Twelve More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Valentine's Day is coming, and love is in the air. So is the odor of chocolate...and rescued farm animals?
See our list of free events around town here, and keep reading for twelve more things to do that are worth the price of admission, as well as theatrical productions nearing the end of their run.
Guitar Sessions: Anna Morsett of the Still Tide
Thursday, February 10, as well as March 3, March 24 and April 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, or online
Guitar Sessions, a series of four hybrid live-or-virtual evenings of conversation and music with local musicians, accompanies the exhibit GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World, on view now at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. A draw for music fans and every level of guitarist hosted by musicians’ friend Alicia "Bruce" Trujillo, the Thursday night programs will feature Anna Morsett, Jen Korte, Steve Gunter and Felix Fast4ward. The monthly, limited-space live shows, which take place within the exhibit gallery, are selling fast (and some are sold out), but there’s plenty of room online; go here to learn more and get tickets, $25 in person and $10 via Zoom.
Tinder Live! With Lane Moore
Thursday, February 10, 7 p.m.
The Comedy Fort, 167 North College Avenue, Fort Collins
Friday, February 11, 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Produced and hosted by comedian Lane Moore (best-selling author of How to Be Alone), Tinder Live! with Lane Moore is the critically acclaimed, totally improvised comedy show in which Moore swipes through the best of the worst Tinder profiles live on stage, with the audience choosing how she swipes. Tickets are $25 for Fort Collins, $20 for Boulder; find out more here.
In the Upper Room
Friday, February 11, through March 13, daily except Mondays
Killstrom Theatre, Bonfils Theatre Complex, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The Denver Center Theatre Company marks Black History Month with the world premiere of Beaufield Berry’s In the Upper Room, a dark dramedy about a ’70s-era multi-generational Black family. The Edgerton New Play Award-winning playwright based the characters loosely on her own family, but the story is a universal view of family dynamics: Love holds them together, but progress gets them arguing. Find showtimes and reserve tickets, ranging from $30 to $73, here.
Boulder Burlesque Self-Love Showcase
Friday, February 11; Saturday, February 12; Sunday, February 13; 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30)
The Spark, 4847 Pearl Street, B4, Boulder
Boulder Burlesque is back for its biggest show of the year, weaving consent culture, body positivity and authentic sexual expression. This showcase will include the debut of the Beginner Troupe, select Advanced Troupe performances, and opportunities for audience engagement. Tickets (18+) start at $25 in advance, $30 at the door; get yours here.
The Queen's Cartoonists
Friday, February 11, 8 p.m.
Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree
Music has always been an intrinsic part of cartoons and animation, from the wacky compositions of Loony Tunes maestros like Raymond Scott and Carl Stalling to the Broadway-style tunes that perk up today’s feature-length animated films. And what would the Pink Panther be without his slinky theme song? The Queen's Cartoonists create cartoon soundtracks on stage while giant screens show animated characters both classic and contemporary. The combo plays one night only at the Lone Tree Arts Center; find tickets, $40 to $50, here.
KINK: Denver's Annual Fetish Ball
Friday, February 11, 8 p.m.
Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street, and ReelWorks, 1399 35th Street
Three rooms filled with music — including DJ Brent Milne at Tracks, and DJs Sante, Julian Black, and Nitrogen at Reelworks — as well as fetish performances, tastings and demos. Only general admission tickets — $25 plus fees — are left; get them here.
The “little” Show
Saturday, February 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Belmar Church, 460 South Kipling Street, Lakewood
For some people, it’s the little things that count: minuscule silverware and candlesticks, teensy tiny slippers beside a mouse-sized bed. If that’s you in a microscopic nutshell, head to the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys’ annual “little” Show this weekend, and you’ll find yourself not only surrounded by masterpieces of the smallest kind, but in good company, with others who share your passion. The sale benefits the museum, which continues to grow into its current space; admission is $6 for non-members, $5 for members, and $4 for kids here.
Love and Murder: A Valentine’s Day Experience
Saturday, February 12, 6 p.m. to midnight
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Enigma Bazaar wrangles all its signature assets together for the Love and Murder Valentine’s event, including tarot readings, a late-night dance party, a marketplace (this one’s mystical), top-shelf drinks and mocktails, and mouth-watering Latinx cooking by Xatrucho. But there will also be an interactive mystery to solve, love potion making, heartbeat soundscapes, photos with your own ghost, and pop-up murder-ballad performances. The basic price is $35, but if you can pull together a threesome, the group price is $90. Kinky. Reserve tickets here.
Love, Sondheim
Saturday, February 12, 8 to 10 p.m.
The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The world lost composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim, whose work brought such innovation to the theater, just a few short months ago. But at least for a night, Nolan Baker and Suzanna Champion will bring back Sondheim’s wit through stories and song in Love, Sondheim, a valentine of a cabaret to a lost giant of the theater community. Admission is $10 to $25, including a virtual streaming option, at Eventbrite.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Saturday, February 12, 9:30 p.m.
The Studio Loft, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Join Colorado Elusive Ingredient for a night of absolute pleasure with an interactive shadow cast performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In this cult classic story, sweethearts Brad and Janet happen upon an eerie castle after their car breaks down during a rainstorm. The castle is home to diabolical mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his gang of henchmen. Once inside, Brad and Janet are swept up in a whirlwind of dancing, rock and roll, sex and the creation of life itself. This is an audience-participation event, and tickets are $12; find out more here.
Love Is All Around Us: a rescued-animal and cow-kissing event
Sunday, February 13, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, 8640 Dahlia Street, Henderson
At Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, injured, neglected animals are rescued, loved and cared for as they live out their lives. Cows, sheep, goats, dogs and various fowl are just some of the creatures large and small available for hugs, kisses or just a pat on the head. Share some Valentine love at the farm and feel good that your $20 entry fee will help the farm’s rescues get back on their cute little feet. Get tickets in advance at Brown Paper Tickets.
Stories on Stage: Living Outside the Box
Sunday, February 13, 2 to 4 p.m.
Virtual Performance Premiere: Friday, February 18, 7 p.m. (and anytime thereafter)
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Stories on Stage’s February edition of Living Outside the Box is made for anyone who dances to a different drummer. Actors Anne Penner, Matthew Schneck and Kevin Pettit will hit the stage for dramatic readings about people who color outside the lines, choose the road less taken...you get the idea. Come to the live show Sunday, or catch a recording starting February 18, when a virtual performance premieres. Either way, it’s $22; reserve a ticket here.
The Sound Inside
Through February 12
Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company forges ahead with Adam Rapp’s drama The Sound Inside, which received six Tony Award nominations in 2020, including Best Play. The story is about creative-writing professor Bella and the brilliant but unhinged student Christopher whom she mentors; the members of this academic odd couple grow close while struggling with their own demons, and that tale is as much about writing as it is about life. Learn more and get tickets, ranging from $20 to $50, here.
Fireflies
Through February 12
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
In the romantic comedy Fireflies, a regional premiere written by Matthew Barber and starring legendary Denver actor Deborah Persoff, a retired schoolteacher meets a drifter who fixes a hole in her roof and encourages her to break out of her respectable shell. Will she or won’t she? See the show and find out. Admission ranges from $20 to $34; get tickets here.
Sordid Lives
Through February 12
John Hand Theatre, 7653 East First Place, Lowry
It’s been a movie and then a television series, but Sordid Lives, by Del Shores, first carved out its campy, cultish LGBTQ fan base on the stage. The Wheat Ridge Theatre Company has mounted a live revival of the play — which is peopled with a whole small town’s worth of trailer trash, drunks, drag queens and other unforgettable Texas characters — for a run that continues through February 13. It's just the thing to raise you out of those winter doldrums; tickets are $28 online at TicketSpice.
Romeo and Juliet
Through February 13
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet was made for classic ballet, with all the feuds, masquerades and a poignant love story, but the three-act Derek Deane version that Colorado Ballet artistic director Gil Boggs is bringing to the stage with Prokofiev’s score will take things over the top. It’s among the largest productions the ensemble has ever staged, with nearly every dancer on deck at times and memorable choreography to match. Prices range from $40 to $160; reserve yours here.
Same Time Next Year
Through February 27 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Pluss Theatre, Mizel Art & Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street
Looking for something light? How about a one-night stand turns into a quarter-century affair in one of the most popular rom-coms of all time? Theatre legend Billie McBride directs Lauren Bahlman and Eric Mather in the nostalgic romantic comedy by Bernard Slade, which follows two lovers who meet for a weekend once a year for more than two decades. Tickets to this Cherry Creek Theatre production are $42 (discounts for students and seniors); get them here.
Rattlesnake Kate
Through March 13, daily (except Monday)
Wolf Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Cellist Neyla Pekarek was studying at the University of Northern Colorado in 2008 when she came across the story of Rattlesnake Kate, a farmer who killed over 100 rattlesnakes one day in 1925. She became determined to tell Kate Slaughterback’s story — first in song, and now in a new musical that chronicles sixty years in the life of this Colorado legend. Read more about the show here; tickets are $30 to $74 at denvercenter.org.
Moon Over Buffalo
Through March 20, Thursdays through Sundays
MIners Alley, 1224 Washington Street, Golden
The show must go on! The action follows Charlotte and George Hay — an acting couple not exactly at the level of the Lunts — on tour in Buffalo in 1953. Tickets range from $17 to $45; get them here.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Through March 6, daily (except Monday)
Singleton Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The Denver Center production of the Edward Albee masterwork clocks in at about three hours, which is a long time to be subjected to the rising dialectic of alcohol-fueled marital warfare that develops between longtime couple George and Martha, but it's also an education, brilliantly written and cutting to the bone. What will young guests Honey and Nick take away from the experience? What will you take away? Find details and buy tickets, $30 to $50, here.
Spookadelia: The Curse of Novo It
Through February, Thursdays through Sundays
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Spookadelia, now in its fourth iteration, has been extended through February! Immerse yourself in cool at this awesome, arty experience. Timed-entry tickets are $20 adult, $12 children (and it's not too spooky for them); find out more here.
Know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this through the weekend; send information to [email protected]