Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend

There's a pressing engagement at the Denver Press Club tonight, and you can also get a jump on the weekend — and Leap Day festivities — at a free performance celebrating Black History Month. Keep reading for five free events around town over the next three days.

Is the Future of News Hyperlocal?

Thursday, February 27, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Place

In an increasingly uncertain media landscape, is hyperlocal journalism the answer? As major news organizations shrink their city desks, smaller publications have stepped up. How are they making it work? And what happens next? A panel of local journalists — David Sabados and Sabrina Allie from the Denver North Star; Donna Bryson and David Sachs of Denverite; Christy Steadman of CO Community Media; Cara DeGette of Greater Park Hill News; and, yes, Patricia Calhoun of Westword -- will field questions from moderator Vicky Collins. There's a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m.; admission is free, but RSVPs are requested on Eventbrite.



Black History Live: Rosa Parks

Thursday February 27, 6 p.m.

Koelbel Library, 5955 South Holly Street, Centennial

Actor and scholar Becky Stone is on a tour of metro Denver, portraying Rosa Parks as part of Colorado Humanities' Black History Live tour. “There had always been an uneasy truce between black and white folks in the South," Stone says. "Emancipation granted citizenship to black Americans, but white Americans ended all progress by returning to slave-master protocol that was enforced by Jim Crow law. These laws went beyond segregation. They were designed to make black people feel inferior and whites, superior. By 1955, black Southerners had been oppressed as much as they could allow. They needed the right person to say ‘no more.’ That person was Rosa Parks.” See Stone play Parks in Centennial on February 27, then at Denver's Windsor Gardens and the Bemis Public Library in Littleton on February 28, with a February 29 show at the Aurora Central Library. Find all the details on the Colorado Humanities website.

Remembering the Past to Create the Future

Friday, February 28, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, 1504 Florence Street, Aurora

For Black History Month, the Aurora Human Relations Commission sponsored an art contest for Aurora high school seniors, to encourage cultural awareness and education. The result is an exhibit now on display at DAVA, judged by Kevin Hempstead, Emiley Young, Zachary Carlisle Davidson and Viviane Le Courtois. The winners will be celebrated at a reception on Friday, February 28, with a program by Hempstead, with words from Young. Admission is free, and the exhibit will stay up through Tuesday, March 3; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find out more on the DAVA Facebook page.

Kevin Hempstead

The Denver Vinyl Social #1

Friday, February 28, 7 to 11 p.m.

Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Place

The Denver Press Club isn't all about wonky discussions. Take some vinyl for a spin at this debut social, which promises to be a real blast from the past. Find out more here.

Thrice French Punk All Night Leap Year Party

Saturday, February 29, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dairy Block, 1855 Blake Street

Celebrating the day that never existed, this French Punk closing bash will be an out-of-the-box, immersive experience incorporating music curated by DJ Cyn, live performances by Denver pop-soul artist Zach Maxwell, and DJ sets from DJ Val Molano and resident DJ CYN. There will also be craft cocktails from a Run for the Roses pop-up bar, and activations such as sneaker- and leather-jacket painting by Alyssa Mora (BYO clothing items). Admission is free, and part of the proceeds will benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation & Noble Grain Alliance. Want to pre-party? A French Punk Discotheque will rock the space from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, and there's no cover. Find out more at thricepopup.com.



We'll be updating this list over the weekend; if you know of a great free event, send information to editorial@westword.com.