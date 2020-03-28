Things to Do in Denver Without Leaving Your Home

Stuck inside? Yeah...everybody is. And whether you're feeling healthy or horrible, chances are that you're looking for something to do.

We're here to help.

We've compiled a list of fun things you can do in Denver — without leaving your living room. At the bottom are ongoing activities; up top are picks for your calendar (with one howling good exception):

Go Outside and Howl

Every day, 8 to 8:05 p.m.

For five glorious minutes, people around the globe will be going outside and howling. It's a perfect expression of collective isolation, a desire for community and more. So do it.

303 Cover Challenge

Through Tuesday, April 2

In recent months, 303 Magazine has been putting on a Cover Challenge, encouraging local musicians to record videos of themselves performing other people's songs. This round, which is accepting submissions through Tuesday April 2, includes a $500 cash prize. For more information and to submit your song, go to the 303 Cover Challenge web page. Winners will be announced by noon on April 16.

Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet

White Mirror

Sunday, March 29, 4 p.m.

Ballet fans will delight in this live stream of Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet's production of White Mirror, choreographed by Robert Sher-Machherndl, as a site-specific dance in Babi Yar Park.

Denver Sweethearts Virtual Happy Hour

Monday, March 30, 5:39 p.m.

Looking to connect with others? Denver Sweethearts will be throwing its virtual happy hour on Monday, March 30. Pour yourself a cocktail and get ready to chat. Make sure to show up early, because this is a first-come, first-served event. Here is the link to Zoom; the meeting ID is 298 814 287.

"Marcy Learns Something New" is one of fifty-plus films screening at Aspen ShortsFest. Marcy Learns Something New ," by Julia Kennelly.

Aspen ShortsFest

March 31 to April 5

Aspen — like the rest of Colorado — is closed for business. So the Oscar-qualifying short film festival, Aspen ShortsFest, will be held online this year on the Festival Scope screening platform. Tickets run from $10 for individual screenings to $75 for the full festival.

Motus Theater

Women of Resolution

April 5, 2 to 3:45 p.m.

Motus Theater, a nonprofit sparking critical dialogue about social issues, will be taking its April 5 production of Women of Resolution online. "Legislators Leslie Herod, Barbara McLachlan, Serena Lucha Gonzales-Gutierrez and Kerry Donovan will stand in the shoes of four Colorado undocumented women who sought sanctuary by reading their stories aloud, from their homes across Colorado," says Motus. The free, virtual performance will be streamed via Zoom; two of the women in sanctuary, Rosa Sabido and Ingrid Encalada Latorre, will join the conversation online.

Timeless Fun:

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Ghost Light Series

When the BETC was forced to turn off the lights, it didn't take the company long to come up with an online option: the Ghost Light Series, an ongoing string of videos starring BETC actors. The series is inspired by the notion of the ghost light, the single light traditionally left on when a theater goes dark so that the ghosts who inhabit the space can perform when nobody else is there.

Center for Musical Arts Online Classes

Looking to bone up on music? The Center for Musical Arts in Lafayette is offering a variety of online classes, from sing-alongs of global songs to group sessions for infants, toddlers and kids, as well as individual music instruction. Prices range from free to $65.

Collective Misnomer

Denver's experimental microcinema, Collective Misnomer, now has links to all its past programs, so you can review the breadth of media art screened over the past few years and explore the filmmakers' broader work. If Netflix has got you down (or is down), this is a great place to expand your cinematic horizons.

Denver Art Museum

If you miss strolling through the DAM, take a virtual tour of the collection. You can spend as long as you like admiring each piece of work, and the exhibit isn't limited to what the curators have on display: You can see all the works that are currently in storage as well.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Looking to smell a rose? Unless you grow it yourself, that's going to be tough. But if you want your fix of flowers, you can browse the Denver Botanic Gardens' online offerings, which include a virtual tour, educational resources for kids, and gardening tips.

Denver Public Art Virtual Tours

If you're missing the city's public art, you can still tour it online at Denver Arts & Venues' virtual public art tours. There are various themed jaunts, from Animals and Black History Month to tours of art in City Park and the Botanic Gardens. Browse it now, and see it in person later.

Denver Public Library

While the Denver Public Library has closed its doors, it still offers plenty of resources online, from free movies through Kanopy to downloadable music, online book groups and live story times delivered over Youtube. Check out the library's website for more details about how to stay entertained and educated through the closures.

Denver Zoo

Zoo to You: Virtual Safari

With a new baby rhino calf, the Denver Zoo has set up a 24-7 camera to monitor what's going on with this adorable creature. Online, the Zoo is also offering videos about how your favorite animals are holding up, educational resources for kids, and even giraffe yoga and conservation projects that you can do from your home.

Elitch Gardens' Printable Fun

No, you can't go to the amusement park right now. But you can print out some coloring pages, play some word scrambles, and even watch the POV video of the Mind Eraser (above). Be warned: It might make you puke — just like the real thing.

Foothills Art Center

If you want to peruse some locally made paintings, Foothills Art Center has made its members' show available online. The nonprofit is also hosting virtual art classes and conversations. Keep up with the latest happenings at the Foothills Art Center blog.

Hecho en Colorado Coloring Book

Get to coloring. The Latino Cultural Arts Center, a Denver-based group dedicated to sharing the artistic expressions of Latinos in the United States and around the world, just released its first adult coloring book, Hecho en Colorado, which you can download for free at the LCAC website.

Kirkland Museum

The Kirkland Museum has created a 360 Virtual Tour for art lovers to explore, and most recently it has brought its special exhibitions online, including its latest temporary show — which was forced to close early — Process and Print. The exhibit includes forty fine-art prints and explores how each was made.

Itchy-O's From the Vault Concert Series

The 57-member troupe of experimental musicians in Itchy-O is releasing a new HD video of a past concert every Saturday night. You may not be able to be in a crowd, but you can still enjoy the anarchic magic of Denver's loudest, rowdiest masked mob. While you're at the band's Youtube site, peruse music videos and more.

Kelly Sears

Experimental filmmaker Kelly Sears makes anxious animations, recycling old newsreels, exercise films and more. Watch more than twenty of her works online at Vimeo.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop Online Classes

Denver literary hub Lighthouse Writers Workshop has announced that its summer Lit Fest will be moving online. But the nonprofit is also hosting classes for adults and kids on Zoom. If you've been waiting to start writing, now is your chance — and you don't have to leave your desk.

Mar Williams Paints Live

Denver artist, hacker and Westword MasterMind Mar Williams works at the intersection of art and technology, creating humane, often goth-futurist works, mind-bending murals and installations, and smaller-scale pieces that have been exhibited all over the world — and most recently during live-painting sessions at 7:30 p.m. every night on Facebook.

Sie FilmCenter

At the Movies

While Denver's arthouse cinema, the Sie FilmCenter, has closed its physical location, the programmers have arranged for the films that had been slated to be screened there to instead be delivered to your living room for $12 a piece. Stay up on the latest in independent cinema, and help support the Sie through this challenging time.

Usama Alshaibi

"Here"

Take less than a minute to watch this short and unsettling experimental video by Usama Alshaibi about this odd time in which we're living. Then you can watch more than thirty of his films at his Vimeo page.

Walker Fine Art

Walker Fine Art is offering videos on its Facebook and Instagram pages that explore some of the work in the gallery's collection. Walker promises to host artist studio tours on video soon.

We Are Denver's Live Stream Network

While We Are Denver and the Black Actors Guild have not launched their Live Stream Network yet, they do have a call for submissions for artist- and musician-made videos. The hope is that this broadcast will serve as a "local MTV," says organizer Ryan Foo.

Do you know of other Denver-based virtual activities? Send information to editorial@westword.com.