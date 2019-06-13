Ten Things to Do With Dad This Weekend

Make sure your dad is a man about town this weekend. Colorado's calendar is full of fun events for fathers and their families, from lavish meals to running races to dart and dad-bod competitions. Don't commit a faux pa; these ten events are the real deal.
Gone Fishing
Saturday, June 15, 1 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Participating Bass Pro shops
Is Dad hooked on fishing? Select Bass Pro shops, including the location in Colorado Springs, are throwing a party complete with hanging bobber craft, a family photo with a free digital download, and workshops on how to use technology to locate fish; kiddos will be able to catch fish and throw them back in the pond out front using provided rods and bait. For a schedule of events, visit the Colorado Springs Bass Pro, Gone Fishing Facebook Event page; for other locations, go to Bass Pro Shop's Gone Fishing page.
Father's Day Run
Sunday, June 16, 6 a.m.
Central Park
Starting at $40
Go the distance for dad at the Father's Day Run in Central Park. Registration and pre-run coffee and doughnuts begin at 6 a.m.; the 5k and 1-mile runners will get started at 7 a.m. and those running the 10k, 10-mile or half marathon will take off at 8 a.m. Visit the race's Eventbrite Page to register for any distance.
Dad Bod, Dart God
Sunday, June 16, 8 a.m. to midnight
Punch Bowl Social
Take aim at a fun Father's Day at Punch Bowl Social on Father's Day, where Dad can play darts to win a free entree. All fathers will get three chances to hit a bullseye and win an entree; as consolation prize, an Old Fashioned is just $5.
Free Shaves for Dad
Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Silver Grill Cafe
218 Walnut Street, Fort Collins
Free
Over a century ago, a barber shop occupied part of the building that now holds the Silver Greet Cafe. In honor of the cafe's humble beginning, dads can get a free, old-fashioned shave on Father's Day. Antique barber chairs will be set up at the restaurant, where a professional will use an old-style straight razor to give fathers a close shave before they sit down to brunch with a special Father's Day Benedict: "Crabby Daddy."
Brunch at Viewhouse
Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ViewHouse Centennial
$36.95 adults, $9.95 kids 6-12, kids under 6 free
Give your dad the egg-cellent meal he deserves. ViewHouse in Centennial is serving up a bottomless brunch fit for a king, with carving stations, build-your-own omelettes, a waffle station, a seafood tower and such breakfast classics as bacon and french toast. Reservations are highly encouraged.
Brunch at Safta
Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Safta $45 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
Award-winning chef Alon Shaya and his Safta team are cooking up a buffet brunch complete with shakshouka, a whole lamb shoulder, and Middle Eastern pastries; a beverage cart will be roaming around the restaurant (drinks are not included in the price.)
Days with Dad but Don't Forget About Grandpa Celebration
Sunday, June 16, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Baldpate Inn
$17.75; grandpas and kids under 10 $7.75
Take Grandpa on a trip back to the past at the scenic Baldpate Inn outside Estes Park, which is offering a special deal on its salad-and-soup buffet. Before and after your meal, you can sit on the front porch of the century-old building, watching hummingbirds flit by.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Father's Day Liter Steak Out
Sunday, June 16, noonto 8 p.m.
The Rackhouse
$35
Beer and steak are ingredients for the perfect Father's Day celebration, and the The Rackhouse is providing an affordable way to have both. The $35 ticket includes a liter of Bierstadt Lager, a choice of a 10-ounce steak or dry rub ribs, and a side of either asparagus or potatoes.
Dads Paint for Free
Sunday, June, 16, 1 to 8:30 p.m.
Painting With a Twist
7134 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Free for Dad
If you're looking for something creative to do, take Dad to Painting With a Twist, where he can paint for free. At 1 there will be a family-friendly class where everyone can paint a ferocious, yet still cute, shark ($25 for each artist besides Dad). There will be sessions with more complicated paintings at 2 and 6:30 p.m. (non-Dad spots are $35 each). To reserve your spot, visit the Painting With a Twist events calendar and use the code DAD2019.
Dad Bod Competition
Sunday, June, 16, 2 to 4 p.m.
Station 26 Brewing Co.
Station 26 Brewing Company is hosting a fitness competition for the men who only participate in marathons that include a TV remote and a La-Z-Boy: a Dad Bod competition. This obstacle course will include grocery-bag carrying, car washing and bit of golfing. Every pint purchase will be donated to Pints for Prostates, with a goal of raising awareness about prostate cancer.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!