Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

Denver Arts Week is back, but it's been trimmed to Denver Arts Week(end). Still, from November 6 through November 8, the days are packed with arty activities, both online and in-person; see the entire lineup on the Denver Arts Week(end) website. Adding to the fun is the fact that the celebration coincides with the last days of the Denver Film Festival; get those details here.

And if all that's not enough, here are ten more things to do in and around Denver this weekend:

MIXTAPE Track #1

Thursday, November 5, 4 to 5 p.m.

Celebrate the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts' 35th anniversary at three "totally tubular" online events that rewind CBCA history, then fast-forward to today, taking you through a series of entertaining virtual arts and business experiences with an ’80s vibe. During the first installment, Greeley-based painter, muralist and performer Armando Silva will engage with spoken-word artist and Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre as they discuss their creative process and what CBCA’s 35th-anniversary theme of “rewind, play and fast forward” means to them. A commissioned painting by Silva will be featured in CBCA's silent art auction. Online admission is free; register here.



Corpse Bride, I am Legend, It

Thursday, November 5, 6 p.m.

88 Drive-In, 8780 Rosemary Street, Commerce City

While the weather’s still nice, head up to the 88 Drive-In, Denver's last drive-in movie theater, for one last blast of Halloween fright and delight. Starting at 6 p.m., you can watch a triple feature, including the kid-friendly Corpse Bride, the less kid-friendly I am Legend, and the kid-traumatizing It. Tickets, which include admission to all three movies, are $9 per person; those twelve and under get in free. And yes, the drive-in will be open this weekend, when the three films are Smurfs, Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Fury. Find more information at 88drivein.net.

First Friday Olde Town Arvada

Friday, November 6, 5 to 10 p.m.

While other arty areas have put the lid on First Friday activities, Olde Town Arvada continues to celebrate...carefully. To help encourage visiting the area during the pandemic, it's closed off streets to allow social distancing while sipping and shopping. Head to the neighborhood Friday evening and check out Ethan’s Gallery, Gallery 1874, Balefire Goods and more. While you’re there, sip coffee, hobnob with participating artists and, if you’re feeling inspired and have the money, purchase their work. Then head out to one of the local bars or restaurants that have spilled service out onto the street. For a map and more information about participating shops, go to oldetownarvada.org.

Itchy-O Hallowmass 2020

Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 7 p.m.

1300 40th Street

Fresh off wildly successful performances earlier this summer, 57-member Itchy-O brings its enveloping hellfire performance to a parking lot, where it will fuse pyrotechnic, high-voltage and percussive bombast with ashort-band private radio broadcast and other interactive elements. VIP is sold out for this ceremony of sound and flame, but you can still get back row, with four people to a vehicle, for $113. Buy tickets here.



MCA Denver Penny Admission

Saturday, November 7

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

As the country sorts out its post-election drama, Colorado residents can take a trip to the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver for penny-admission day and check out Citizenship: A Practice of Society. This look at political art made since 2016 includes works by Alexandra Bell, Alex Da Corte, Creative Time, Ekene Ijeoma, the Institute of Sociometry, Marilyn Minter, Yoko Ono, Trevor Paglen, Pope.L, Pedro Reyes, Dread Scott, Laura Shill, Nari Ward and more. Reserve a spot here.



Cherry Creek Gift Festival

Opening November 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with select weekend dates through December 13; December 18 through 24, daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 East First Avenue

Halloween’s over. Hello, happy holidays. This is a tough year to work up a merry mood for shopping, but the holiday markets, both live and virtual, are starting to line up on the calendar, right up to Christmas Eve. The Cherry Creek Gift Festival, one of the first, is a new indoor market that will pop up this week with 75 vendors on weekends (and daily for the week before Christmas) in a sizable vacant first-floor space at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. RSVP for the free fest in advance at Eventbrite.

Dude! Kuma's Korner

Big Lebowski Costume Contest

Saturday, November 7, 4 to 7 p.m.

Kuma's Corner, 3500 Delgany Street

Left Hand Brewing Company’s White Russian Nitro Stout can’t help but put you in the mind of filmdom’s Big Lebowski, the oft-quoted fictional cult figure who’s inspired movie fans spanning generations to parrot his best lines. You can have your stout and be the Dude, too, at RiNo burger haven Kuma’s Corner, where you can watch a screening of The Big Lebowski, win a raffle and compete for a grand prize in a Lebowski-themed costume-contest. Word of advice: At the very least, wear a bathrobe, but maybe leave your bowling ball at home. Admission is free; find details here.

Virtual Cooking Class With Biju Thomas Saturday, November 7, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join Global Livingston Institute for a virtual cooking experience that celebrates eleven years of listening, thinking and acting in East Africa. Cook along to a live step-by-step demonstration of how to prepare award-worthy chili with acclaimed Denver chef Biju Thomas. Tickets start at $25; sign up here.

Zoom Kink-a-Thon Fundraiser for the Denver Sanctuary

Sunday, November 8, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

These are rough times for Denver’s BDSM scene, and if you want to lend a hand to the people whose hands are jonesing to spank you, head online for this Zoom-based telethon raising funds for the Denver Sanctuary. One of the city’s best dungeons, the Sanctuary has been shut down and tied up with COVID concerns, and it needs your help to catch up on rent. There will be workshops in bootblacking, bondage and fireplay, theatrical performances and so much more. Donations encouraged; get details at denversanctuary.com.

And plan ahead:



Virtual Tour of the Universe, Family Edition

Wednesday, November 11, 6:30 p.m.; Adults Only 8 p.m.

Stop twiddling your thumbs in front of the boob tube and educate yourselves: The Denver Museum of Nature & Science chose a subject that everyone loves — the geography of the infinite universe — for this online tour separated into one session for families and a racier show for grownups only that blends in some comedy and sexy mythological references. Both virtual events have plenty of seating; adults pay an $8 fee in advance for either version. Find details and register here.



Know of a great event around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com; we'll be updating this list into the weekend.