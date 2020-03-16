The Best Things to Do in Denver This Week, March 16 through March 22

While events for over 250 people have been canceled across Colorado; major arts institutions, all Denver Public Library branches and city rec centers are closed; and the ski areas are now shut down, there are still things to do out and about in town...and remain within safety guidelines. Most movie theaters, including the Sie FilmCenter, are still open, even if they're limiting seating. The doors of the Tattered Cover remain open, though all author events have been canceled through March 22. Smaller music venues are still offering shows, and the Mercury Cafe looks like a real refuge (though dance classes are canceled).

Need to get out of the house? Here are some options around town this week (just remember make sure an event is still on before you head out):

Monday, March 16 (and through the week)



Yes, Denver's golf courses are still open, offering seven places where you can distract yourself in and around the city. Find out more at cityofdenvergolf.com.

"To provide some respite," according to its Facebook page, outdoor spaces at the Denver Botanic Gardens at 1007 York Street are still open to the public now and into the foreseeable future. Indoor spaces, including the Visitor Center, are closed; enter at the group gate after purchasing/reserving tickets online, at botanicgardens.org. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms is also open; you can explore 700 acres of open space at 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon in Littleton. Find out more at botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farms.

Baby Calvin is getting frisky. Denver Zoo Facebook

The Denver Zoo, at 2300 Steele Street, is also open, based on guidance from state and local officials, according to its Facebook page. Reserve tickets online so the zoo can observe social-distancing guidelines on the 80-acre campus; go to denverzoo.org/update to get yours.

Monday, March 16

The Denver Film Society and the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver are in the midst of a series of screenings spotlighting women behind the camera. At 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, they'll be showing 35 Shots of Rum, shot by French cinematographer Agnès Godard. Inspired by Yasujiro Ozu's Late Spring, the film explores the relationship between a father and daughter, which is ruffled after a young man comes into their lives. The screening is at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue; tickets are $7 for MCA Denver and Denver Film members and $12 for the general public at mcadenver.org or denverfilm.org.

EXPAND Escape into the reel world. Sie FilmCenter

Tuesday, March 17

When film buffs think of the career of Orson Welles, Citizen Kane is the first thing that comes to mind. But some of his lesser-known films, from quintessential noir The Lady From Shanghai to the wily docudrama F for Fake, are cultish classics worth revisiting. Thanks to Metropolitan State University's Denver Project for Humanistic Inquiry, you can see both of these treasures, along with the Shakespearean twists of Chimes at Midnight, at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, with local philosophers weighing in before the screenings and at talkbacks afterward. The series begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, with Shanghai, followed by Chimes on March 24 and Fake on March 31. Learn more and reserve tickets, $7 to $12, at denverfilm.org.

Let Irish music, rather than green beer, rule your St. Paddy’s Day when Celtic Connections presents the authentic one-two punch of Connemara's High Time and award-winning Belfast combo Réalta. The two acts will have all the required pipes, drums and whistles when they take the stage at the Soiled Dove Underground starting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. And you can still partake of a brew, green or otherwise, while you're tapping your toes. Sláinte! Get more info and tickets, $25, at evenbrite.com.

Thursday, March 19

Here’s a way to keep yourself occupied during these tough times. The Denver Architecture Foundation, the local go-to for architectural history jaunts of all sorts, is adding new DIY Audio Tour Journeys to its list of tourist services, beginning Thursday, March 19. There are two free tours available — Civic Center Park: A Speerian Play, and Downtown Denver: A Game of City and Empire Builders — and between the two, you’ll be led on a historical trek of 24 structures in the downtown area. DAF's other activities include hard hat tours, walking tours and Doors Open Denver, the annual September weekend of tours and open houses focused on significant buildings around town; learn more and sign up at denverarchitecture.org.

Friday, March 20

Sprout City Farms strives to give back to the community through urban-farming programs that involve people of all ages and backgrounds in growing and then distributing food to school cafeterias, youth farm stands and low-income Community Supported Agriculture food shares. The local nonprofit is pulling out all the stops for the Tenth Annual Sprout Down, a family-friendly tenth-anniversary gala with food and drink, music, games, a booze giveaway and a live auction from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street. Proceeds from the Sprout Down will help SCF fund a new community farm site, among other things; learn more and buy tickets — $25 for individuals, $40 for couples or $75 for a four-pack — at sproutcityfarms.ticketbud.

Poet Porsha Olayiwola needs no introduction in the national slam poetry community, but she might be new to you: An Individual World Poetry Slam champion and current poet laureate of Boston, Olayiwola applies her Afrofuturist viewpoint and powerful voice to issues dealing with being black, female and queer. She's just published her debut collection, I Shimmer Sometimes Too, from Button Poetry, and she'll read some of her work from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 1515 Race Street. The Tattered Cover will be on site selling books, and Lighthouse will host a free reception; RSVP at lighthousewriters.org. Then witness a full-fledged performance by Olayiwola at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, where she’ll be Denver Mercury Poetry’s featured guest; a $5 donation is requested at the door. Find info on the Denver Mercury Poetry Facebook page.

The book world owes respect to its women authors and characters: From the giant voice of a Toni Morrison to Wonder Woman and her ilk of fantasy sheroes, there’s a mountain of female-forward literature and writers worthy of notice as we celebrate Women’s History Month. How’s your recall? If women’s lit is your thing, sign up for the Tattered Cover’s Book Battles Trivia Night: Badass Heroines, a collaboration with KalesKorner, a book-loving YouTube channel that occasionally shows up in real life. Bring a team or join one at the event on Friday, March 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Colfax Tattered, 2526 East Colfax Avenue; admission is $10 at eventbrite.com.

Travel back to a simpler time at Bent's Old Fort. National Park Service

Saturday, March 21

If today's news makes you long for simpler times, head to southeast Colorado on Saturday, March 21, when the National Park Service will host Frontier Skills Day at Bent's Old Fort, 35110 Highway 194 East outside of La Junta. Learn what the fur-trade life was like 170 years ago, as re-enactors take on roles as ox drivers/laborers, clerks/traders, domestics, hunters/trappers, carpenters and blacksmiths.The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and pre-registration is required for participants and spectators alike; the $20 cost includes supplies and materials for living-history activities and a period meal. For more information, go to nps.gov/beol or call the park at 719-383-5026.

"Coyotes are some of the country's most successful and resourceful predators," says naturalist Jared Gricoskie. "Often misunderstood and maligned, coyotes have a profound impact on our everyday life." Learn some fresh facts and get out in the fresh air when Gricoskie offers "Coyotes: The Song Dogs of the West," a full-day course that runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute in Estes Park. Tuition is $80; sign up at rmconservancy.org.

The spring equinox is a day charged with myth and mysticism, when fairies appear, the goddess Ishtar returns from the underworld, and eggs can be balanced on end. This year, the first day of spring falls on March 20, but Dos Luces Brewing will host its Spring Equinox Celebration on Saturday, March 21, when chicha and pulque — the brewery's two Latin American specialties — will flow freely. Come to Dos Luces, at 1236 South Broadway, from noon to 10 p.m. for the bottle release of Túpac Amaru III, an 11 percent ABV chicha aged in rum barrels with palo santo staves. There will also be food from the Que Desmadre! food truck and live music from Royce DeZorzi starting at 6 p.m. While only a limited number of bottles of the strong brew will be available, you'll be able to quaff it by the glass while kegs last. The event is free; just bring money for food and beverages. Call Dos Luces at 720-379-7763 for more details.

Before 4/20 gets here, salute the start of spring with the Cannabis Connoisseur Coalition, which is hosting its final qualifying cannabis and hash competition on Saturday, March 21, for this year's Connoisseur Cup in April. From 7 to 11 p.m. at a private Denver location (labeled "Dave's House"), guests can hang out with competitors or judges for $24, or judge the entries for $42. Get your tickets (21+) and the Dave's House location after registering at cannacup.club.

Underground music has long thrived in Denver, which has recently been celebrated worldwide as a hotbed of doom. If you’ve been going to Bar Bar (aka the Carioca Cafe) over the past decades, you’re sure to have caught some of the city’s heaviest underground shows (along with cheap beers and flaming coasters). If not, be ready for a wild night — and don’t forget your earplugs — when you head to Bar Bar, 2060 Champa Street, on Saturday, March 21, for An Evening of Doom, Punk, Noise & Heavypsych, with No Comma, Stone Wizard and Ice Troll. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the 21+ show; for more information, go to facebook.com/stonewizardband.



Sunday, March 22

Ron Chidester, aka Chaesdegango, was known around Denver in the ’80s for the cheerfully colorful paintings he sold at bargain-basement prices. As Mike Maxwell, who wrote a story for Westword in 2017 wondering what had happened to Chaesdegango, noted of the artist's easygoing marketing style, “Chaes had a liberal exchange policy: If you wished, you could trade in an older painting straight across for a newer one.” Later that same year, Chidester turned up with a new show at the Mercury Cafe — so we know he was still painting. But news recently arrived that Chidester has passed away, and the Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, is hosting a farewell Ron Chidester Memorial Art Show that opens on Sunday, March 22, with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free; learn more on the event's Facebook page.

And in the week ahead:

Monday, March 23

Denver’s Mirus Gallery has stepped up its game with Mirus Art Bar, a bar in the art gallery that schedules a range of events — including comedy, live music, yoga, karaoke and more — along with the usual art openings. And now the bar is introducing the monthly Denver Art Social, an evening when ten artists create affordable works that audience members can bid on and, if they’re lucky, take home. Snuggle into Mirus’s lounge environment at 1144 Broadway, have a cocktail or two and make your bid from 7 to 11 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested at eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, March 24

It’s been a year since Miss Jessica and Charles Rozanski started bringing Drag for All Ages to Mile High Comics, 4600 Jason Street. The regular events, benefits for the White Rose Scholarship Foundation, have been a great opportunity for kids to explore and express their gender identities and to perfect the art of drag. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Mile High will celebrate the series' anniversary. For more information on that, go to the Mile High Comics Facebook page...and if you're interested in shielding participating kids and their families from the protesters who regularly show up, go to parasolpatrol.org.

Wednesday, March 25

If prim and proper art-making in solitude has you snoozing, make your way to Art Battle, where painters will take on each other — and the clock — as they turn blank canvases into art. The artists will have twenty minutes to complete their works, and the audience will vote to help determine the winner. The pigment starts flying at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at 3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway. Tickets, $15 to $20, are available at eventbrite.com. If you’re interested in battling yourself, go to artbattle.com.



Do you know of an event still going on around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com. And stay safe out there.