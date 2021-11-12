Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Don't miss our list of the best free things to do in town, and keep reading for ten more events that are worth the price of admission:
Jurassic Quest
Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, November 14, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
Grab your safari hats and bug spray to take a trip back in time with Jurassic Quest. The touring, interactive exhibition will be at the Colorado Convention Center, where guests can walk through replicas of the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and see life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. While the event bills itself as family fun, it might be a little too scary for toddlers (but they have an option below). Tickets are available here starting at $21 for kids and adults, $19 for seniors.
Junior League Mile High Holiday Mart
VIP Shopping: Friday, November 12, 1 to 3 p.m.
Public Shopping: Friday, November 12, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, November 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gates Field House at University of Denver, 2201 East Asbury Avenue
The Junior League of Denver’s Mile High Holiday Market is 42 and counting in 2021, maintaining the same level of quality vendors (more than 100 in any given year) and a feel-good festive aura that makes shoppers want to stay all day. Handmade jewelry and handbags, soaps, unusual clothing and hand-designed scarves, delicious condiments and food items, books and artwork are just a few of the items available to gift hunters at this three-day extravaganza. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $40 for a two-hour Friday first-pick VIP shopping spree; get yours and learn more here.
The Ally Awards
Friday, November 12, 6:30 p.m.
Four Seasons Hotel, 1111 14th Street
One Colorado is hosting the Ally Awards — its signature fundraising event — as an in-person and online event. The evening will culminate in an awards presentation to allies who work to advance equality and make a substantive difference in the lives of LGBTQ Coloradans, including Brother Jeff, Jerrica Kirkley, Ignacio Out and Equal Alliance, and the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado. The event is free online, $200 in person; find out more here.
Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival
Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14
Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
After a successful virtual festival last year, the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival is back with its 34th edition, in person in downtown Colorado Springs, but with a Virtual Encore that extends the festival experience online. Get all the details here.
Denver Veterans Day Run
Saturday, November 13, 6:30 a.m.
City Park
The Denver Veterans Day Run is back, with memorial 5K and 10K runs both virtual and in person that are open to everyone; all proceeds benefit the Colorado Veterans Project. Registration is $40 to $45; find out more here.
Dino & Dragon Stroll
Saturday, November 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, November 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Avenue
Kids love dinosaurs. In the 21st century, dinos seem no less imaginary than the Easter Bunny to youngsters who play with plastic prehistorics in the bathtub, but even so, they dream of seeing one in the flesh — or near flesh. Take ’em to the Dino & Dragon Stroll, where the animatronic dinosaurs are life-sized, yet to their biggest fans (the little ones), who want to pet their noses, they’re still as cuddly as a plush toy. It’s in Denver for two days only; find info and order timed tickets, $24.99, here. Eeeeeeeee!
STAGED: Three Deuces, 2015
Saturday, November 13, 4 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Jason Moran's paper works in Bathing With the Blues will be complemented by the presentation of Moran’s STAGED: Three Deuces, 2015, inspired by the legendary club Three Deuces, located in midtown Manhattan. The sculpture pays homage to the history of bebop jazz in the 1940s and legendary musicians like Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker (aka Bird) and Max Roach who played there. STAGED: Three Deuces features the MSU Denver Jazz Combo, which will perform songs created by Moran. Tickets are $25, find out more here.
JustUs: Stories From the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System
Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m.
Lafayette HUB, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette
Motus Theater continues to take its show on the road, with JustUs: Stories From the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System now in Lafayette. JustUs monologists will read their own autobiographical monologues, which will be followed by a musical response. Get tickets, $18 plus fees, and find out more here.
Firehouse Theater Company, Ada and the Engine
Saturday, November 13, 7:30 p.m; Sunday, November 14, 2 p.m.
John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place
Now that theaters are reopening, the first order of business seems to be reconnoitering with their lost seasons. That’s the case with Firehouse Theater Company’s Ada and the Engine, a play originally scheduled to open just as the pandemic shut everything down. Now Firehouse is revisiting the play, a slightly steampunkish (and truish) romance about Ada Byron Lovelace, Lord Byron’s daughter, and her part in creating a mechanical computer with inventor/soulmate Charles Babbage. The run continues through December 18; tickets are $25 here.
Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Opening Sunday, November 14, through March 13
Now that the excitement over the Martin Building reveal and opening has passed, the Denver Art Museum is ready for its holiday season blockbuster on the other side, in the Hamilton Building. Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France is a gold mine of work by James Abbott McNeill Whistler, John Singer Sargent and Mary Cassatt, who all learned to incorporate European styles of the period in varying degrees. It’s a history lesson in the development of nineteenth- and early-twentieth-century American painting, telling a story of ideas being exchanged. Tickets, $5 to $28 (children five and under free), are on sale now here.
Do you know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]