Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Seven Free)

The Summer Solstice marks the official beginning of summer, and with that milestone come many excuses to get outside, get active and drink lots of beer. There's certainly plenty of fun to be had this weekend, and much of it is absolutely free; keep reading for the ten best events for under ten bucks.

Jefferson Park Summer Solstice Urban Carnivale

Friday, June 21, 4 to 9 p.m.

Jefferson Park

Free

Jefferson Park is throwing a party to celebrate the longest day of the year, with live music, vendors, Carnivale games for the kids, food trucks, and beer and Aperol spritzers on tap. For more events in the Jefferson Square Urban Street Market series, visit the Jefferson Park Farm & Flea website.



Friday Night Live

Friday, June 21, 5 to 11 p.m.

Ridge at 38

7101 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Free

Localworks, a Wheat Ridge organization helping the community thrive, is hosting a family-friendly free event. While parents enjoy live music from Jakarta, kids can make crafts with the help of Teller Street Gallery & studios. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted, but you can bring your own picnic or patronize a participating food truck. When the sun goes down around 8:45 p.m., Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse will be projected on the big screen to complete the perfect family night out.

Blank Slate Comedy

Friday, June 21, 8 to 10 p.m.

Diebolt Brewing

Free

Leave the work week behind and start the weekend off with some belly laughs at the first Blank Slate Comedy show of the summer. Catch five funny people on the Diebolt stage: Locals Brian Flynn, ShaNae Ross, Christy Buchele and Wes Williams, along with Nebraska's Dusty Stehl. Since the show is free, you can enjoy a beer or three without any guilt.

303 ArtWay & Vision Zero Community Pop-Up Event

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3475 Holly Street

Free

WalkDenver, the Department of Public Health and Environment, and Denver Public Works have joined together on the Vision Zero Community Program in an effort to increase safety and mobility in the community. At this 303 Artway event, you can see what a safer street might look like and explore the start of the Heritage Trail in northeast Park Hill. There will be free food and ice cream, as well as more activities and the chance to contribute your own ideas.

EXPAND Fetch Shop opened in the Dairy Block on June 4. Rachel Adams/Rachel Shoots Food

Fetch Summer Market

Friday, June 21, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2635 Blake Street

$5

Fetch grew out of the Denver Flea; while there's now a brick-and-mortar store off the Dairy Block alley, the markets will keep popping up all summer, providing a one-stop place to shop, eat and drink. At the first Fetch Summer Market, over 100 vendors will show their wares; there will also be food and beverage opportunities. Admission is $5 (and tickets are good for re-entry), so you have plenty of time to make your choices. And if you have some extra cash, the market is opening with a special Summer Solstice party on Friday night, when a $30 ticket gets you two drinks and entry into the market all weekend. Find out more on thisisfetch.com.

Sacred Way Summer Fair

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6774 West 66th Avenue, Arvada

$2 (free for kids under seven)

If you're in need of spiritual healing, the Sacred Way Summer Fair has you covered. Readers, healers and vendors selling metaphysical items, soaps and lotions, and other good-for-the-soul items and services will all be on hand. There will also be food, activities for kids and plenty of free parking.

Concert on the Green

Saturday, June 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

Founders Green Park

Free

The sounds of soul and Motown will wash over Founders Green Park in the latest installment of the Concert on the Green series with Soul School Band, a Denver-based group that travels around the state, offering an eclectic and ever-changing set list. Food trucks will be on hand if you want to eat your dinner on the grass.



EXPAND Ratio Beer Works recently joined the Denver Zine Scene. Ratio Beer Works

Doodle Fights: Denver Zine Fest Edition

Saturday, June 22, 8 to 10 p.m.

Ratio Beer Works

Free

As a part of Denver Zine Fest, local cartoonists will go head to head in a battle to determine the best Denver doodler. While the competitors frantically draw masterpieces in response to audience suggestions, local comics creators will offer live readings of their work. Finally, the audience will determine the winner. Visit the Denver Zine Fest page for a full schedule of events.

No excuse to Namaste in bed this Sunday. Yoga Rocks the Park Denver

Yoga Rocks the Park

Sunday, June 23, 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Sunken Gardens Park

Free for adult, $10 kids

Yogi Life Nutrition is sponsoring this weekend's edition of Yoga Rocks the Park, a free morning of grounding and recharging events. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a guided meditation class at 8:30. An all-levels ninety-minute yoga class with a live DJ begins at 9. After you've satisfied your soul, you can fill your belly with food and drinks while browsing booths set up by local vendors. Kids can attend camp YRP during the adult yoga class from 9 to 10:30 a.m., then rejoin their parents for the post-exercise activities. Fair warning: Kids are charged admission at the gate.

EXPAND Get all the corgi cuddles this weekend. Zoe Yabrove

Corgis and Friends Take Over Denver

Sunday, June 23, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Great Lawn Park

$6

Support your four-legged friends! Though the walk showcases the corgi breed, all dogs and dog owners are welcome. A costume contest (for the dogs, not humans) will follow the walk, and vendors, a food truck, and a T-shirt and toy-making station will complete the event. Proceeds from all tickets sold go to Low Riders of the West, a nonprofit organization that look for homes for small dogs.



