something special, full of holiday- and winter-themed work by Colorado-based artists for "the people's projector" that uses the Clocktower as a canvas. The new lineup includes pieces by Estee Fox, Erin Anderson, Steve Smith, Maya Dite-Shepard, Michael Sperandeo, Chandler Bree Dolan, Waveform.exp, Rainbow Militia, ArtToyz, Wendy Shattil and others. Watch for updates here; this free display gets glowing reviews!

UCCS Presents Theatreworks Month of Joy

Tuesday, December 1, through December 31, 7 p.m.

Theatreworks has invited 31 artists to share its work through the month. The lineup begins with Theatreworks producer Elena Hansen on December 1, followed by a song performance by Lina Ramirez on December 2 and a toy theater show by Caitlin MacLeod on December 3. Find the full lineup and the YouTube link here.



Collective Vision Boarding

Tuesday, December 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In advance of the virtual TEDxMile High on December 5, past speaker David Baron will help the Mile High community dream big and craft a vision — culminating in a TEDxMileHigh Community Vision Board. Then, Goal Coach Jacki Carr will guide participants through the vision-boarding process so that everyone can come away with a vision board for 2021. Find out what materials you'll need to have on hand and register here.



The Age of Nature

Wednesday, December 2, 11 a.m.

The three-part PBS series The Age of Nature documents the complex, interdependent connection between people and nature, and underscores that how we live with nature now will determine our future; watch the show and then tune in for a live discussion with a panel of experts. Speakers include Bill Gardner, vice president of programming and development at PBS; Giulio Boccaletti, chief strategy officer and global ambassador of water at the Nature Conservancy; Taylor Hawes, Colorado River program director; and James Hagadorn, Tim & Kathryn Ryan curator of geology, Denver Museum of Nature & Science. This free DMNS program is presented in partnership with the Nature Conservancy Colorado and Rocky Mountain PBS; sign up here.

Black Cube Virtual Book Launch and Panel Discussion

Thursday, December 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Even in a pandemic, Cortney Lane Stell kept busy as director and curator of the Denver-based Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum — planning for the future while looking back at Black Cube’s history of site-specific projects with a new fifth-anniversary survey, A Nomadic Art Museum: Black Cube 2015 – 2020, which she put together with help from Black Cube founder Laura Merage and art writers Angella d’Avignon and Paddy Johnson. Look back on the accomplishments of more than eighty artists and 35 projects during a virtual launch and panel discussion with d’Avignon and a handful of Black Cube artist fellows. Register for the event here; if you like what you see, pre-order the book here.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Street Serenade at The Orchard

Thursday, December 3, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Orchard stage, Town Center Drive, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster

See the two-story tree and enjoy Jenny Shawhan's contemporary holiday performance; masks and social-distancing required. This is a rain (or snow) or shine event; bring your own chairs. Seating availability is on a first-come-first-served basis. Get more information, as well as upcoming schedules, here.

Black Faces, White Spaces: A Conversation With Carolyn Finney

Thursday, December 3, 7 to 8 p.m.

The story of Central Park birder Christian Cooper’s encounter with Amy Cooper, a woman who exposed her innate racism by calling the police, was well-covered by the media. But her twisted white perspective regarding seeing a black man communing with nature wasn’t widely discussed. Carolyn Finney, a scholar-in-residence at the Franklin Environmental Center at Middlebury College, will take on that topic in a free virtual talk, “Black Faces, White Spaces,” that gets to the bottom of why Anglos view African-Americans as anything but outdoorsy. That, she says, is just another piece of our nation’s Jim Crow legacy — and she’ll take it from there. Find more information here.

Telluride Fire Festival

Thursday, December 3, through Sunday, December 6

AROUND Telluride

The sixth annual Telluride Fire Festival will take place with safety protocols in place and most events outdoors. Among the highlights: Costume artist MIcki Flatmo will display elaborate Burning Man-style outerware at Slate Gray Gallery, with an opening reception on December 3; there will be free fire-art performances along with flaming cars on the public plaza in Mountain Village; the Fire on the Mountain display on top of the ski area will showcase wood sculptures during the day, then ceremoniously burn them to the ground on December 5. Find the complete schedule and learn more here.

Santa's Parade of Lights

Friday, December 4, 8 p.m.

While the pandemic immobilized this year's Santa's Parade of Lights — in order to accommodate social distancing, the floats are set up in and around downtown Denver, so that you can walk around them — it also inspired a special broadcast by KUSA, the sponsor of the parade. This hour-long special on 9News will give Coloradans a glimpse into parades past, while celebrating a very different holiday season with music, special guests and, of course, Santa. The show repeats at 6 p.m. December 12 and 10:35 p.m. December 24. Find out more here.



Know of other great free events in and around Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com.