Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend

This weekend is a real free-for all, with Denver Arts Week wrapping up on November 9 even as the holiday markets start unwrapping their wares. But first, you've got a chance to see Denver get lit, when Night Lights Denver launches on Thursday, November 7, with three hours of lights and snacks (while they last). But you don't need to worry about missing out on Night Lights Denver; it will return every evening for the foreseeable future Read more about Night Lights Denver here; keep reading below for five more free events around town over the next few days.

Mayor's Design Awards Ceremony

Thursday, November 7, 5:30 p.m.

Chambers Grant Salon of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex

If you're depressed by all the fugly new buildings popping up in Denver, this event's for you: Mayor Michael B. Hancock will hand out the 2019 Mayor's Design Awards in a variety of categories at a ceremony on Thursday, November 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the ceremony starts at 6 and a reception follows. Admission is free.



Ignite: Women Supporting Women in Trades

Friday, November 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emily Griffith Technical College, 1205 Osage Street

Emily Griffith Technical College now has two female foremen in the Auto Service shop, and it's not about to stop encouraging more women to enter the skilled trades. At Ignite: Women Supporting Women in Trades, speakers ranging from Margaret Buck-Ruybal of Xcel Energy to Marilyn Stansbury of the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain to Shelly Shrestha, Central 70 Project Civil Rights Program Manager with Kiewit Construction, will discuss opportunities for women. Attendees will also be able to check out live demonstrations and get hands-on experience from the welding, auto service and water quality management programs at Emily Griffith. Admission is free, but you can RSVP here.

Black Tie Night at a Dive Bar

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

3 Kings, 60 South Broadway

Dress up and get down at the annual Black Tie Night at a Dive Bar, a free bash that features three bands — Coldreplay, 36 West and Blue Isotopes — and a lot of people in formal attire. This is your chance to break out that awful bridesmaid dress, or enjoy the prom you never went to when you were too cool for school. Admission is free, but it's 21+ only. Find out more here.

Boulder Mountain Handmade

Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boulder Elks Lodge, 3975 28th Street in Boulder

Back for its 45th year, Boulder's family-friendly art and craft market is again benefiting the Boulder Mountain Fire District, north Boulder's line of defense in a foothills emergency. That's why the event includes fire-truck tours, but there will also be a bake sale (with items prepared by residents of the fire district), live music throughout the day, and more than 65 independent artisans and food purveyors selling their wars in a market setting. And admission is absolutely free! Get a jump on your holiday shopping, have fun and do good, all at the same time.

Fall Feast

Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street

For a fourth time, the National Western Stock Show, Service Systems Associates and the American Heart Association have partnered to provide a free feast as well as other services to neighborhoods and communities in need. In addition to a free, sit-down barbecue meal, attendees will have access to services including health checkups, flu shots and a clothing giveaway; there will also be a Kids' Zone to keep children occupied (although they must be accompanied to Fall Feast by an adult). No reservations are required; for more information, go to denverfallfeast.org.



