Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Literary legends are flooding into Denver. Enjoy scaring the wits out of your kids – or yourself? R.L. Stine is waiting for you up in Boulder. Like award-winning philosophical fiction? Ian McEwan is coming to Colorado Boulevard. Fascinated by politics, feminism and race? Check out Donna Brazile and friends over in Five Points. Up for some good news about depression? Blogger Heather B. Armstrong tells her story at Tattered Cover. And finally, Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, which is all about the contemporary myths that fill our funny pages and our films. It’s a good week to get out there and encounter some of the names and books that inspire us.

R.L. Stine, It’s Alive! It’s Alive!

Wednesday, May 1, 6 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Free

The Boulder Book Store partners with the Boulder Public Library to bring kid-horror author R.L. Stine to Colorado for a book talk about his latest, It’s Alive! It’s Alive! (Goosebumps Slappyworld #7). Stine will talk about his massive influence in the juvenile horror genre, and what it feels like to scare people all over the world. The event is free, but registration is required.

Ian McEwan, Machines Like Me

Wednesday, May 1, 7 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church

3701 Colorado Boulevard

$30

Tattered Cover brings Booker Prize-winning author Ian McEwan to Denver for a talk about his new novel, Machines Like Me, a subversive and enthralling look at an alternative 1980s London, in which McEwan’s characters pose the questions: Can machines understand the human heart, or are humans the ones who lack understanding? Tickets to the event include a pre-signed copy of the book, and seating is first-come first-served.

Donna Brazile/Yolanda Caraway/Leah Daughtry/Minyon Moore, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics

Wednesday, May 1, 7 p.m.

Central Baptist Church

2400 California Street

Discussion: free

Reception (with a copy of the book ): $20

Wilma and Wellington Webb and Colorado Black Women for Political Action are proud to host the authors of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics for a discussion and reception. It’s an evening of provocative and important discussion with Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Leah Daughtry and Minyon Moore. The discussion at Central Baptist is free. Tickets are available for the reception next door at the Blair-Caldwell Library on 24th and Welton and include a copy of the book ready for autographs.

Heather B. Armstrong, The Valedictorian of Being Dead

Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Join Tattered Cover in welcoming New York Times best-selling author Heather B. Armstrong, who brings her new and astonishing memoir The Valedictorian of Being Dead: The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live for a reading, discussion and signing. The book reveals the month-long experimental study in which doctors induced medical brain-death before bringing her back from flatline ten times, attempting to treat Armstrong’s long-suffered suicidal depression. Disarmingly honest, self-deprecating and scientifically astounding, Armstrong’s fascinating book brings to light a new treatment for depression.

Avengers is only one of the free books available this year on Free Comic Book Day. Marvel

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Time Warp Comics (and other friendly neighborhood comic shops around town)

3105 28th Avenue, Boulder

Free

Every year since 2002, the first Saturday in May has been Free Comic Book Day, when participating comic book stores open their doors and invite the public in to rediscover the magic and awesomeness of the written word paired with some of the best art in the industry. Comic books are an American art form, and Time Warp in Boulder puts on one of the best Free Comic Book Day celebrations in the country. Remember: Just because it’s Free Comic Book Day doesn’t mean that everything is free – but each store orders a number of specially created books from all the major companies to supply fans with a couple of copies of four-color fun. Support your local comic shop, load up the kids and the young at heart, and enjoy a literary medium that’s made for everyone.

