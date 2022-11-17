Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This weekend the metro area will unpack a host of holiday events, from light shows to stage shows. But there are also plenty of things to do unrelated to the season, including smart lectures and exhibits.
Find a full roster of free events here, and the latest art shows in Art Attack. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
An Evening With Alison Bechdel
Thursday, November 17, 7 p.m.
Glenn Miller Ballroom, University of Colorado Boulder
If you’re even a passing fan of film, chances are good that you’ve heard of the Bechdel Test: a movie passes if it features two or more women having a conversation on-screen while talking about something —anything — other than a man. The test is meant to measure representation of women in film, and comes from the brilliant mind of Alison Bechdel and her 1985 comic strip "Dykes to Watch Out For." Bechdel’s graphic novel Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic is a classic of the indie-comic form, named a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and winner of a coveted Eisner Award. Bechdel comes to the CU Boulder campus to talk about her work and the society on which it's commenting. Tickets are $7.50; find out more here.
Camp Christmas
Opening Thursday, November 17, through December 24
Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood
While every town seems to have a lighting display, there’s nothing else quite like Camp Christmas, a nostalgic wayback machine hatched from the working-overtime creative mind of artist/designer/wizard Lonnie Hanzon and the crew of elves who help him make dreams a reality. Backed by the Denver Center for Performing Arts Off-Center division, the six-acre attraction is planted among historic buildings preserved by Heritage Lakewood and — for this event — well-stocked with themed cocktail bars and dotted with lights and sparkly, anachronistic, immersive holiday vignettes. Open Tuesdays through Sundays, November 17 through December 18, 4 to 9 p.m.; and Mondays through Saturdays, December 19 through December 24,
Basic admission ranges from $12 to $24 (free for children 2 and under), but there are also other add-ons and special options to consider here.
If Longing Could Sing
Friday, November 18, 7 to 9 p.m.
Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder
Terry Seidel’s Seidel City, an arts fortress on the northwest edge of Boulder, will host a special evening of music, poetry and stories on the theme of “longing,” woven together by musician Billy Shaddox, poet April Tierney and guest vocalist Caitlin FloodMoore. This will be a laid-back affair with wine and honest values, as well as a chance to step into the gallery and see what’s on the walls. Admission is $10 at the door, cash only; get details here.
Blossoms of Light
Friday, November 18, through January 7, 4:30 to 9 p.m. daily
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
If it’s holiday romance you’re looking for, Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens, which seems to grow more beautiful every year, can’t be beat. Add a dusky sunset over the gardens and the shimmer of light snow on the tree branches and it’s easy to imagine that you’ve dropped into a romantic winter musical from the ’40s (keep an eye out for a kissable moment under the mistletoe hung in a covered walkway). Admission is $17 to $24 for timed-entry tickets (free for children two and under) here.
Zotto: A Supernatural Immersive Adventure
Friday, November 18, through December 11
Sakura Square, 1905 Lawrence Street
Japanese folklore and the spirits and demons who inhabit those ancient tales come into play in Zotto, a unique new immersive walkabout that ties into Denver history. Created by the Japanese Arts Network with help from numerous performance groups, Zotto employs an all-woman cast to tell a story you might encounter in a Studio Ghibli film, in which the lives and stories of three generations of Japanese-American women in Colorado unfurl. In the process of this magical telling, audiences will also hear hard truths about discrimination, internment camps and redlining. After this weekend's openings, Zotto will run Thursdays through Sundays. For tickets, $45, email [email protected] or order online at WellAttended.
Immersive Monet and the Impressionists
Friday, November 18, through January 8
Lighthouse ArtSpace, 3900 Elati Street
Another round of artists — primarily Claude Monet, along with some of his impressionist friends — are explored in monumental displays of their paintings at Immersive Monet, opening now for a holiday season run. Imagine the Monet Waterlilies room at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on steroids, and that’s similar to what you’ll see here: a room wrapped in the cool blue, green and pink clouds of a lily pond in Giverny, and other famous paintings by Monet, Renoir, Degas and more. Timed-entry tickets range from $19.99 to $79.99 (children five and under free) here.
Unseen Oceans
Friday, November 18, through April 9
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
What lies beneath the surface of the sea is a romantic mystery to most of us...unless you are a marine biologist or a pearl diver. But Unseen Oceans, a traveling exhibit from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, will take you into the deep with a great deal more clarity and visions of alien-looking glow-in-the-dark or bottom-feeding fish. Hands-on and video stations will answer some of your scientific questions, while other displays provide an up-close look at undersea environments and creatures. Unseen Oceans is included in the regular museum admission, ranging from $17.95 to 22.95; get tickets online here.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
Friday, November 18, through January 15; Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek West, 2500 East First Avenue
How do you keep visiting friends and relatives busy this holiday season? Tell ’them you’re taking them to see the Sistine Chapel. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, that is—a walk-through with nearly life-sized reproductions of scenes from the real thing. The 34 fresco facsimiles are brought down to eye level where viewers won’t have to crane their necks to see every detail. It’s also less crowded and more reasonably priced than a trip to the actual attraction at the Vatican: Timed-entry tickets start at $18.30 for children and $22.50 for adults online at Fever Denver.
DCPA Theatre Company: A Christmas Carol
Friday, November 18, through December 24
Wolf Theatre, Bonfils Theatre Complex, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The DCPA Theatre Company’s A Christmas Carol is a thing of beauty: rich in costuming and sets, acted with grace and punched up with music to keep the kids from falling asleep. The true spirit of Dickens comes through year after year, bringing families back to see the show again and again. It’s worth the splurge and the parking lot circus, so go. Get tickets, $10 to $114, and find showtimes and info here.
Natural Highs Presents: Community Holiday Gift Market
Saturday, November 19, 1 to 5 p.m
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Shop arts and crafts by local artisans and teens from Natural Highs, a substance-abuse prevention peer mentor nonprofit, while focusing on self-care as the holiday season drops. Along with the handmade goods, find a yerba mate and herb bar, and a free acupuncture detox station for sampling. Museum admission is $8 to $10, with extra charges for certain exhibits and an ornament-making station. Register in advance at Eventbrite.
