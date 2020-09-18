Ten Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, September 18 to 20

Wow, what a weekend. This is the last gasp of summer and the aspen are turning, so you might want to head for the hills. But there's plenty happening in Denver, too, with Doors Open Denver starting, Crush Walls continuing and fun busting out all over town.

Keep reading for ten more events on the calendar this weekend.

Jimi Hendrix 50th Continuation Day

Friday, September 18, starting at dawn

On the fiftieth anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's passing (his Continuation Day), Message to Love, a new Colorado nonprofit, is launching a statewide tour to celebrate the musician's life, music and legacy. "We're sharing Jimi's Message to Love at a time when society needs love and positive energy more than ever," says JP Marosy, the group's founder. The tour starts at 6:30 a.m. September 18 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the Jimi Hendrix Experience played its only Colorado concert on September 1, 1968, before a sold-out crowd of 9,000+. At 10 a.m., Message to Love will launch the Hendrix-Z Community Art Car project, based on a 2010 Nissan 370-Z, at Clement Park in Littleton. Over the next year, Hendrix fans will take the Hendrix-Z exhibit around the state as Marosy collects "Jimi Talk" video interviews with Coloradans who want to share what Jimi Hendrix has meant to them. Find out more here.

Breckenridge Film Festival Drive-In

Through September 20

As film festivals figure out how to continue amid a global pandemic, the Breckenridge Film Festival is taking a unique approach. Instead of migrating entirely online, the festival is running a drive-in option through September 20, and an online option through October 4. Supplementing the festival’s usual slate of world-class films, programmers have started the Black Lives Matter Initiative to celebrate movies by Black directors and to host conversations about race and cinema. Prices for tickets and festival passes vary and can be purchased at breckfilmfest.org.

History happened here: The Molly Brown House Museum. Kenzie Bruce

Doors Open Denver

Friday, September 18, through October 15

Building off the success of past events, the annual Doors Open Denver has also gone virtual in 2020. While the timing, duration and scope of this institution has changed (there will even be a photo contest), what hasn’t changed is its focus on offering insider tours that provide exclusive access to — and unique information about — historic buildings, new buildings and everything in between. This year's tours highlight a dozen spaces ranging from cultural to commercial to civic structures; one tour a day will be offered four days a week, each with a question-and-answer period with experts. Tours are $7 for Denver Architecture Foundation members and $9 for non-members; find all the details at denverarchitecture.org.

Independents Day

Friday, September 18, through Sunday, September 20

Never has the decision to shop at your independent businesses been so important to their survival as in the wake of COVID-19 closures. So when the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District celebrates its first Independents Day (that's not a Fourth of July typo), all of the entrepreneurs, moms-and-pops and other shop, restaurant and bar owners hope you make it out to Colfax Avenue to enjoy food, drink and shopping deals, participate in a scavenger hunt and support boutiques, fitness centers and more. Admission is free, but you'll want to spend what you can. For more details, go to colfaxave.com/independents-day.

High Holidays 2020: Hope in Uncertain Times

Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19

The flexibility of virtual attendance has been a boon for event organizers hog-tied by COVID crowd-control restrictions — and one that could have legs in the future, attracting new and bigger audiences. Case in point: Denver’s easygoing congregation, Judaism Your Way, is aiming to double or even triple its High Holidays capacity of 1,500 people per service in 2020 by going virtual...so what are you waiting for? There’s plenty of room! Rosh Hashanah is this weekend, Yom Kippur next. L'shana tovah and g'mar tov! Find details and register for JYW’s free Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services at the website.

Virtual Cabaret: An Evening of Lerner and Loewe

Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.

Do you miss the Vintage Theatre? Before the season opens on October 9, you can enjoy the company's eleventh virtual cabaret celebrating one of the most successful songwriting teams in history: Lerner and Loewe, creators of such iconic musicals as Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Paint Your Wagon, and Camelot. This one-time performance stars Vintage favorites Michael Bateman, Emma Maxfield and Jeremy Rill. It's free to watch; find out more here.

Street Eats n' Art

Friday, September 18, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pasternack's Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

The courtyard at Pasternack's Art Hub is becoming a food truck stop on Friday nights. Come grab a snack, have a chat, then visit one of the galleries in the former pawn shop. It's being organized by Flourish Galleria; admission to the galleries and the courtyard is free. Find out more here.

Summer at A-Basin

Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20

Celebrate the last weekend of summer at Arapahoe Basin, which will close its Aerial Adventure Park at the end of Sunday. If you're familiar with ropes courses and challenge courses, you have a rough idea of what an aerial adventure park has to offer...but this one is built directly into the trees on the slopes of A-Basin. There are seven routes: two for kids, and five that are more advanced. For those who want a tamer time, chairlift rides are also available. Tickets are required (though the chairlift is free for season pass holders). Get hours and prices here.



Plein Air Quick Draw Competition

Saturday, September 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive

Aspen Grove is partnering with Rox Arts Gallery to host the Plein Air Quick Draw competition, with artists painting from 10 a.m. to noon while shoppers watch. The finished art will be on display from 3 to 5 p.m. in Suite 616. Admission is free, and you can vote for your favorite painting. Find out more here.

HarvestSHARE Festival

Saturday, September 19

Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Park, 3000 Lafayette Street, 10 a.m. to noon

Frederick Douglass Park, 3000 Franklin Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Madame CJ Walker Park,1900 East 30th Avenue, noon to 2 p.m.

George Morrison Sr. Park, 1400 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, 1 to 4 p.m.

St. Charles Place Park, 3777 Lafayette Street, 4 to 6 p.m.

Russell Square Park Movie Night, 3600 Vine Street, 6 to 10 p.m.

What got its start in 2010 as the community drumming festival EarthDance Denver morphed into HarvestSHARE in 2013, adding a wider variety of people-focused events over the years. But in 2020, the expansion is monumental, with a rolling schedule of events at six east-side parks and an emphasis on healthy activities, food distribution and fun games for all ages that ends with a movie at Russell Square Park. The fest is free, but registration is requested in advance; learn more and check in at Eventbrite.



