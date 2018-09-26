Five Things for Art Lovers to Do and See in Denver This Weekend

New exhibitions are scarce this weekend, but that doesn’t excuse you from enjoying different art experiences, including both a lecture and art night at the Denver Art Museum. The DAM also offers a great spot to wrap up a stroll through Final Friday open houses in the Golden Triangle Creative District. Here are the details.

Julie Buffalohead (Ponca), “A Little Medicine and Magic,” 2018, oil paint on canvas. Courtesy of Julie Buffalohead and Bockley Gallery.

Logan Lecture: Julie Buffalohead

Sharp Auditorium, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Wednesday, September 26, 6 to 7 p.m.

$20, $15 members, $10 volunteers

Artist Julie Buffalohead, a member of the Ponca tribe, borrows from the metaphors and narratives of Ponca ancestral lore in anthropomorphic paintings that mold the imagery to comment on current cultural issues. You can see such work on display through February 3 in the exhibit Eyes On: Julie Buffalohead, on the fourth floor of the Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building. But the DAM’s Logan Lectures series offers an opportunity to hear more from Buffalohead herself, in a panel discussion with Ramona Beltran and DAM curator of modern and contemporary art Rebecca Hart moderated by exhibit co-curator Denene DeQuintal.

Renluka Maharaj, "Sati's Sleep," 2015, archival pigmented ink print, ed. AP. Renluka Maharai, Rule Gallery

Frame of Reference

Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive

September 28 through November 10

Opening Reception: Friday, September 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

Rule Gallery comes out swinging with the fall exhibition Frame of Reference, a five-artist group show of fiber, photography and video work with a common thread: finding one’s center in a layered, complicated and distracting world. Rowdy Dugan, Mark Fitzsimmons, Erica Green, Renluka Maharaj and Shelby Rahe commune together in the gallery through November 10.