Five Free Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Are your pockets feeling empty with several shopping days left before Christmas/Kwanzaa/Hanukkah/whatever you celebrate? No need to stay home and conserve money and energy this weekend: Get out there and have fun at one of these five free events, as well as one more next week. And for those who'd like to help the truly needy, there's a bonus at the bottom of this post....

Knockout CultureHaus Brawl Holiday Party

Thursday, December 19, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Dairy Block, 1821 Blake Street (enter through the alley)

The party continues at neon artist Scott Young’s open studio at the Dairy Block, where he'll host the Denver Art Museum young professionals group CultureHaus right in the middle of Knockout, a pop-art show Young curated that’s up until January 3. DJ Happy Endings will provide the music, and FORGE will present a live screen-printing demo; the first 100 guests in the door will receive a signed, limited-edition Knockout exhibition screen print. Admission is free, but you should RSVP here (and fancy dress is encouraged).

EXPAND The Evo X Never Summer Westbound limited edition snowboard. Pat Milbery/So-Gnar

Pat Milbery and Friends

Thursday, December 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Evo, 860 Broadway

Pat Milbery has turned Evo into a gallery for the season, and on Thursday, December 19, the artist will be holding a happy-hour pizza party at the store to celebrate the street art-inspired graphic he created with Evo and Never Summer for a limited-edition Colorado snowboard, the Evo X Never Summer Westbound. Don't get so preoccupied with the free pizza that you miss all the original work on the walls, including pieces by Milbery, Pat McKinney, Ozwvld, Lowkey Creative, RumTum Creations, Koko Bayer, Terry Ratzlaff, Chris Faronea, Chris Garrison and more. So-Gnar Creative Division Snowboard design will also be showing a mix of framed prints and urban shred photography, "really iconic Denver scenes," Milbery says, "that are perfect for holiday gift-giving." Find out more here.

RMT4EVA at Understudy

Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21, 6 to 8 p.m.

UnderStudy, 890 C 14th Street

Rich Mob Tendencies, a family-run clothing line and lifestyle brand based in Denver, is hosting a pop-up clothing store at Understudy, the art space tucked into the Colorado Convention Center. The RMT4EVA Clothing Store, where everyone can explore what makes them feel and live "rich," is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through December 28, and is hosting two special events this weekend: performances by West and Sonny Cay, with an art pop-up by Izzark (the muralist featured in the space) from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and performances by Strictly Denero and Its Key, with the art pop-up by Izzark, on Saturday. Admission is free; find out more here.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Friday, December 20, 5 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, December 22, 2 to 6 p.m.

Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster

Interested in riding through a winter wonderland? Orchard Town Center is offering free horse-drawn carriage rides for shoppers. Head to the Town Center Square for pick-up, and giddyup!

Chamber Music Concert

Saturday, December 21, 2 to 3 p.m.

Decker Public Library, 1501 South Logan Street

Get swept away when amateur musicians from the Colorado Chamber Music Society play a wide range of works. Find out more here.

What goes around comes around this weekend. Denver Pavilions

And two bonuses:

Denver Pavilions Carousel

500 16th Street

Monday, December 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The carousel will start spinning for a sixth year on Saturday, December 21, and will keep twirling through January 2. While rides are normally $3 (or free with a voucher from a Denver Pavilions merchant, hotel or community partner), on Monday, December 23, rides are absolutely free. And the Denver Choir League will add to the merriment with a holiday concert from 5 to 6 p.m. that day. Find out more about Denver Pavilions programming here.

Christmas Tree Giveaway

Monday, December 23

Echter's Garden Center, 5150 Garrison, Arvada

You might feel broke, but there are families out there who are truly in need. Echter's Garden Center gave away more than eighty Christmas trees to people who were really hurting last Christmas Eve, and the Echter family was so humbled by the stories they heard that they're repeating the giveaway this year. Not only will the business be offering free trees, but Echter's has been collecting decorations and tree stands for the past month, and will make those available, too. Please remember: This is only for people who are truly in need, not those who spent too much on dinner at a RiNo restaurant last night. Find out more here.



Know of a great free event around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com. And watch for an update of this list on December 20.