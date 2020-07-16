Five Things to Do in Denver When It's (Almost) Dead

Many cultural organizations have put events on hold, but some of this city's most creative thinkers have come up with new, and safe, ways to make entertainment available. And if you don't want to hit the streets to see amazing new things, there are some special virtual options this weekend, too.

Despite it all — and with apologies to the movie of almost the same name — there are definitely things to do in Denver when it's (almost) dead.



#ArtFindsUs

Thursday, July 16, 4 to 8 p.m.

Art District on Santa Fe

Art will be all around on July 16, during the next installment of #ArtFindsUs. Mobile billboards featuring the work of visual artists Suchitra Mattai, Melissa Furness, Daisy Patton and Access Gallery will be circling the city starting at 2 p.m. The action will move to Santa Fe Drive at 4 p.m., with Samba Colorado and spoken-word artist Tanaya Winder at Su Teatro at 4:30 p.m. No Enemies Brass Band will perform from about 7 to 8 p.m. It's all free (though for a $200 donation, you can ride in a pedicab with the band) and it's all fabulous; find out more here.

Memento Mori

Thursdays through Sundays Through July 25, 8:30 p.m.

Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe Street

Storyteller/creator Julie Rada expounds on Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’s five stages of grief in Memento Mori, which she's performing live at the Savoy at Curtis Park — but the audience is on the other side of the glass. The 75-minute production, which premieres on July 16, is free to watch, and you can come at any time — but you'll need to wear a mask and observe social distance rules. Learn more at grapefruitlab.com.

Molly Brown's 153rd Birthday

Friday, July 17, 7 p.m.

Historic Denver is celebrating what would have been Margaret Brown's 153rd birthday with a big bash benefiting the Molly Brown House Museum. While the museum has reopened at 1340 Pennsylvania Steet, this celebration is virtual. It stars Neyla Pekarek, formerly of the Lumineers, whose debut album, Rattlesnake, honors another strong woman: Rattlesnake Kate. To kick off the evening, Veronica Hinke, author of The Last Night on the Titanic, will show guests how to make one of the classic cocktails in her book. Tickets are $50 per household to get access to the live event, or $150 per household, a level that includes appetizers and drink fixings, as well as a special gift from the Molly Brown House Museum store, that you pick up the day of the event. To register or get more information, call 303-832-4092, ext. 16 or visit mollybrown.org.

Sloan’s Lake Summer BAZAAR

Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1565 Raleigh Street

Get out in the fresh air and see some fresh local crafts at the Sloan’s Lake Summer BAZAAR. The event will feature over forty tented vendors (all spaced six feet apart), as well as local fashion and food trucks. Admission is by ticket only; you can buy a $5 guaranteed-entry ticket with a two-hour shopping window, or go for a $20 Shop & Sip Ticket, good for two hours at the market and bottomless summer-themed drinks served in a special Shop & Sip zone. Get tickets and find out more at denverbazaar.com.

Titwrench Digital Dance Party Benefit

Saturday, July 18, 8 to 11 p.m.

The NightShift dance party and the Titwrench Collective, Denver’s creative platform promoting feminist and queer perspectives, rally online this weekend with the Palm Wine Collective, an Afro-Futurist cultural group with like-minded ideals. The no-touch digital celebration will unfold via Zoom and raise money for Palm Wine's Collective Care Campaign, an initiative to create wellness kits for activists leading the way through the Movement for Black Lives. The event is free, but donations are encouraged; direct-message Titwrench through Facebook for the Zoom ID, or contribute right on the Palm Wine Collective’s GoFundMe page.



