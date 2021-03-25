Eight Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The snow will continue melting, and Denver's cultural scene is thawing out, too, with more in-person events — some outdoors, some even moving inside. But there are still plenty of virtual activities, too.

Here are the best events in and around Denver (and yes, online) this weekend:



Made by Us Retail Pop-Up

Thursday, March 25, 5 to 8 p.m.

Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street

Celebrate the season at the Made by Us Retail Pop-Up from the Merchant Collective, a curated spring shop-local spree set up in the heated art alley at the Dairy Block. The all-Colorado selection of items and vendors include herbal cocktail supplies by the Boozy Botanist; the bouquet-boutique on wheels Denver Flower Bike; Samosa Shop’s East Indian appetizers to go; lotions, potions and CBD products from Terra and Velvet Roots apothecaries; and handmade accessories shipped from Mexico by Amada Artesanias, among others. It’s free to browse; learn more here.

Record to Record: TúLips Does X-Ray Spex, Germ Free Adolescents

Thursday, March 25, 7 to 8 p.m., online

Denver artist archive ArtHyve’s Record to Record series of free discussions focusing on a single album continue with a look-and-listen at X-Ray Spex’s Germ Free Adolescents during a virtual hour with host Bruce Trujillo of radio station Indie 102.3 and members of the local band TúLips. Learn more than you expected to know about the late-’70s punk combo, songs like “Oh Bondage Up Yours!!" and unorthodox X-Ray Spex frontwoman Poly Styrene online; RSVP online in advance at Eventbrite.

Boulder Arts Week

Friday, March 26, through Saturday, April 3, online and in-person

An amalgam of arts programming at venues throughout Boulder and online, Boulder Arts Week promises to be a treat for your socially distanced senses. A quick selection of the week’s endless events includes Mary Wohl Haan’s impromptu dancers on the Pearl Street Mall, a hands-on “City Block” mural project at the Art Parts Creative Reuse Center, an Open Wall exhibition and sale at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, and the launch of the short-story dispenser at the Boulder Public Library that spits out stories at the wave of your hand. Find the complete schedule here.

Happy Hour Reading: Suzi Q. Smith, Deborah Jang and Tameca L. Coleman

Friday, March 26, 5 to 6 p.m., online

Tune in and be amazed when Lighthouse Writers Workshop pulls together the fabulous female trio of Denver authors/poets Tameca L. Coleman, Deborah Jang and Suzi Q. Smith for a virtual Happy Hour Reading. Coleman will share her debut book, an identity polyptych, set to be released this fall by The Elephants on the Salish Sea; Jang, best known as a fine artist for her sculptures made from salvaged metal and wood, will read from her lovely poetry collection Float True. And Smith, a major player in the local artivist community, will launch her new collection, A Gospel of Bones, from Alternating Current Press. Register for the free event here.

Chess. Community. Composition.

Saturday, March 27, 3 to 6 p.m.

B.L.A.C. Gallery, 2715 Larimer Street

Amid the tear gas and rubber bullets of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, activist Brandon Jackson, law student Adam Yoast and artist Yvens Alex Saintil came together with the idea of hosting chess tournaments, applying the ultimate game of strategy to put community members in the mind of building civic strategies for achieving social justice. Here’s your chance to join the fray: admission, which includes chess and other games, artworks, live music, food trucks and refreshments, is $30 to $75, with escalating perks. Find info and register here.

Buntport Theater Company

The Armchair Amateurs

Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m., online

The creative minds behind Buntport Theater have kept busy through the pandemic, even though it's been more than a year since the troupe's members have staged a full original play for a live audience. Now they're introducing a new, virtual trick: As the Armchair Amateurs, they’ll squeeze investigative news stories through the grinder, inspired by cues from social media, with a show in the spirit of past entertainments like The Great Debate and buntporTED talks. It’s free; all you have to do is RSVP for the Zoom link here.

Anythink Drive-In: A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling

Saturday, March 27, 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Anythink Brighton, 327 East Bridge Street, Brighton

Head to Anythink Brighton for an immersive, family-friendly, interactive storytelling experience. During this multi-sensory adventure, you'll hear and see folk tales in a whole new way, all from the comfort of your vehicle; all you need is an FM radio and your imagination (although fantastic costumes are encouraged). The free program is hosted by Anythink Libraries and Alt Ethos, and each car must be registered in advance here.

Persian Cultural Circle: Senses of Nowruz

Sunday, March 28, 2 to 5 p.m.

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

The Persian Cultural Circle will set up stations sharing the traditions of Nowruz — the Persian New Year celebration, a spring festival that’s all about renewal — throughout the Museum of Boulder this weekend. Enjoy a tea ceremony with special cookies, displays of artisan handcrafts, a Nowruz Hafseen table with symbolic artifacts, and a video story about the holiday. At a time of continuing civic sadness over this week’s Table Mesa tragedy, this display could provide some solace. It's included with museum admission; learn more here.



