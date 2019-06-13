Ten Things to Do With Dad This Weekend

Make sure your dad is a man about town this weekend. Colorado's calendar is full of fun events for fathers and their families, from lavish meals to running races to dart and dad-bod competitions. Don't commit a faux pa; these ten events are the real deal.

Kids can learn how to fish at the catch-and-release ponds. Bass Pro shops, LLC, Colorado Springs

Gone Fishing

Saturday, June 15, 1 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Participating Bass Pro shops

Is Dad hooked on fishing? Select Bass Pro shops, including the location in Colorado Springs, are throwing a party complete with hanging bobber craft, a family photo with a free digital download, and workshops on how to use technology to locate fish; kiddos will be able to catch fish and throw them back in the pond out front using provided rods and bait. For a schedule of events, visit the Colorado Springs Bass Pro, Gone Fishing Facebook Event page; for other locations, go to Bass Pro Shop's Gone Fishing page.

Father's Day Run

Sunday, June 16, 6 a.m.

Central Park

Starting at $40

Go the distance for dad at the Father's Day Run in Central Park. Registration and pre-run coffee and doughnuts begin at 6 a.m.; the 5k and 1-mile runners will get started at 7 a.m. and those running the 10k, 10-mile or half marathon will take off at 8 a.m. Visit the race's Eventbrite Page to register for any distance.

Dad Bod, Dart God

Sunday, June 16, 8 a.m. to midnight

Punch Bowl Social

Take aim at a fun Father's Day at Punch Bowl Social on Father's Day, where Dad can play darts to win a free entree. All fathers will get three chances to hit a bullseye and win an entree; as consolation prize, an Old Fashioned is just $5.

EXPAND Dads can get a shave and a Bloody Mary to celebrate their day. Lauren Monitz

Free Shaves for Dad

Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Silver Grill Cafe

218 Walnut Street, Fort Collins

Free

Over a century ago, a barber shop occupied part of the building that now holds the Silver Greet Cafe. In honor of the cafe's humble beginning, dads can get a free, old-fashioned shave on Father's Day. Antique barber chairs will be set up at the restaurant, where a professional will use an old-style straight razor to give fathers a close shave before they sit down to brunch with a special Father's Day Benedict: "Crabby Daddy."

Brunch at Viewhouse

Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ViewHouse Centennial

$36.95 adults, $9.95 kids 6-12, kids under 6 free

Give your dad the egg-cellent meal he deserves. ViewHouse in Centennial is serving up a bottomless brunch fit for a king, with carving stations, build-your-own omelettes, a waffle station, a seafood tower and such breakfast classics as bacon and french toast. Reservations are highly encouraged.

EXPAND Come hungry to Safta's brunch buffet. Werkcreative

Brunch at Safta

Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Safta $45 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, under 5 free

Award-winning chef Alon Shaya and his Safta team are cooking up a buffet brunch complete with shakshouka, a whole lamb shoulder, and Middle Eastern pastries; a beverage cart will be roaming around the restaurant (drinks are not included in the price.)

Treat your dad and Gramps to a meal with a view. Lois Smith

Days with Dad but Don't Forget About Grandpa Celebration

Sunday, June 16, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Baldpate Inn

$17.75; grandpas and kids under 10 $7.75

Take Grandpa on a trip back to the past at the scenic Baldpate Inn outside Estes Park, which is offering a special deal on its salad-and-soup buffet. Before and after your meal, you can sit on the front porch of the century-old building, watching hummingbirds flit by.

Dads just wanna have beer. Danielle Lirette

Father's Day Liter Steak Out

Sunday, June 16, noonto 8 p.m.

The Rackhouse

$35

Beer and steak are ingredients for the perfect Father's Day celebration, and the The Rackhouse is providing an affordable way to have both. The $35 ticket includes a liter of Bierstadt Lager, a choice of a 10-ounce steak or dry rub ribs, and a side of either asparagus or potatoes.

Dads Paint for Free

Sunday, June, 16, 1 to 8:30 p.m.

Painting With a Twist

7134 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood

Free for Dad

If you're looking for something creative to do, take Dad to Painting With a Twist, where he can paint for free. At 1 there will be a family-friendly class where everyone can paint a ferocious, yet still cute, shark ($25 for each artist besides Dad). There will be sessions with more complicated paintings at 2 and 6:30 p.m. (non-Dad spots are $35 each). To reserve your spot, visit the Painting With a Twist events calendar and use the code DAD2019.

EXPAND Station 26 Brewing owner Justin Baccary (left) fullly supports the dad bod. Station 26 Brewing

Dad Bod Competition

Sunday, June, 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

Station 26 Brewing Co.

Station 26 Brewing Company is hosting a fitness competition for the men who only participate in marathons that include a TV remote and a La-Z-Boy: a Dad Bod competition. This obstacle course will include grocery-bag carrying, car washing and bit of golfing. Every pint purchase will be donated to Pints for Prostates, with a goal of raising awareness about prostate cancer.