Three Things to Do for Free Today, July 23

Take a break from work today to expand your horizons and explore the world around you. Three free programs should all provide enough food for thought that you won't mind missing lunch...or dinner.



Denver Portal: Words Are Power

Thursday, July 23, noon

The Biennial of the Americas will launch its new Denver portal (with Shared Studios) with a free program featuring artists from Denver, Mexico City and Montreal talking about how their artistic practice, inspiration and output has been impacted by the current zeitgeist, from navigating the pandemic to responding to the ongoing fight for racial justice. Denver's Bruce Trujillo will moderate a panel that includes Ellxandra (Montreal), Gerardo Ocejo Vallin (Mexico City) and Lolita (Denver). The Biennial will be back in Denver in September 2021; in the meantime, this portal will offer ongoing programming. Find out more about today's debut on Facebook.

At the Heart of the Matter: Our Race Shapes Our Realities

Thursday, July 23, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Join Karen McNeil-Miller, president and CEO of the Colorado Health Foundation, for a discussion of the starkly different realities Coloradans experience across the state, the roots of those realities and impacts on health. She'll be joined by Harry Budisidharta, executive director of the Asian Pacific Development Center; Janina Fariñas, founder of La Cocina; Bill Fulton, founder of the Civic Canopy; Ernest House Jr., senior policy director at the Keystone Policy Center; and Dr. Ryan Ross, CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado. This is the kickoff of a free monthly series that will run through November. Sign up here.

Dreams of the Future: Community Conversation With Brenton Weyi

Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.

A week before he's co-host of Untitled at the Denver Art Museum, humanist and storyteller Brenton Weyi will moderate "Dreams of the Future," a conversation with Dr. Apryl Alexander, assistant professor in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of Denver; Wisdom Amouzou, co-founder and principal of Empower Community High School; Stephen Brackett, Colorado music ambassador and a member of Flobots; Dr. Alan Chen,a leading authority on free-speech doctrine and theory, the law of federal courts and public-interest law; and Adri Norris, a Denver-based artist and teacher who combines history, art and research to give her students a deeper understanding of women from the past. The free program will be coming from the Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom exhibition at the DAM; find out more here.



