Ten Weird and Wild Things to Do to Shake Up Valentine's Day in Denver

The day of hearts is upon us. Whether or not you have a sweetheart to cozy up with, there are plenty of fun things to do. Skip the fancy dinner and catch a burlesque show instead. Or maybe your honey and you can duke it out at the racetrack. From not-so-romantic films to comedy to a circus to benefit puppies, make this February 14th (or 13th) a day of love for yourself and whoever else you want to invite along for the ride.

A scene from the classic film, Harold and Maude. Harold and Maude

Seventh Annual Anti-Valentine's Day Party Featuring Harold and Maude

Modern Nomad

2936 Larimer Street

Thursday, February 13, 7 p.m.

Tap into the oddball love story Harold and Maude, a film about a morbid young man who finds joy being with an elderly woman who is just as obsessed with life as he is with death. While it's far from your typical rom-com, this romantic film shows that love isn't just black and white. Presented by the Denver Public Library, this special event takes place at Modern Nomad and will be presented by film historian and critic Walter Chaw. Refreshments will be served while guests wander around the shop, as well. Get free tickets by registering online.

An anatomically incorrect rendering of a sheep's heart. Flickr/ David Goehring

Valentine's Day Roast

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Thursday, February 13, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Join comedians Jessie Hanson and Kat Atwell for a Valentine's Day eve of romantic comedy with a side of science for 21-and-up brainiacs. Expect a roast laced with facts about the animal kingdom's love-making techniques from Denver Museum of Nature & Science scientists; a literal knife to the heart as they demonstrate how to dissect the organ (possibly a sheep's), and Valentine-themed cocktails and desserts. Bring a Galentine pal or your sweetheart and wander the wildlife halls in between these festive activities. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members; both can be purchased here.

Go go-kart racing this Valentine's Day. Unser Karting & Events

All-You-Can-Race Speed Dating Event

Unser Karting & Events

7300 Broadway

Friday, February 14, 6 to 11 p.m.

Prefer pedals to petals? Tap into your sweetheart's competitive side by challenging him or her to a go-kart battle during this special all-you-can-race shindig on Valentine's Day. Check in for the $59-per-person event starting at 6 p.m.; there's a training session at 6:30 p.m. After that you can play all night. Don't forget to take a break at some point to try one of the comfort food and drink specials at the venue's Trackside Tavern.

My Circus Valentine: A Benefit for Rescue Puppies

Armory Performing Arts Center

300 Strong Street, Brighton

Friday, February 14, 6:30 p.m.

Last year, this heartfelt benefit went so well that the folks behind My Circus Valentine decided to raise money for the little dogs of Lifeline Puppy Rescue again. But it's not just a feel-good charity event; it's a night of fire breathers, jugglers, aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, trapeze artists and more. There's also an adorable puppy playtime, circus-themed food and drinks, a silent auction and a wine raffle. The goal is to raise $54,000. Tickets are $15 for kids and $25 for adults.

A terrarium filled with succulents. The Terrorium Shop

Build Your Own Terrarium

Empourium Brewing Company

4385 West 42nd Avenue

720-361-2973

Friday, February 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

Why say it with flowers when you can profess love with a cute terrarium that you build with your sweetheart instead? This Berkeley brewery has teamed up with Twig & Leaf to bring a bit of succulent plant life to the space this Valentine's Day. Even if you don't take a date with you, the class will have everything you need to create a darling succulent terrarium to take home and nurture with love all year long. Grab a beer while creating, and make this holiday a simple success for just $25 a person. Call ahead to reserve a spot.

Mercury Cafe Brandon Marshall

Romantic Tango and Poetry

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

303-294-9258

Friday, February 14, 7 to 10 p.m.

Cast a magic spell on the dance floor this Friday with a bit of tango at the Mercury Cafe. First-time couples can learn the basics at 7 p.m., followed by an intermediate class at 8 p.m., each $10. For another $15, you can stay for live music by Natural Tango Quartet and practice your moves. Or head downstairs for a 10 p.m. performance dubbed "The Poetry of Love" and cuddle up with your honey and/or a pint of beer and slice of cake for a sweet ending to the holiday of hearts.

Get Your Heart On! A Valentine's Day Drag Show

#VYBE

1027 North Broadway

720-573-8886

Friday, February 14, 8 p.m.

If any holiday was worthy of all the puns, it would be Valentine's Day, and host Patty Plutonium is sure to throw out a few of them during this free Valentine's Day drag show at VYBE Denver. The extravaganza of drag queens, Jell-O syringe shots, pickle backs and giant mugs of beer will help make this day of hearts memorable, to say the least. Whether you come alone, with friends or on your darling's arm, the night's sure to be a riot.

Valentine's Day Party with Punk Rock Burlesque

Marquis Theater

2009 Larimer Street

303-487-0111

Friday, February 14, 8 p.m.

What says "I love you" more than an evening cheering on mostly naked performers rocking out to classic punk-rock hits? For some, this is the ultimate romantic evening. Megan Rose Loeffler and Whitney Tays Nichols are the hot duo Dizzy With a Dame, and your hosts for a party full of leather, lace, crimson and clover with a side of killer vocals and sweet dance moves. Tickets are $15 per person. This is a 21-and-up event.

Get into some silent disco. Danielle Lirette

Stupid Cupid Silent Disco

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market Street

Friday, February 14, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Move your body in a world all your own as others sway around the floor. It doesn't matter if you have a lover, partner, best friend or are totally single, this party is for everyone. If you're inclined, you can denote your status with a glow bracelet: red for taken, yellow for unsure and green for "Go ahead and flirt with me, you sexy beast." Three DJs will rock the night quietly away, and $5 strawberry matcha cocktails will fuel your feet.

Secret Comedy Valentine's Day Show

Friday, February 14, 10 p.m.

Location TBD

Somewhere in South Denver, Lizzy Wolfson and Mike Hawkburns are hosting a comedy show, but the comedians and space will be a surprise. What won't be a surprise is the subject matter; it's Valentine's Day, after all. Expect tales of woeful love, hilarious dates and dinners gone wrong, and whatever else one might associate with romance and comedy. There will also be drinks by Rustica Brewing Company. Once you buy one of the $6.06 tickets, the hosts email you all the pertinent information. Come alone, bring a friend, or laugh with your sweetie. All are totally acceptable.

