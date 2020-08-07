Ten Things to Do in Denver When It's (Almost) Dead This Weekend

Explore your world this weekend — even if you don't want to leave your home. A combination of in-person and virtual events will showcase stories, art, dance and music by a wide variety of Colorado's creatives, including inmates in the country's toughest federal prison. And, yes, there's also shopping...

Keep reading for ten of the best things to do in and around Denver over the next few days:

Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale

Through Sunday, August 9

Cherry Creek North

A pandemic isn't stopping Cherry Creek North's fiftieth annual sidewalk sale, when dozens of local businesses will offer sales and discounts on service and merchandise (all while observing social distancing rules). Follow the red balloons to look for deals. And on Saturday, many of the stores will be hosting live music, too. Find out more here.





EXPAND Fremont Center for the Arts



Brokenhood: The Art of Healing Through Community

Friday, August 7, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fremont Center for the Arts, Canon City

The Create Arts Platform, a program teaching and encouraging art at the federal prison in Canon City, unveiled The Color of Hope: Diminishing Darkness Through Creation in 2019 at the Fremont Center for the Arts. A second show, The Color of Hope: Humanity Rising, this spring at the Denver Seminary displayed more work by inmates serving life sentences. Now the final installment of the Color of Hope, Brokenhood: The Art of Healing Through Community, showcases art produced during the struggle that people in the program took together as they explored art and themselves. Beyond the works by artists featured in the show, there will be over 100 supplementary pieces on display and for sale that have been created by CAP participants and inmates in the Administrative Maximum Penitentiary. The show runs through August 29, and admission is free (on opening night, too); go to fremontarts.org for more information.



Vail Dance Festival Closing Night

Friday, August 7, 6 p.m.

You don't have to head for the hills to catch the closing night of the Vail Dance Festival: Digital Edition, which includes the 2017 world premiere of "We Seem to Be More Than One," choreographed by Michelle Dorrance in collaboration with Dario Natarelli, which captures the collaborative spirit of the festival, bringing together (in a year when it could) dancers from tap, ballet, contemporary, jookin', flamenco and modern traditions. Hosted by Damian Woetzel, the show will open with a 2019 world premiere by Carolina Shout, with jazz pianist Jason Moran and dancers Michelle Dorrance and Lil Buck. The show is free; get the details here.



Black Arts Festival

Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9, 7 p.m. each night

After 33 years, the Colorado Black Arts Festival made the difficult decision to cancel its 34th annual live festival dedicated to developing, promoting and celebrating African arts and culture in Colorado. Initially scheduled for July 10 to 12 in City Park, it's now been replaced with a virtual festival on YouTube. And there's still plenty to see and do: Organizers reached out to some of the best African Diaspora performers to present jazz, blues, R&B, gospel, dance, theater and more; visual artists will also showcase their work. Learn more at colbaf.org.



Afro(futurism) & Beyond

Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RedLine Contemporary Art Center goes virtual with this year’s 48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation, a streaming symposium focusing on the theme of “Afro(futurism) & Beyond.” There’s a lot going on: Highlights include keynotes by Ingrid LaFleur, founder of the Afrofuture Strategies Institute, and hometown comic artist R. Alan Brooks; the teen art-mentoring program at PlatteForum will pitch in with “Conversations With Gen Z”; and Tilt West will host a panel discussion on “Afrofuturism: Black Safety Beyond Policing.” Performances and talks will round out the lineup, which is all free; see the full schedule and register here.

Horseshoe Mini Market

Saturday, August 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berkeley Chapel parking lot, 4345 West 46th Avenue

The Horseshoe Market made a few moves over the past year, first expanding to two days and relocating to Broncos Stadium, then going virtual this spring. Now it's returned to its original home: The former Olinger mortuary chapel in Berkeley, which was recently threatened with demolition, got a reprieve and was named a city landmark. There the tried-and-true flea will downsize to forty vendors for a more intimate shopping experience. Admission is free; learn more and find additional 2020 dates here.

Matador and Friends Pop Up Party!!

Saturday, August 8, 1 to 6 p.m.

20th and Lawrence Streets

Celebrate these artists at a free pop-up with music by Mr Denver and some must-have art from Matador, @guts_138 and @akubisdesign. Find out more here.

March for Trans Rights

Sunday, August 9, noon to 5 p.m.

Meet at the State Capitol at noon on Sunday to join hundreds of transgender people and their allies for a rally with speeches and a march through downtown Denver. Find out more here.

Story Slam Presents: Family Reunion

Sunday, August 9, 6 p.m.

L.A. based educator This virtual program will feature five-minute stories with the theme of "race"; the ten storytellers participated in a seven-week workshop during which they developed personal narratives presented through the lens of anti-racism work. The workshop was co-led by Johanna Walker, speaker, trainer and host of Boulder's Story Slam, and Darryl Piggott, L.A.-based educator, with mixed-race groups of people from all over the country, spanning six decades in age. Register here; donations of at least $5, which will go to Black Lives Matter, are requested.

and start planning for this:

Boulder Fringe Festival

Wednesday, August 12, through August 23

The 2020 Boulder Fringe Festival has a new look, with a mix of virtual and live, socially distanced performances and some live, socially distanced shows, beginning on August 12 with the annual “All You Can Eat Artist Buffet” preview night. All kinds of madness will ensue over the next twelve days, so we’re giving you extra time to chart a course through the schedule of indie entertainment; tickets range from $3 to $15 per show in advance here.



