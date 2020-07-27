Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week (and a Bonus)

This week, you can explore the world without leaving your home...or opening your wallet. But if you're willing to get out of the house, you can hear fascinating conversations, shop for local wares or join some of Denver's local arts activists and politicians at a rally.

Keep reading for five free events around town, as well as a bonus.

Non Violins Marching Band

Monday, July 27, 2 p.m.

721 19th Street

These days, you have to enjoy live music where you find it. And at 2 p.m. July 27, it will be in front of Senator Cory Gardner's office, as the Non Violins Marching Band delivers a violagram to the incumbent senator, as well as a petition asking him to extend federal unemployment benefits. In the process, the band will offer an impromptu free performance.

Reparations: An Overdue Conversation

Tuesday, July 28, noon to 2 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

Dazzle Presents, a partnership with the Matrix Center for the Advancement of Social Equity and Inclusion, offers a conversation about reparations for Black/African American people in the United States. Speakers include Arthur McFarlane II, David Alley, Lotte Lieb Dula and Robert Atwell; Norma Johnson will moderate. Attend virtually or in person; either way, the program is free. Find out more here.

Mixed Taste: Napping & Slovenian Zombies

Wednesday, July 29, 7 p.m.

The Mixed Taste series continues virtually as journalist Maya Kroth and University of Denver professor Nancy Wadsworth take on the very diverse topics of napping and Slovenian zombies, respectively, while storyteller Brenton Weyi offers his own unique take. The program is free; register here.

Upside-Down Magic Author Talk

Thursday, July 30, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Denver Arts & Venues, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Scholastic host a free virtual conversation with Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins, authors of Upside-Down Magic, the 2020 Youth One Book, One Denver selection. They'll talk about their book as well as the upcoming Upside-Down Magic movie coming to the Disney Channel July 31, and take questions. Find out more and register here.

The United Against I.C.E. Rally

Friday, July 31, 5 to 8 p.m.

La Raza Park

10For10, along with Los Mocochetes and various local groups and organizations, will host a rally at La Raza Park to bring attention to the immigration issues in this country, and demand the closure of ICE detention centers. Speakers include Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre, state legislator Julie Gonzales, activist Omar Montgomery, poet Jozer Guerrero and Xicano funk band Los Mocochetes. Find out more here.

And a not-free bonus:

Artist Talk Back With Robert Sher-Machherndl and Cleo Parker Robinson

Wednesday, July 29, 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Denver icon Cleo Parker Robinson joins critically acclaimed Viennese choreographer Robert Sher-Machherndl of Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet to talk about Sher-Machherndl's upcoming work, Black Angels, currently in rehearsal. During this virtual event, you can see some of the action and ask questions of the creators. Tickets are $20; find out more here.



Know of a great local event? Send information to editorial@westword.com.