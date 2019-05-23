 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Let water park season begin.EXPAND
Let water park season begin.
Elitch Gardens

Forget the Cold: The Elitch Gardens Water Park Opens This Weekend.

Kyle Harris | May 23, 2019 | 8:27am
AA

A few days ago Denverites were digging out their winter coats, gloves and hats and then shoveling the sidewalks, scraping the car windows and covering up the garden beds, praying that whatever they'd planted after Mother's Day hadn't shriveled up and died.

Now Memorial Day weekend is here – a holiday for hiking (good luck slogging through the muck the snows left behind), biking and, for those who prefer the urban outdoors, hitting amusement parks. Forecasts predict warmer weather than we've seen most of this week – not season lows, at least. Most of the snow has melted, and the sun will be out.

So on true Colorado fashion, many bold souls will break out their bathing suits and flip-flops and head to Elitch Gardens Island King Water Park to celebrate its first weekend of the season – if the weather gods permit. Others will trek to Water World, which turns forty this year, and opened earlier in May. (The rest of Elitch Gardens opened in April.)

Both parks are decadent. There's nothing quite so glorious – or optimistic (perhaps even foolhardy) – as splashing around in the high plains desert where the city, growing at a terrifying pace, faces a looming water crisis. But drought's a couple of decades away; we might as well splash while we can.

There's plenty of fun to be had at both Water World and Elitch's, just recognized by Thrillist as one of the eight best water parks in the United States that are fun for adults, too. Neither water park is offering much new this year. Elitch's pride is in its amusement park, where it revamped Ghost Blasters 2, renaming it Kaleidoscape, a psychedelic dark-ride art installation co-produced with Meow Wolf.

With low-cost season passes (currently $69.95) that pay for themselves in just two visits to the park and include all of the rides, Elitch's has become a meeting ground for thrill seekers and families alike. Elitch's is also facing possible demolition and relocation in the next few years, as the city eyes developing the River Mile into another kind of playground. So take a dip and a zip down the slides while you still can.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >