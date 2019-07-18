Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Seven Free)

This summer in coming in hot, very hot, but there are plenty of cool things to do around the city that won't burn through your wallet. The Denver County Fair returns to the National Western Complex, bringing with it both traditional fair and fairly weird activities; and free music abounds, with a couple of special concerts at the Levitt Pavilion. Here are ten ways to keep your cool and your cash this weekend:

Denver County Fair

Friday, July 19, noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

National Western Complex

Grounds admission $10, kids 12 and under $5

A decade ago, Denver County was the only Colorado county without a fair. That changed when the Denver County Fair was resurrected, bringing with it both traditional activities (pie-making contests, bouncy houses, petting farms) and fairly weird events (unicorn rides, a freak show, a drag queen show). You can just pay general admission and wander the grounds, enjoying the show (and the people-watching) or pay extra for the beer fest, goat yoga and other add-ons. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Denver County Fair website.



Get your fitness on at Union Station. Denver Union Station

Fitness on the Plaza: Alchemy 365

Saturday, July 20, 8 to 9 a.m

Union Station

Free

Denver Union Station hosts a summer workout series that takes place every third Saturday of the month through August. July's fitness class will be provided by Alchemy 365, with a sweat sesh that combines yoga, strength and conditioning. After the forty-minute class, PigTrain Coffee and the Terminal Bar will be offering special discounts for the bad-asses that participated in the workout. The class is free, but you'll need to bring your own mat, water bottle and motivation.

Lavender Festival

Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

$7 general admission, $5 members, under 14 free

More than 2,000 lavender plants will be the fragrant stars at Chatfield Farms during the Lavender Festival, a fragrant day of demonstrations, live music, kids' activities, tours and crafts; food and beverage vendors will also be on hand. Enjoy a lavender beer while taking in the aromatic scene.

EXPAND Enjoy Aurora's multicultural flavors this Saturday at the 2019 Aurora Arts Festival. Scott Lentz

Aurora Arts Festival

Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, noon to 8 p.m.

9898 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Artists, makers, local businesses and community organizations will be front and center in the Aurora Cultural Arts District at this weekend's Aurora Arts Festival. There will be art displays and demonstrations, pop-up performances and rides through the festivities, and you'll have the chance to talk with Congressman Jason Crow’s staff. Of course, food trucks and vendors will be around to satisfy any cravings. For a complete schedule, isit the Aurora Arts Festival website.

2nd Annual Reggae on the Grass

Saturday, July 20, noon to 10 p.m.

Levitt Pavillion

Free

Last year's Reggae on the Grass brought more than 6,000 people out to party, and you can expect more of the same at this year's family-friendly event. In addition to local reggae musicians, you'll hear international all-stars. Admission is free, but you can also buy special VIP passes. For those and more admission, go to the Reggae on the Grass website.

Hope you're practicing your beer-pong toss. CU Young Alumni

LoDOlympics

Saturday, July 20, 1 to 7 p.m.

Starting at Hayter's & Co.

$10

CU Young Alumni are offering another class act: the fourth annual LoDOlympics, where teams compete in drinking games for medals and prizes. The bar crawl will begin at Hayer's & Co., where you can sign in and start the competition; the action then moves to Pony Up, Mile High Spirits, Gin Mill and Blake Street Tavern. You don't need to have gone to CU to join in the fun; you can enter here as a free agent for $10, or sign up in teams of four. Your ticket will get you drink specials at the participating bars, food at Blake Street Tavern and also entry into raffles for prize packages; there will be prizes for the best costumes.

Stay Wild Summer Market

Saturday, July 20, 2 to 8 p.m.

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Free

Coloradans love the outdoors, and we also love getting new gear to use in the outdoors. The Stay Wild Summer Market will feature many Colorado outdoor adventure brands under one roof; vendors will be selling camping, hiking, biking, rafting, climbing and other items. As part of the market, Camp DIY, sponsored by Crafted Art Emporium, will be hosting a crafternoon where you can sign up to make different outdoorsy themed crafts; fees range from $10 to $20. For more vendor announcements and featured giveaways, visit the Stay Wild Summer Market Facebook event page.

Fitness, Wellness and Beauty

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Free

Mindbody wants you to pamper yourself at this self-care haven offering complimentary makeovers, mini spa treatments and fitness classes ranging from barre to HIIT workouts. Along the way, you'll have a chance to win one of sixty different prize packages, including a $1,000 shopping spree at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and a weekend stay at the Jacquard Hotel. All of the fitness classes are free, but you'll need to reserve your spot using the mindbody app; bisit the Fitness, Wellness, Beauty event page for more information.

A Night of Friendship & Appreciation with Jack Hadley

Sunday, July 21, 4 to 8 p.m.

Dazzle

Free

This show is about the fans: The Jack Hadley Band is dedicating a night to thanking the people who have come out to support the act, many of whom have gone from fan to friend. Colorado-based band Cup-a-Jo will also play a set, bringing its funk and blues to the stage. For more information, visit the event page on the Dazzle Website.

Biennial of the Americas: Aterciopelados with Pink Hawks

Sunday, July 21, 5 to 9 p.m.

Levitt Pavillion

Free

Latin-American folk-rock band Aterciopelados returns to the stage after an eight-year year hiatus, performing some of the work that's earned the group multiple Latin Grammy Awards. Pink Hawks, the Chicano hip-hop orchestra, will also be part of this free concert. While admission is free, you can also buy VIP tickets for $30 that get you early admission and special seating. To learn more, visit the concert's Facebook Event Page.



