Five Things to Do for Free Around Denver This Weekend

Some people started celebrating the twelve days of Christmas months ago. If you're just getting into the seasonal swing, though, there are plenty of free opportunities to make merry while you make up for lost time, including these five events in and around town:



Larimer Square Holiday Market

Through Sunday, December 15

1400 block of Larimer Street

This eclectic, five-day holiday market kicked off on December 11, but the fun continues through the weekend. More than fifty carefully curated makers will be showing their wares; once your shopping is done (or to inspire another round), head into the Larimer Chalet, a heated pop-up bar, where live entertainment and holiday cocktails will be keeping spirits bright. (RSVP and get $1 off your first drink.) From 6 to 9 p.m. on December 12, Half Pint & the Growlers will be playing; the Royal Street Ramblers will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. on December 13. During the day on December 14, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to talk to kids (photos are free, but bring your own camera); Reunited Acappella will play a family-friendly concert from noon to 2 p.m., and the Jeremy Mohney Band will play from 7 to 10 p.m. that night. Find out more about this free market here.



Too Many Humans/Not Enough Coats

Thursday, December 12, 8 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

Take note: local musicians are doing good this holiday season. On December 12, Too Many Humans, CITRA and VICODA will play a show at Globe Hall to raise money for Youth on Record and collect coats for the Denver Rescue Mission. While admission is $15 at the door, there's an exception: If you bring a coat in good condition, you'll get in free...and the coat will be donated to the Denver Rescue Mission.

EXPAND courtesy visitcripplecreek.com

Gold Rush Christmas

Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14

Victor and Cripple Creek

Head for the hills for a real old-fashioned Christmas. At 6 p.m. Friday, December 13, Christmas in Victor will light up the old mining town, starting with a parade and followed by a plaza party at 6:30 p.m. At noon on Saturday, December 14, nearby Cripple Creek will have its own Christmas Parade, followed by plenty of activities for kids (for adults, there are also casinos!). Both of these towns are hosting the nightly Gold Camp Christmas Holiday Headframe Lighting, and you can take a self-guided driving tour through the area where historic mine headframes are decorated with large Christmas light displays. Find out more here.

Paul Faris: The Art of Pinball Reception

Sunday, December 15, noon to 3 p.m.

Fort Collins Lincoln Center Art Gallery, 417 West Magnolia Street

Paul Faris is a real pinball wizard, an illustrator with over forty years of experience working with arcade pinball and video games. A selection of his popular pinball games — including Evel Knievel, Lost World, Frankenstein, Centaur and Phantom of the Opera — are included in The Art of Pinball exhibit, along with examples of the artist’s process from sketch to finished game. meet the artist and play a game or two on December 15; Faris will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. and signing autographs after that. Admission is free; the show runs into January.

EXPAND Paul Faris, pinball wizard. Lincoln Center Art Gallery

Super Special|Santa Pon Pon Record Swap

Sunday, December 15, noon to 6 p.m.

Pon Pon, 2528 Walnut Street

Pon Pon will host its sixth annual record swap, with Bart’s Record Shop, Black and Read, Recollect and Universal Vinyl (just getting started down in Colorado Springs) all jumping in. There will be pizza, drink specials and DJs, and next door, Stowaway will be serving pies and offering a gift bazaar.

And a bonus:

Holiday Reading With Jamie Horton

Monday, December 16, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue

For the 21st consecutive year, Tattered Cover will host acclaimed actor, director and writer Jamie Horton, who'll offer seasonal readings. The event is free, but you're encouraged to bring a new or gently used book to odonate for the store's annual Children's Book Drive. Find out more here.



