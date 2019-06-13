 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Celebrate dad this weekend.EXPAND
Celebrate dad this weekend.
SanyaSM/Getty Images

Ten Things to Do With Dad This Weekend

Zoe Yabrove | June 13, 2019 | 6:08am
AA

Make sure your dad is a man about town this weekend. Colorado's calendar is full of fun events for fathers and their families, from lavish meals to running races to dart and dad-bod competitions. Don't commit a faux pa; these ten events are the real deal.

Kids can learn how to fish at the catch-and-release ponds.
Kids can learn how to fish at the catch-and-release ponds.
Bass Pro shops, LLC, Colorado Springs

Gone Fishing
Saturday, June 15, 1 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Participating Bass Pro shops
Is Dad hooked on fishing? Select Bass Pro shops, including the location in Colorado Springs, are throwing a party complete with hanging bobber craft, a family photo with a free digital download, and workshops on how to use technology to locate fish; kiddos will be able to catch fish and throw them back in the pond out front using provided rods and bait. For a schedule of events, visit the Colorado Springs Bass Pro, Gone Fishing Facebook Event page; for other locations, go to Bass Pro Shop's Gone Fishing page.

Related Stories

Father's Day Run
Sunday, June 16, 6 a.m.
Central Park
Starting at $40
Go the distance for dad at the Father's Day Run in Central Park. Registration and pre-run coffee and doughnuts begin at 6 a.m.; the 5k and 1-mile runners will get started at 7 a.m. and those running the 10k, 10-mile or half marathon will take off at 8 a.m. Visit the race's Eventbrite Page to register for any distance.

Dad Bod, Dart God
Sunday, June 16, 8 a.m. to midnight
Punch Bowl Social
Take aim at a fun Father's Day at Punch Bowl Social on Father's Day, where Dad can play darts to win a free entree. All fathers will get three chances to hit a bullseye and win an entree; as consolation prize, an Old Fashioned is just $5.

Dads can get a shave and a Bloody Mary to celebrate their day.EXPAND
Dads can get a shave and a Bloody Mary to celebrate their day.
Lauren Monitz

Free Shaves for Dad
Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Silver Grill Cafe
218 Walnut Street, Fort Collins
Free
Over a century ago, a barber shop occupied part of the building that now holds the Silver Greet Cafe. In honor of the cafe's humble beginning, dads can get a free, old-fashioned shave on Father's Day. Antique barber chairs will be set up at the restaurant, where a professional will use an old-style straight razor to give fathers a close shave before they sit down to brunch with a special Father's Day Benedict: "Crabby Daddy."

Brunch at Viewhouse
Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ViewHouse Centennial
$36.95 adults, $9.95 kids 6-12, kids under 6 free
Give your dad the egg-cellent meal he deserves. ViewHouse in Centennial is serving up a bottomless brunch fit for a king, with carving stations, build-your-own omelettes, a waffle station, a seafood tower and such breakfast classics as bacon and french toast. Reservations are highly encouraged. 

Come hungry to Safta's brunch buffet.EXPAND
Come hungry to Safta's brunch buffet.
Werkcreative

Brunch at Safta
Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Safta $45 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
Award-winning chef Alon Shaya and his Safta team are cooking up a buffet brunch complete with shakshouka, a whole lamb shoulder, and Middle Eastern pastries; a beverage cart will be roaming around the restaurant (drinks are not included in the price.)

Treat your dad and Gramps to a meal with a view.
Treat your dad and Gramps to a meal with a view.
Lois Smith

Days with Dad but Don't Forget About Grandpa Celebration
Sunday, June 16, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Baldpate Inn
$17.75; grandpas and kids under 10 $7.75
Take Grandpa on a trip back to the past at the scenic Baldpate Inn outside Estes Park, which is offering a special deal on its salad-and-soup buffet. Before and after your meal, you can sit on the front porch of the century-old building, watching hummingbirds flit by.

Dads just wanna have beer.
Dads just wanna have beer.
Danielle Lirette

Father's Day Liter Steak Out
Sunday, June 16, noonto 8 p.m.
The Rackhouse
$35
Beer and steak are ingredients for the perfect Father's Day celebration, and the The Rackhouse is providing an affordable way to have both. The $35 ticket includes a liter of Bierstadt Lager, a choice of a 10-ounce steak or dry rub ribs, and a side of either asparagus or potatoes.

Dads Paint for Free
Sunday, June, 16, 1 to 8:30 p.m.
Painting With a Twist
7134 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Free for Dad
If you're looking for something creative to do, take Dad to Painting With a Twist, where he can paint for free. At 1 there will be a family-friendly class where everyone can paint a ferocious, yet still cute, shark ($25 for each artist besides Dad). There will be sessions with more complicated paintings at 2 and 6:30 p.m. (non-Dad spots are $35 each). To reserve your spot, visit the Painting With a Twist events calendar and use the code DAD2019.

Station 26 Brewing owner Justin Baccary (left) fullly supports the dad bod.EXPAND
Station 26 Brewing owner Justin Baccary (left) fullly supports the dad bod.
Station 26 Brewing

Dad Bod Competition
Sunday, June, 16, 2 to 4 p.m.
Station 26 Brewing Co.
Station 26 Brewing Company is hosting a fitness competition for the men who only participate in marathons that include a TV remote and a La-Z-Boy: a Dad Bod competition. This obstacle course will include grocery-bag carrying, car washing and bit of golfing. Every pint purchase will be donated to Pints for Prostates, with a goal of raising awareness about prostate cancer. 

 
Zoe Yabrove is a Denver native with an undergraduate degree in creative writing and a master’s in special education. She is a teacher in Denver Public Schools and contributes to Westword to get her writing fix.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >