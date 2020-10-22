The Ten Best Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Whether you want to get out in the brisk fall air or stay in your warm living room, there's plenty to do this weekend...besides watching movies until your eyes glaze over through the virtual Denver Film Festival, which starts today. You can also catch new snowboard films in RiNo, open a new chapter with the Denver Public Library, and celebrate democracy at both in-person and online events.

Here are the ten best things to do this weekend in and around Denver:

UndocuAmerica: #StoriesforDemocracy

Thursday, October 22, 7 p.m.

Ai-jen Poo of the National Domestic Workers Alliance will read Motus UndocuAmerica monologist Victor Galvan’s autobiographical story behind his battle cry as an immigrant-rights leader. They'll also share anecdotes about getting out the vote; the event will include a musical response from jazz vocalist Robert Johnson. Start the night out right at this free Motus Theater event; register here.



Being Here

Thursdays through Sundays, October 22 to November 22, 7:30 p.m.

Betsy Stage, 1137 South Huron Street

The actors of Being Here are both performers and playwrights for a series of monologues based on personal observations about the common challenges we all face today. While words by others were selected by some of the all-star local cast, everything is delivered straight from the heart to a limited ten-person audience at every show. The play, which opens October 2, is recommended for those sixteen and up, and public-health protocols will be followed. (No shows October 30-31.) Get tickets, $30, at the Betsy Stage web page.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Beatnix Open Mic

Thursday, October 22, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Denver Dangerous Theatre, 2620 West Second Avenue

The personality of an open mic tends to be driven by the personality of the venue — so this one, hosted by Denver Dangerous Theatre, is going to be different, possibly raunchy and definitely dangerous. Billed as a ’60s-style coffeehouse mic, at this event participants can do just about anything they want except take off their clothes. Limited-seating admission is by table size: $8 for one person, $12 for two or $15 for three. Coffee and cookies are free; beer or wine is BYO for the over-21 crowd only. Find out more here.



The Narrators Denver, Shock

Thursday, October 22, 7 to 9 p.m.

With cold weather knocking and a COVID uptick, the Narrators are moving their storytelling spree back online this month. Comedian Janae Burris, filmmaker Nick Ross and Luis Vargas are all part of Shock, an evening of true stories with, well, the kind of shock value that befits the Halloween season. Admission is free, but reservations are required to get the Zoom link and tune in; sign up at buntport.com.

Stories on Stage: Don’t Look Away – Black Stories Matter

Friday, October 23, 7 p.m.

When extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, Stories on Stage is breaking convention to go topical by presenting Don’t Look Away – Black Stories Matter, a virtual evening focusing on issues of race and justice. Passages by writers of color ranging from former Bronco Reggie Rivers to Claudia Rankine, the prize-winning author of Citizen: An American Lyric, will be read by actors Betty Hart, Cajardo Lindsey and Jada Suzanne Dixon, among others. Learn more and buy tickets, $15, at storiesonstage.org.

Back to the Block

Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24, 6 to 10 p.m.

35th and Walnut Streets

The temperature is dropping, and people are getting stoked about the ski season ahead. Get out in the open in RiNo, and catch the best snowboard films of the year at Back to the Block. There will be a vendor village and drinks as well as the movies; the lineup of four films is the same both nights. This event is 21+; get tickets, $40, and more information here.

Let’s Go Picnic at the Cemetery!

Saturday, October 24, 3 to 5 p.m.

Riverside Cemetery, 5201 Brighton Boulevard

As always with events hosted by Warm Cookies of the Revolution (Denver’s only civic-health club), Let’s Go Picnic at the Cemetery! has an underlying community-based agenda, but it's also so fun that you'll forget it’s a learning experience. People in this country once picnicked in droves on the lush green lawns of manicured graveyards; now you have the same opportunity, with one big exception: This picnic will be at Riverside, 5201 Brighton Boulevard, a once-grand burial ground where historic Denver figures and Civil War heroes languish, under a thatch of brown grass dried up for lack of water rather than a lush lawn. It’s up to you to get creative about how to save Riverside before it’s lost. The event is free, but it’s BYO picnic and blanket. RSVP online.

Bookmarked

Saturday, October 24, 6:30 p.m.

The Denver Public Library Friends Foundation has reimagined its signature Booklovers Ball, and it's now an online fundraiser and celebration of Denver Public Library featuring award-winning author Kwame Alexander. The evening includes a special address from Governor Jared Polis and City Librarian Michelle Jeske, as well as a performance and dance lesson from Bianca and the Fly Boys. It's free, but space is limited; sign up here.

OOTober: Virtual Maria Callas Brunch

Sunday, October 25, noon to 1 p.m.

Opera on Tap Colorado and its sister chapter in New York City team up for an annual operatic fundraiser that’s gone virtual in 2020, via Facebook Live. That means the brunch part is virtual, too, and Opera on Tap singers, known for their operatic evenings at local bars, will share their favorite morning recipes, so you can make eggs Bennie in your own kitchen while enjoying the show. Along with cooking recommendations, there’ll be an opera-themed silent auction, music with the World Famous Opera on Tap Drunkestra, and a bonus: a pre-show Zoom meeting with OOT singers. Learn more and register with a $20 donation at Eventbrite.

Living Room Local with Forrest McClendon

Sunday, October 25, 6 to 7 p.m.

Boulder’s Local Theater continues its engaging online lecture series, Living Room Local, with Tony-nominated actor Forrest McClendon discussing CHOICEWORK, an innovative process he created for developing characters. That subject will segue into details about his timely new autobiographical play, Reparations. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite, or buy a $65 Local Theater membership that includes access to all Living Room Local talks and other perks.



Do you know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list over the next few days; send information to editorial@westword.com.