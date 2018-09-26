Five Things for Art Lovers to Do and See in Denver This Weekend

New exhibitions are scarce this weekend, but that doesn’t excuse you from enjoying different art experiences, including both a lecture and art night at the Denver Art Museum. The DAM also offers a great spot to wrap up a stroll through Final Friday open houses in the Golden Triangle Creative District. Here are the details.
Logan Lecture: Julie Buffalohead
Sharp Auditorium, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Wednesday, September 26, 6 to 7 p.m.
$20, $15 members, $10 volunteers
Artist Julie Buffalohead, a member of the Ponca tribe, borrows from the metaphors and narratives of Ponca ancestral lore in anthropomorphic paintings that mold the imagery to comment on current cultural issues. You can see such work on display through February 3 in the exhibit Eyes On: Julie Buffalohead, on the fourth floor of the Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building. But the DAM’s Logan Lectures series offers an opportunity to hear more from Buffalohead herself, in a panel discussion with Ramona Beltran and DAM curator of modern and contemporary art Rebecca Hart moderated by exhibit co-curator Denene DeQuintal.
Frame of Reference
Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive
September 28 through November 10
Opening Reception: Friday, September 28, 6 to 9 p.m.
Rule Gallery comes out swinging with the fall exhibition Frame of Reference, a five-artist group show of fiber, photography and video work with a common thread: finding one’s center in a layered, complicated and distracting world. Rowdy Dugan, Mark Fitzsimmons, Erica Green, Renluka Maharaj and Shelby Rahe commune together in the gallery through November 10.
Variation
Circus Collective, 2041 Lawrence Street
Opening Reception: Friday, September 28, 6 p.m.
The Circus Collective houses a circus school, with a yoga, fitness and aerial studio and a fine-art gallery, the Collective, all under one roof. This week presents an opportunity to visit this cool place: The group exhibition Variation, a display of work in many mediums and styles, opens on Friday to showcase artists Leah Diament, Corrina Espinosa, Loren Lichti, Mike Rogers, Brandon Rollin and Todd Wadd, with a reception that includes live percussionists and a chill environment.
Frank Sampson, Allegory Myths & Magic
Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue
September 28 through November 18
Opening Reception: Friday, September 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
Sandy Phillips honors University of Colorado Boulder Professor Emeritus Frank Sampson — who is still making his dreamy signature canvases in the vein of contemporary realism at the age of ninety — with another solo. Meet Sampson and enjoy the places he takes you while he’s still giving tours. Friday also happens to be Final Friday in the Golden Triangle Creative District, which means that museums, galleries, pop-ups and businesses will hold open houses districtwide from 6 to 9 p.m. Find information and a digital map of participating venues online, or grab a printed one at any participating location.
Untitled: Hanging Garden
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Friday, September 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
The Denver Art Museum’s Untitled Final Friday series nears the end of its 2018 run with an invitation to enter the densely botanical world of floral artist Arthur Williams, the genius behind Uptown’s wildly creative Babylon Floral. The former DAM artist-in-residence returns for a night of flowery fun, with a DIY corsage bar, floral arrangements inspired by museum artworks, and a surprise collaboration between Williams and sideshow performer Siara Gray. As always, Untitled is included in the regular DAM admission fee of $8 to $13 or free for members and youth ages eighteen and under. Act fast: After October, Untitled will be on hiatus until 2019.
