Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

A century ago this week, the 19th Amendment was finally ratified, guaranteeing and protecting a woman's right to vote — which Colorado had already recognized back in 1893, when it became the first state to officially approve women's suffrage.

That's just one reason to stand up and be counted this week; keep reading for ten more activities in and around Denver — all free, and all getting our vote.

Into the Vaults With Dean Sobel, Part II

Monday, August 17, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

While the Clyfford Still Museum has reopened at 1250 Bannock Street, you don't need to venture out to see the collection. During this virtual tour, CSM director Dean Sobel will take you deep inside the museum’s painting storage vaults for a behind-the-scenes look that includes collection curiosities and a few of Sobel's personal favorites. Following the tour, you can chat with the director during a Q&A. The program is free, but you should register here.

Opera Colorado's Afternoon of American Song

Monday, August 17

The live performance of Afternoon of American Song had to be canceled in March because of the pandemic. However, Opera Colorado is now sharing one set from the program every Monday, sharing the talents of the 2019-20 Artists in Residence. Visit OperaColorado.org to see the August 17 installment, along with the two most recent video performances. The program is free, but donations are welcome here.

Pink Progression: Collaborations

Tuesday, August 18, 9 to 6 p.m.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard

On August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, guaranteeing and protecting a woman's right to vote. Over 150 people, representing all gender identities and expressions, created Pink Progression: Collaborations, the largest collaborative art exhibition in Colorado's history to commemorate this milestone. It opened last month at the Arvada Center, where it will remain through November 8 — but what better time to see it than on August 18? Admission is free, but tickets are required; get them here. (Watch for a live poetry reading connected with the show on August 27, as well as a Zoom artist lecture series that starts September 17.)

CPI Virtual Happy Hour at Amache

Tuesday, August 18, 4 p.m.

In August 1942, Japanese-Americans living in California were transported to southeastern Colorado, where the Amache Internment Center had been built outside of Granada; it continued operating through World War II, ultimately housing thousands of American citizens. Join Colorado Preservation Inc. for a discussion and exclusive, on-site look at the recently completed restoration and reconstruction at Amache. Free, but a donation of at least $1 is strongly recommended; register here.

Do No Harm: Why We Trust (or Mistrust) Medical Science

Tuesday, August 17, 7 p.m.

Throughout history, medicine has operated at the intersection of science and society, and the ever-evolving pursuit of knowledge has not always aligned cleanly with ethical and moral considerations. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all these conundrums into stark relief, and they'll be the focus of a live, virtual discussion hosted by Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado. He’ll be joined by Representative Leslie Herod; Dr. Stefanie K. Johnson, associate professor of Organizational Leadership and Information Analytics at CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business; and George Sparks, president and CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Register for the free webinar here.

On the Fringe: COVID & Art

Wednesday, August 19, 3 p.m.

The Boulder Fringe Festival is under way in Boulder, and while many of the programs — both virtual and in-person — are paid, the fest is putting on a number of free programs, including this talk on presenting creative work in the time of COVID. Return at the same time on Thursday, August 20, for On the Fringe: Black Lives Matter, a panel discussion on the intersection of art, performance and African-American history. Find out more here.

Mixed Taste: Zeno's Paradox and Artivism

Wednesday, August 19, 7 p.m.

The final installment of Mixed Taste this summer combines discussions of Zeno’s Paradox by Elisabeth Stade, an artist and mathematician, and Artivism by Suzi Q. Smith, an award-winning artist, activist and educator who's the founding Slam Master of Slam Nuba and the co-chair of the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs. Also on the program: Denver actor and educator James Brunt. The program is free; sign up here.

Khadijah Queen

Wednesday, August 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

Author and poet Khadijah Queen commands a national presence from right here in Colorado, where she teaches creative writing at the University of Colorado Boulder and in Regis University’s Mile-High MFA program. Her last book, I'm So Fine: A List of Famous Men & What I Had On, took on sexism and pop culture in the form of a literary scrapbook; her next, Anodyne, a straight poetry collection, comes out this week. In lieu of an in-store reading, BookBar will host a Zoom presentation of Queen in conversation with fellow author Hanif Abdurraqib. It’s free, but RSVP in advance to events@bookbardenver.com for the Zoom link. To order a copy of the book, visit bookbardenver.com.

Nari Ward and Sir David Adjaye OBE in Conversation

Thursday, August 20, noon

Join a virtual conversation between two world-renowned creators and innovators: Nari Ward, whose work is currently featured at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, and Sir David Adjaye OBE, the architect who designed MCA Denver. The program is free; register here.

Late Night With Maude and Pippa

Thursday, August 20, Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22, 10:30 p.m.

Hostesses with the mostesses Maude and Pippa, a pair of faux-English matriarchs played by Melissa Schenter and Rachel Lederman, are hosting these live late shows, where they offer sneak peeks of Boulder Fringe Festival shows, interview performers and present tips, home quarantine advice, games and activities. The shows are free; find out more and register here.

And a bonus:

TheBigWonderful

Saturday, August 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Belleview Station, 4910 South Newton Street

TheBigWonderful returns to the metro area, this time bringing fifty local craft vendors, as well as food trucks and live music to Belleview Station, at Belleview Avenue and Newport Street, just west of the Denver Tech Center. A limited number of free tickets are available, with two-hour entry windows; you'll be able to purchase food, beer and cocktails. Move fast to grab your free ticket here.



