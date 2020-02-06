Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend (and Two More Monday)

Saving your money for Valentine's Day or a February jaunt over Presidents Day? There are plenty of sweet deals around town that won't cost you a cent. Keep reading for five free events around town this weekend, including a big Academy Awards bash, as well as two bonus activities on Monday.

New Voices for Climate Freedom

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m.

Gordon Gammons Theatre, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut, Boulder

Join KGNU Community Radio and FLOWS at the University of Colorado Environmental Center for a community conversation about engaging underrepresented voices in climate work. The panel will discuss efforts to make real change on an individual and community level; panelists include FLOWS Community Technicians Andrew “Our” Jones, Henry Torres, Peterson Jean and Angela Maria Ortiz Roa, as well as FLOWS Program Coordinator Michelle Gabrieolff. Find out more about FLOWS here.

Vote: A Centennial Celebration

Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Foote Gallery, Loveland Museum, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland

This year is the hundredth anniversary of the ratification of Amendment 19, which granted women the right to vote, and many organizations are stepping up to celebrate. The Loveland Museum invited artists across the country to submit work related to the history of women’s suffrage, the visionaries of that time, and/or the continued quest for voting equality. The results, including a maquette of Loveland sculptor Jane DeDecker 's "Every Word We Utter," will be unveiled at a free opening reception on February 8. The exhibit will be up through April 5; for more information, call 970-962-2410 or go to lovelandmuseumgallery.org.

EXPAND This exhibit dishes up a lot of women's history. Vagina China

Vagina China Closing Ceremony

Sunday, February 9, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder

The Vagina China exhibit is coming to an end, and the closing festivities include a continuous screening of The Famous Women Dinner Service: In Conversation with Contemporary Art by the Yale Center for British Art, which explores the connection between three bodies of work spanning almost a hundred years: The Famous Women Dinner Service, The Dinner Party and Vagina China. The first two address the lack of information about women in history, while the third, Vagina China, focuses on current issues that impact women today — and bares them all in a commemorative set of “White House Vagina China” with cast vulvas in the center. See both the art and the film on the closing day; for more information, go to VaginaChina.org.

The Brightest Night in Hollywood

Sunday, February 9, 4 p.m.

Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue

The Denver Film Festival crew once hosted a chic Oscar-watching party, but now Denver Film has made the event far more fun by opening it to all film fans, at a free party at the Sie FilmCenter. Four parties, actually: The Academy Awards will be live-streamed on all three big screens (one designated a quiet theater, one a rowdy theater) as well as in the lobby. There will be movie-themed drink specials, as well as a chance to win prizes; WongWayVeg will be parked just outside in case you need sustenance to go the distance. Doors open at 4, red-carpet catcalls start at 4:30 and the official ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Find out more here.

"Love in Late Capitalism"

Sunday, February 9, 4:15 p.m.

Clear Fork Ciders, 4965 Iris Street, Wheat Ridge

Late last year Clear Fork Ciders, a small, orchard-based cidery, introduced the Cider House Reading Series, a monthly program with a different theme each round. In February, it's "Love in Late Capitalism," and the February 9 program will include a short reading by Jennifer Wortman, author of the short story collection This.This.This.Is.Love.Love.Love., followed by a conversation about complications and confusions about love with Wortman, psychologist Terri Finney and Hailey Jonoubeh, intuitive tarot reader and witch. After the discussion, Wortman will sell and sign books and Hailey will offer tarot readings. Find out more at clearforkcider.com.

Charles Darwin's science survived. dmns.org

And two bonuses:

Darwin Day (and Free Day)

Monday, February 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Celebrate the birthday and accomplishments of Charles Darwin on February 10, which also happens to be a free day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where you can see all the other (non-ticketed) exhibits for free, too. Find out more at 303-370-6000, or go to dmns.org.

Emily Griffith's Birthday

Monday, February 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emily's Cafe, Emily Griffith Campus, 1860 Lincoln Street

Emily Griffith was a legendary Colorado educator who emphasized adult education; a century ago, many of her students were poor immigrants, so she made a habit of offering them free soup. That tradition continues on her birthday, when Emily's Cafe will be offering free bowls of soup (beef and vegetarian options). But don't just take: Give back by donating to the Emily Griffith Technical College food drive, which is looking for shelf-stable lunch and snack items. Find out more at emilygriffith.edu.



We'll be updating this list over the weekend. If you know of great free events around town, send information to editorial@westword.com.